March 02, 2019, Saturday
Two Cong MLAs decide to join TRS
In a setback to Congress in Telangana, two party MLAs Saturday announced their decision to join TRS in the interest of Adivasis ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Citizens must fulfil constitutional duties, responsibilities: Debroy
The country can only progress when citizens carry out their duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution, Prime ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Algeria looks for Bouteflika's response to huge protests
Algerians on Saturday watched for the presidency's response to the biggest rallies yet against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's re-election ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Assam govt to set up mini secretariat in Barak Valley: Sonowal
Responding to the long pending demand of the people of Barak Valley, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday laid the ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Pune have last laugh in Maharashtra Derby
FC Pune City secured the bragging rights in the Maharashtra Derby after a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in their concluding match ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Offer of plebiscite in J&K no longer relevant: Chidambaram
The offer of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir had been made under very different conditions, which has entirely changed since ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Fire at cloth godown, no casualty
A fire broke out at a cloth godown in the northern part of the city's Chitpur area Saturday morning but there were no reports ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Woman shot dead by 2 men while shielding husband during altercation
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead accidentally while shielding her husband during an altercation with two men over ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
OIC calls for 'restraint and de-escalation' in South Asia: Pak FO
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday called for "restraint and de-escalation" in South Asia as well as the ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Terrorism continues to pose serious risk to peace, security: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said terrorism continues to pose serious risk to peace and security in the region and ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Four arrested cheating people across India
Four men were arrested for allegedly cheating people across the country, including two serving army officers, on the pretext of ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Afghanistan-Ireland second ODI washed out due to rain
Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai struck a swashbuckling maiden half-century before rain forced an abandonment of their second ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Abhinandan subjected to mental harassment in Pakistan: Sources
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Saturday briefly apprised Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Marshal B S ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
1st ODI: Cheeky Kedar, calm Dhoni take India past finish line
Mahendra Singh Dhoni took a chase deep for the umpteenth time but it needed Kedar Jadhav's street smartness to get India back on ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Govt should produce evidence of air strike: Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Saturday urged the Centre to present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Airstrikes: PM slams Oppn, says they're harming India with their 'anti-Modi' fixation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on the opposition over the issue of air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan saying ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
EU ready to give UK more guarantees on Brexit: Barnier
The European Union is prepared to give Britain further Brexit guarantees to help a divorce deal through the British parliament, ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Def minister flags off bike rally in Delhi, calls upon BJP workers to stand by armed forces
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday called upon BJP workers to stand by the armed forces. She was addressing her ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Syria force battles into last jihadist pocket
Kurdish-led forces battled jihadists defending their last village on Saturday as operations to flush out the Islamic State group ...
March 02, 2019, Saturday
Plea seeks judicial inquiry into shifting of Christian Michel to high-security cell
A fresh plea was filed in a Delhi court on Saturday seeking a judicial inquiry into shifting of Christian Michel, arrested in the ...