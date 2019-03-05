By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- SC acquits two death row convicts
- Gujarat: Two lion cubs found dead in Gir forest
- SC acquits six death-row convicts in rape & murder case
- Judicial panel prejudiced, says Apollo Hospitals
- Patnaik completes 19 years as Odisha CM
- BJP decides to contest both LS seats from Meghalaya on its own
- Few Cong MLAs 'unhappy' with Patel's RS ticket: MLA to Guj HC
- 'All options' with India in case of another attack;Balakot strike showed 'will, capacity':Officials
- BJP has a dig at Congress over Pak foreign minister's remarks
- Whose interests do I protect, questions Khemka on Twitter after latest transfer
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
NHB proposes higher capital adequacy for mortgage firms by March 2022
To improve solvency of housing finance companies, the regulator National Housing Bank (NHB) has proposed to increase capital ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Pak violates ceasefire at two places along LoC in J&K
A soldier was injured Tuesday as Pakistan again violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
BJP govt has worked for prosperity of all sections: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that his government has worked for the prosperity all sections of society ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Go to Pak and count bodies of terrorists, Rajnath tells doubting Thomases
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said the government does not have the number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
TDP tried to defame TL govt on social media, says TRS
The ruling TRS Tuesday reiterated its charge that TDP tried to defame the Telangana government on social media by running a ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Dhananjay Kumar cremated
The mortal remains of former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar, who died here Monday, were cremated at his native place Venur in ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Rahul to address Cong workers meeting in Hyderabad
AICC president Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce the modalities of the party's electoral promise of minimum income guarantee ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Gold, foreign currency seized at Mangalore airport, 3 held
: Over 500 gm of gold and foreign currency totalling Rs 18.10 lakh have been seized from three passengers at the Mangaluru ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
BJP leaders meet J-K Guv after visit to shelling-hit villages along LoC
A two-member BJP delegation, which went to shelling-hit villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, Tuesday met ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Guj: Depressed over his wife's death, Man kills two kids, self
Apparently depressed over the death of his wife in a road accident, a 45-year-old man from Gujarat's Porbandar district ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Lecturer's parents shaken after son hauled up by ABVP for FB
The parents of Sandeep Wathar, a lecturer in an engineering college in Vijayapura are yet to overcome the shock after their son ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Pak used to return beheaded bodies of jawans, now they release pilot 'within 48 hrs': Shah
BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday underlined marked changes in India's response to terrorism from across the border, saying earlier ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Uber appoints Manisha Lath Gupta as India marketing head
US-based ride-hailing major Uber Tuesday said it has appointed Manisha Lath Gupta as the head of marketing for India. The ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Haryana unveils new excise policy, targets Rs 7,500 cr from liquor
The Haryana government Tuesday unveiled a new excise policy for 2019-20, targeting revenue mobilisation of Rs 7,500 crore from ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
'Steps taken to ensure implementation of permanent commissioning of women officers in armed forces'
The Ministry of Defence Tuesday said it has taken steps to ensure implementation of permanent commissioning of women officers in ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Multi-dimensional interventions required to boost SMEs sector: Govt
The government said Tuesday that multi-dimensional interventions are required to boost the domestic small and medium enterprises ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
SC sets aside NGT's order on lakes and water bodies in Bengaluru
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the National Green Tribunal's order enlarging the buffer zone limits around lakes and ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
India offers world's cheapest mobile data packs: UK report
India offers some of the world's cheapest mobile data packs, with the US and UK logging among the highest prices, new research in ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
DND toll row: SC notice to firm on plea of Noida authority against arbitral proceedings
The Supreme Court Tuesday issued a notice to private firm Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) on a plea filed by Noida ...
-
March 05, 2019, Tuesday
Doubling tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh to benefit PSU, pvt sector employees: FM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Tuesday the decision to double tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh will benefit public and ...