January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on Friday: Kharge
The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick the new CBI director will take place ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Karna cabinet decides to implement act on quota for SC/ST in
The Karnataka Cabinet Wednesday decided to implement a 2017 act on reservation in promotions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Trai asks DTH firms to honour commitment on long-duration packs, if customer wishes to continue
Ahead of the looming February 1 deadline for switchover to the new broadcasting regime, telecom regulator Trai has asked DTH ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 28 pc on second day of bidding
The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Mothers of Endosulfan victims begin indefinite fast
: Mothers with their endosulfan-affected children began an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat here, demanding speedy ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Working on proposal for museum for India's educational history, tradition: Javadekar
The government is working on a proposal for a museum that would depict India's educational history and tradition that go ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Samy Informatics introduces 32-inch smart TV, claims to be cheapest
Delhi-based Samy Informatics on Wednesday introduced a 32-inch Android Smart TV, priced at Rs 4,999, which would cost a consumer ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
SC comes out with new mechanism of listing of fresh cases
The Supreme Court Wednesday came out with a new mechanism of automatic listing of fresh cases within three to seven days in a bid ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Mamata dares PM to prove painting charge, accuses BJP of trying to run parallel govts in states
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the Prime Minister to prove the BJP's charge that she had got money ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
AIIB to provide local currency financing in India, Pakistan
China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in which India is the second largest shareholder, plans to launch local ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
None better than Pujara to guide players: Unadkat
Saurashtra will take on current champions Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final from February 3 at Nagpur and their skipper Jaydev ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
ICICI Bank Q3 profit down 3% at 1,605 cr
The country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank Wednesday reported 2.7 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
EIH Q3 profit up 50 pc to Rs 64 cr
Hospitality firm EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, Wednesday reported 49.80 per cent rise in ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
India may again defer duty hike on US products till Mar 2
The government may again defer the deadline to impose retaliatory customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Govt versus Opposition in Budget session
The government is expected to make a host of populist announcements in the Budget session of Parliament starting Thursday during ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Kochhar violated bank's code of conduct: Srikrishna panel report
An independent enquiry initiated by ICICI Bank has indicted its former CEO Chanda Kochhar of violation of bank's code of ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Foreign courts can't decide divorce pleas for Hindu marriage registered in India: Bombay HC
Divorce proceedings in a marriage solemnised as as per the Hindu rites and registered in India cannot be initiated in foreign ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
DHFL shares extend fall for 3rd day, tank 5 pc
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd continued to fall for the third consecutive day, falling nearly 5 per cent on ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Magazine, Ramesh ran malicious campaign to brand NSA as anti-national, Doval's son tells court
Vivek Doval Wednesday alleged before a Delhi court that 'The Caravan' magazine and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ran a ...
January 30, 2019, Wednesday
Different PM every day of the week if opposition comes to power: Shah
Mocking opposition parties for not naming a joint prime ministerial candidate, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday said there will ...