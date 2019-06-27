By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Cache of arms seized from car in Assam
- 100 'jhuggis' gutted in fire in Amritsar, no casualty
- Alencherry reinstated Archbishop of Ekm-Angamaly archdiocese
- Shah, Malik hold talks on wide-ranging issues
- Goa: Sena raises concerns about safety of women working in
- Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with China Medical System Holdings for psoriasis drug
- IndiGo starts daily flights on Kolkata-Prayagraj, Raipur-Prayagraj, Kolkata-Jabalpur routes
- Iran won't exceed uranium stockpile limit on Thursday: diplomatic source
- Big energy discussion 'scrubbed from record' at UN climate talks
- Man arrested for posing as police officer
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic overactive bladder treatment drug
Drug maker Lupin Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Mirabegron ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
3 members of family hacked to death
Three members of a family, including a 3-year-old child, were hacked to death inside the premises of their home in Kokrajhar ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Punjab CM demands Centre to clear pending dues of Rs 31,000cr
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday called on Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and demanded the Centre to clear ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Half of LED bulb, downlighter brands flouting consumer safety standards: Study
Half of LED bulb and downlighter brands in eight major cities across the country do not conform to consumer safety norms, ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Pakistan's Waqar says 1992 World Cup parallels are 'freaky'
Former captain Waqar Younis says it is becoming "impossible to ignore" the parallels between Pakistan's World Cup resurgence and ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Europe powerless as Iran nuclear deal unravels
The 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, hailed at the time as a historic boost for regional peace, is unravelling before the eyes of its ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Films that entertain and educate are best: Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor, whose next release "Noblemen" deals with the issue of bullying in schools, says films that educate and entertain ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
There is need to change style of coalition functioning, Cong
Wary about its image having taken a hit after the Lok Sabha poll rout, the Congress in Karnataka told chief minister H D ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
FinMin invites bids from advisors to launch financial sector ETF
The government is planning to launch an exchange traded fund (ETF) consisting of stocks of PSU banks, insurers and financial ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Shirzad to replace Alam in Afghanistan squad for remainder of WC
Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
UP: 3 of family killed in road accident
Three members of a family, including two minors, were killed in a road accident here Thursday, police said. The deceased along ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Wipro exits WAISL JV, sells remaining 11 pc share to Antariksh Softtech
IT services major Wipro Thursday said it has exited its joint venture WAISL by selling its 11 per cent shareholding to Antariksh ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Light rains recorded in parts of Rajasthan
Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by light to moderate rain, bringing respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, the ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
SAF jawan held for kidnapping, raping minor girl in MP
A jawan of the Special Armed Force (SAF) has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl here in ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
'Article 15' should be made tax free: Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his film "Article 15", which tackles caste discrimination prevalent in society, should be declared ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Nanda Devi tragedy: ITBP abandons search for eighth climber's body
ITBP mountaineers gave up their search on Thursday for the eighth member of a team of foreign climbers, who went missing on the ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
J-K BJP urges Amit Shah to set up spl crimes tribunal
Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a special crimes tribunal to investigate ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
New Zealand won't panic after World Cup defeat, says Vettori
Former captain Daniel Vettori said New Zealand would not panic after Kane Williamson's side suffered their first defeat of the ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
Ludhiana jail clash: SAD seeks minister's sacking, probe by HC judge
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday demanded the immediate sacking of Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder ...
-
June 27, 2019, Thursday
IAF's Jaguar makes emergency landing in Ambala after suffering bird hit
A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force Thursday suffered a bird hit forcing its pilot to make an emergency landing at ...