September 24, 2019, Tuesday
No breakthrough as EU's Tusk, Britain's Johnson meet in New York
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a call for "flexibility" from the EU in Brexit talks during a meeting with ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
FARC leaders take responsibility for kidnappings
Former FARC leaders formally recognised at a special tribunal on Monday "ethical and political responsibility" for thousands of ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Macron announces separate meetings at UN with Trump, Rouhani
French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani Monday as ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Russia joins Paris climate accord
Russia's prime minister on Monday gave formal support to the Paris climate agreement, just hours ahead of a key summit trying to ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Apple will produce new Mac Pro computers in US
Apple said Monday it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United States, after obtaining tariff exemptions for some components in ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Amid chaos, UK Labour rejects campaign to remain in EU
Britain's opposition Labour Party descended into chaos on Monday as it narrowly rejected a grass-roots attempt to force leader ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un 'could happen soon'
US President Donald Trump said Monday that a fourth summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "could happen soon" amid stalled ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Trump complains he deserves Nobel prize
US President Donald Trump aired one of his oldest grievances at the United Nations on Monday: that it's unfair he never got the ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
First Lady Melania Trump rings NY Stock Exchange bell
First lady Melania Trump has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The exchange's first female president, Stacey ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Pakistan's UN envoy call British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister'
In a major goof-up, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi on Monday called British Prime Minister Boris ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
MoS Naik lauds Modi for Houston speech on fighting terrorism
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a decisive battle against terrorism in front of US President Donald Trump ...
September 24, 2019, Tuesday
Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines on UNGA session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a series of bilateral meetings, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Two killed, eight injured in scrap blast
Two junk dealers were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast at Luv Kush Nagar here on Monday evening, police said. The ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Ready to mediate if India and Pakistan agree: Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Low demand and investment to blame for slowdown, says Sinha
Contraction in demand and reluctance to invest are key reasons for the current slowdown in the Indian economy, which grew at ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Centre will reintroduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in Nov: Himanta Biswa Sarma
The central government will reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in November, Assam Finance, Health and PWD ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Election Commissioner Lavasa's wife under I-T dept scanner
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife Novel Singhal Lavasa has come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department on charges ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
Two dead, five injured in blast at junk dealer's residence
Two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in an explosion at a junk dealer's residence in Luv Kush Nagar here ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
PM's will power made scrapping of J-K special status possible:
BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday told a gathering of eminent people here that abrogation of the special status of ...
September 23, 2019, Monday
2 departmental stores sealed in Delhi for selling liquor beyond permissible limits
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ordered sealing of two departmental stores found selling liquor beyond ...