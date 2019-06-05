By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Lied to by cop, accident victim lodges complaint after almost 10 months
- Caravan of 1,200 migrants enters Mexico
- Syria regime bombardment kills 10 during Eid: Monitor
- Jaishankar holds telephonic conversations with foreign ministers of France, Turkey
- Sanders confronts Walmart, says it's paying 'starvation wages'
- NoBroker.com raises USD 51 million from investors
- Mexico officials intercept about 1,000 migrants on highway
- Concession agreement signed for STPs in West Bengal
- Trump says Ireland's Brexit 'wall' issue will work out
- US doctor charged with killing 25 patients with powerful opioid
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Lied to by cop, accident victim lodges complaint after almost 10 months
Almost 10 months after an accident left him bedridden and a police officer allegedly dissuaded him from lodging a complaint ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Caravan of 1,200 migrants enters Mexico
A caravan of around 1,200 Central American migrants entered southern Mexico Wednesday bound for the United States, police said, ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Syria regime bombardment kills 10 during Eid: Monitor
Air strikes and shelling by regime forces killed 10 civilians in Syria's northwest on Wednesday, as residents marked the holiday ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Jaishankar holds telephonic conversations with foreign ministers of France, Turkey
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held telephonic conversations with his French and Turkish counterparts with a focus on ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Sanders confronts Walmart, says it's paying 'starvation wages'
Liberal 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders confronted the world's biggest retailer on Wednesday, entering Walmart's ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
NoBroker.com raises USD 51 million from investors
Realty portal NoBroker.com has raised USD 51 million from investors, including General Atlantic, for business expansion. This is ...
-
June 06, 2019, Thursday
Mexico officials intercept about 1,000 migrants on highway
Some 200 military police, immigration agents and federal police blocked the advance of about 1,000 Central American migrants who ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Concession agreement signed for STPs in West Bengal
A concession agreement was signed on Wednesday for the Howrah, Bally and Baranagar and Kamarhati sewage treatment plant (STP) ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Trump says Ireland's Brexit 'wall' issue will work out
US President Donald Trump told Ireland's prime minister that the Brexit issue over "your wall, your border" with the UK would ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
US doctor charged with killing 25 patients with powerful opioid
A doctor in the US state of Ohio was charged Wednesday with the murders of 25 critically-ill hospital patients for allegedly ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Peru president wins confidence motion over reforms
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra scored an important victory for his government's tough anti-corruption policies Wednesday by ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Nigerian ex-dictator's corrupt USD 267 mn seized in Jersey
More than USD 267 million (237.6 million euros) belonging to the late Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha has been seized from a bank ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
US detained 144,000 migrants in May, up 32% since April
US authorities detained or blocked more than 144,000 migrants at the border with Mexico in May, up 32 per cent since April as ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Tremors shake parts of north Gujarat
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook parts of Banaskantha and adjoining districts in north Gujarat Wednesday night, though no ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Sudan protesters reject talks after 101 killed in crackdown
Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday turned down an offer by the ruling military council for talks and demanded justice for a ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
OTTO, TVS Motor, MRF Tyres among TRA's most trusted brands in 2019
Men's apparel brand Otto, two and three wheeler major TVS Motor and tyre manufacturer MRF Tyres have emerged as the most trusted ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Bumrah operating at a different level: Kohli after convincing win
India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday lauded Rohit Sharma's match-wining hundred against South Africa in challenging conditions ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Under embargo Qatar takes delivery of first Rafale jets
Five Rafale fighter jets arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, a diplomatic source in Doha told AFP, a symbolic delivery as Doha marked ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
Uighur leader urges pressure on China as he receives US award
An exiled Uighur leader called for more concerted international pressure on China to end its mass detention of the ethnic group ...
-
June 05, 2019, Wednesday
British art dealer unveils pioneering robot artist
Billed as "one of the most exciting artists of our time", Ai-Da differs from generations of past masters in one inescapable way: ...