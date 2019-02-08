By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Targeting crown prince over Khashoggi 'a red line': Saudi minister
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "not involved" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and blaming him would be ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Jharkhand HC judge refers to chief justice CBI plea to enhance Lalu Prasad's prison term
Justice R Shankar of the Jharkhand High Court Friday referred the CBI's plea to increase the prison term of jailed RJD chief Lalu ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Media report confirms PMO was interfering in Rafale deal: Shourie
Former Union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie said Friday that the report published by 'The Hindu' newspaper confirms ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
IED maker Maoist held
A hard-core Maoist who is an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IED) was arrested in Chatra district Friday and two ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Immense desecrations of institutions under Modi govt: Sibal
Several institutions, including the Governor's office, vice chancellors of universities and the media, have come under attack ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
179 Kashmiri students appearing in GATE exam airlifted to Jammu, 180 pilgrims flown to Srinagar
As many as 179 GATE aspirants were flown to Jammu from Srinagar and 180 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Delhi have been airlifted ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Telangana Cong MLAs' expulsion: Bailable warrants against secretaries
The Telangana High Court Friday issued bailable warrants against the state's law secretary and the secretary to the legislature, ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
NHRC notice to UP govt over fire at Noida hospital
The National Human Rights Commission Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over a fire at a hospital in Noida ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
DCW alleges involvement of Odisha Police personnel in kidnap, trafficking of girl
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has alleged involvement of some Odisha Police personnel in the kidnap and trafficking of a ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Budgetary provisions made for HC benches
Odisha government Friday informed the state Assembly about making budgetary provision for the proposed High Court benches in ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Maha Cong hopes to bring Priyanka for campaign in state
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said Friday that they were hopeful that newly-appointed party general secretary ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
HC quashes summons to ex-DGP, CBI officer in fodder scam case
The Jharkhand High Court Friday quashed the summons issued by a special CBI court to former Bihar Director General of Police D P ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
3 fall sick after inhaling leaked gas in Durgapur Steel Plant
Three persons were taken ill Friday after inhaling gas that leaked from Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), officials said. The gas ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Economists world over appreciated KALIA scheme: Odisha govt
Odisha government Friday said in the Assembly that there should be no doubt over the utility of the state's flagship Krushak ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
2G case judge O P Saini posted as in-charge of new Rouse Avenue Court complex
Additional Sessions Judge O P Saini, who was tasked with exclusively handling the 2G scam case trial, was posted as judge ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
We presented true figures, did not make adjustments: Goyal
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday the government wanted to give a true picture of the accounts in the Budget, and ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
NSE to introduce dynamic price band for futures contracts
The National Stock Exchange Friday said it will introduce a dynamic price band for futures contracts in order to prevent ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Cipla completes 1st tranche of acquisition in US-based Avenue Therapeutics
Drug major Cipla Friday said its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has completed the first tranche of its acquisition of ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Health ministry notifies eight medical equipment as 'drugs'
In a bid to regulate medical and diagnostic devices in India, the health ministry has notified eight medical equipment, including ...
-
February 08, 2019, Friday
Kripashankar, Naseem Khan meet Kharge seeking Nirupam's ouster
Congress leaders Kripashankar Singh and Naseem Khan met senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi Thursday and demanded ...