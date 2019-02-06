By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Bangladesh FM to visit India for consultative committee meeting
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will be on a three-day visit to India this week, during which he will co-chair the ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
US High court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction
The involuntary manslaughter conviction of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend through dozens of text messages to kill ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
NSE to revise trade execution range for currency futures, options
The National Stock Exchange will revise the trade execution range for currency futures and options contract from February 11. In ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Shastri mulls sending Kohli at No. 4 in World Cup
India coach Ravi Shastri is mulling to send skipper Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 to protect him in bowling-friendly conditions ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
ICAI signs pact with Invest India to promote foreign investment
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said it has signed a pact with Invest India to promote foreign investments ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Tiny satellites fall silent after proving new tech at Mars
Two tiny satellites have fallen silent millions of miles away, after proving new technology at Mars. The twin CubeSats, nicknamed ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
British Deputy High Commissioner calls on Kiran Bedi
British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore Bedford Wednesday called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Cabinet okays setting up of cow commission
The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved setting up of a commission to frame policy for protection and development of cows and help ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Ola files complaint against driver for non-payment of rent for
Cab aggregator Ola has lodged a complaint with police here alleging that one of its driver-partner who took nine cars on rental ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Kota railway earned Rs 15 crore as fines for ticket-less travel
The Kota railway division has recovered Rs 14.96 crore as penalties from passengers who travelled without ticket during April ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Gold in compound form seized from 9 air passengers
Atempts by nine passengers to smuggle gold in compound form by hiding it in their rectum in capsules were foiled by the customs ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Govt nod for setting up 12,000 MW solar power projects
The government Wednesday gave its nod to a proposal for setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
36 countries to take part in BGBS: Mamata
Over 36 countries would be participating in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which gets underway from tomorrow, ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Cabinet approves Rs 1,054 crore scheme for Prasar Bharati
In a significant boost to Prasar Bharati, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme under which the public broadcaster ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Municipal council chief officer caught while taking bribe
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the chief of a municipal council in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district Wednesday while ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
IL&FS Investment Managers Q3 profit dips 24 pc to Rs 5.21 cr
IL&FS Investment Managers, private equity arm of IL&FS group, Wednesday reported a 24 per cent decline in net profit to ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
LJS to hold meetings in Maha against 'cultural terrorism'
Lokshahi Jagar Samiti (LJS), a newly-formed civil society group, Wednesday announced that it would hold a series of public ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Industry bodies flag concerns over proposed IT rule changes
Several associations, including IAMAI, have raised concerns over changes being mulled by the government in IT rules for social ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Gadkari launches highway and port projects worth Rs 6,000 cr in Odisha
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday launched a slew of highway and port projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in Odisha and said ...
-
February 06, 2019, Wednesday
Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath & Badrinath
Fresh snowfall hit Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening, resulting in the accumulation of about ...