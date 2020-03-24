By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Amazon makes kids and family content available for free
As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Man booked for violating home quarantine norms
: A 20-year-old man who returned from Australia around five days ago was booked here on Tuesday for violating the home ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Lockdown a welcome break for some in Uttarakhand
The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand to contain the coronavirus outbreak may have given some a feeling of being cooped up, but ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
No end to Kabul political stand off, despite USD 1bn US aid cut
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah showed no sign Tuesday of ending their bitter feud, even after it ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters in everybody's interest: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
Welcoming the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
22 private lab chains registered with ICMR for coronavirus tests: Health ministry
At least 22private laboratory chains having around 15,500 collection centres spread all over the country have been registered ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Investor wealth jumps Rs 1.82 lakh cr as mkts bounce back
Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped Rs 1,82,769.92 crore as stock markets bounced back after posting the worst one-day fall in the ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
IndiGrid completes acquisition of ENICL from Sterlite Power
Power transmission investment trust IndiGrid on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of its ninth transmission asset ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Indian-origin UK MP returns to part-time care work in COVID-19 crisis
An Indian-origin British MP said that she will be returning to her previous role of a care-worker on Tuesday to join the fight ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Announcements made by govt will ease tax-related operational problems, says exporters
Exporters in Tuesday said that announcements made by the government will ease operational problems of taxpayers. Finance Minister ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
MP: 200 booked for flouting rules during Indore's Janta curfew
Cases were registered against 200 people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for flouting social distancing rules while paying tribute ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Have grain stock to last for 6 months, don't panic: Bhujbal
As Maharashtra is in lockdown for tackling the coronavirus epidemic, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal assured on ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
IndiGo offers free cancellation and ticket amount as credit if booking is of before Apr 30
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday that the airline would not be charging any fee for cancelling tickets that are up to ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
UP govt to extend lockdown to entire state, curfew may be clamped in some areas: CM
A three-day lockdown will be imposed Wednesday in all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Chief ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over virus
Japan's prime minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Global death toll from coronavirus nears 17,000
The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases stood at 16,961, according to a tally compiled by AFP on ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
COVID-19: J-K DGP advises his men to be careful in handling prevailing situation
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday advised his men to be "very careful" in handling the current situation in the wake ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo join Bruce Willis in 'Cosmic Sin'
Science fiction film "Cosmic Sin" is adding Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo and Adelaide Kane to its main cast before the coronavirus ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Hiringplug joins hands with KPMG, ANAROCK to fast track hiring
AI-enabled curated marketplace of recruiters and employers,Hiringplug, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with KPMG and ANAROCK ...
March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Six students from Nanded stranded in Mauritius: Chavan
Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said six hotel management students from Nanded, who went to Mauritius for ...