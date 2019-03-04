By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- JD(U) makes strong pitch for retaining Article 35A & 370
- Madras HC cancels month-long jail term to AIDS patient
- Monorail delayed by an hour on day 1 due to technical snags
- UK minister calls for diplomatic solution to India-Pak tension
- PM's Rafale remark an "insult" to IAF, its pilots: Chavan
- Javadekar slams Mamata for seeking proof of Balakot air strike
- WB Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury meets Rahul Gandhi over proposed seat sharing in Bengal
- Assam govt orders ban on molasses
- Cong ready to go alone in Bengal if CPI(M) doesn't compromise on Raiganj, Murshidabad: Party leaders
- World wrestling body asks all national federations to suspend dealing with India
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Delhi Police constable attacked by two men in Saket
A Delhi Police head constable was injured after he was hit with a bottle by two person when he intervened in a scuffle between a ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Congress-Left seat sharing impasse continues amid CPI(M)'s 'no mutual contest' offer
The CPI(M) on Monday proposed "no mutual contest" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in six seats currently held by the ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
India denied visa to Pakistani devotees wanting to travel to Ajmer Sharif: Minister
India has refused to grant visas to around 500 Pakistani devotees intending to travel to Ajmer Sharif, Pakistan's Minister for ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
JD(U) makes strong pitch for retaining Article 35A & 370
The JD(U) Monday strongly objected to fresh hankering in some quarters to abrogate Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Madras HC cancels month-long jail term to AIDS patient
The Madras High Court Monday set aside a month-long jail term awarded to an AIDS patient in a nearly three-decades old funds ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Monorail delayed by an hour on day 1 due to technical snags
The operations of the much delayed second phase of the monorail was halted Monday on its maiden day of commercial operations ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
UK minister calls for diplomatic solution to India-Pak tension
Britain's Foreign Office Minister Mark Field on Monday renewed his government's call for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
PM's Rafale remark an "insult" to IAF, its pilots: Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Rafale was an "insult" to the ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Javadekar slams Mamata for seeking proof of Balakot air strike
Union minister Prakash Javadekar Monday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking evidence of the air ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
WB Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury meets Rahul Gandhi over proposed seat sharing in Bengal
West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and discussed various aspects on the ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Assam govt orders ban on molasses
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Monday ordered a ban on molasses in the state. Chairing a high level meeting here in the ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Cong ready to go alone in Bengal if CPI(M) doesn't compromise on Raiganj, Murshidabad: Party leaders
The state Congress leadership Monday said it is ready to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone in West Bengal if the Left ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
World wrestling body asks all national federations to suspend dealing with India
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has asked all the national federations under it to stop communication with the Wrestling ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near here after addressing a gathering ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Amit Shah flags off 'NaMo Rath'
Ahead of the general elections, BJP president Amit Shah Monday flagged off 'NaMo Rath'-- a store on wheels selling merchandise ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Mob ransacks police station in Bhubaneswar, 3 injured
A mob ransacked Saheed Nagar police station here and attacked police personnel injuring three on Monday, with the opposition ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Major fire breaks out at Nainital's Metropole Hotel
A major fire ravaged Nainital's famous Metropole Hotel which once counted Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and many prominent ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
AP CM Naidu inaugurates Rs 100 cr eye hospital in Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday inaugurated the Rs 100 crore Sri Venkateswara Aravind Eye Hospital ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Spain signs Gilbraltar tax deal with Britain
Spain signed Monday a fiscal treaty with Britain on Gibraltar as Brexit nears, to fight tax fraud and money laundering via the ...
-
March 04, 2019, Monday
Seven Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list
European Union countries on Monday added Syria's interior minister and six other new ministers to a sanctions blacklist for their ...