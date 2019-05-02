By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- MP seeks poll panel's permission to release funds
- Greaves Cotton board approves Rs 240-cr share buyback
- Acting speaker's order on plea against Goa minister on May 22
- Cyclone Fani: 81 teams NDRF comprising over 4,000 personnel deployed
- NASA satellites track Cyclone Fani along India's coastline
- Pak violates ceasefire, shells forward areas in J-K's Poonch
- Sad for Semenya, IAAF's wrong policy on hyperandrogenism caused her loss: Dutee Chand
- OPEC says determined to avoid an 'energy crisis'
- Footboard traveller fights with bus passengers, opens fire
- Two children dead after tornado tips bouncy castle in China
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Goa Assembly's acting speaker Michael Lobo wants CM's post, nothing less
'I have told my party that I am not in the race for the post of Speaker,' Lobo said
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Alert sounded in WB coastal districts, tourists asked to leave
As Cyclone Fani moved closer, the West Bengal government sounded an alert in coastal East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Delhi CEO seeks replies from AAP leaders over tweets that Gambhir, Bidhuri would be disqualified
The Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, has sought replies from three top AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, for ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
India's power increased in every sector under Modi: Rajnath
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday that India's power in every sector has increased under the leadership of Narendra ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Sudan protest leaders insist no civilian administration without rebels
Sudanese protest leaders insisted Thursday that the civilian administration they intend to establish must include representatives ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
IMD cautions do not be deceived by cyclone's eye; calmness precursor to destruction ahead
Weatherman has cautioned people to not lower guard after the first arm of Cyclone Fani hits the east coast and moves forward, ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
DLF transfers Noida mall to its subsidiary for 2,950 crore
Realty major DLF Thursday said it has transferred shopping mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to its subsidiary firm for Rs 2,950 ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
FERA case: V K Sasikala directed to appear in court on May 13
A court here has ordered the production of V K Sasikala, serving sentence in a corruption case in a Bengaluru prison, before it ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Barr skips House hearing; Pelosi accuses him of lying
Attorney General William Barr skipped a House hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Jalandhar priest raid case: Rs 2.38 cr recovered, says Punjab Police
The Punjab Police Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs 2.38 crore out of the missing over Rs 6 crore in Jalandhar's priest raid ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
NYT moves to stem fallout from anti-Semitic cartoon
The New York Times is taking steps to deal with the fallout over its publication last week of an anti-Semitic cartoon, including ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Telangana Cong delegation to meet EC over 'anomalies' in
A delegation of Telangana Congress leaders will take up with the full Election Commission Friday the alleged anomalies found by ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
BJP in touch with 14 AAP MLAs who want to quit: Goel
Amid horse-trading allegations, the BJP Thursday claimed it was in touch with 14 AAP legislators who wanted to leave the ruling ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
9 suspected drug peddlers arrested in Jammu
Nine suspected drug peddlers and addicts were arrested in Poonch, Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Blacklisting of Masood Azhar cosmetic victory, claims Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday described the blacklisting of Masood Azhar as a "cosmetic thing" as there was no mention ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Sudanese hold mass rally amid standoff with generals
Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in a mass rally Thursday to step up pressure on the military to hand power to ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Sisters die after consuming poison following quarrel in northwest Delhi
Two sisters, who were married in same family, died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance following a quarrel between them ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Delhi poll body asks FM, news channels to get political contents pre-certified
The Delhi Chief Electoral Office has directed all FM channels and news channels to ensure that all political contents being aired ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Pragya Thakur on 'temple run' after EC curbs on campaigning
Malegaon blast accused and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur went on a temple run Thursday, a day after the ...
-
May 02, 2019, Thursday
Civilian shot at by militants in J-K's Pulwama
Militants Thursday shot at and injured a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman ...