-
October 13, 2020, Tuesday
JPMorgan, Citigroup profits improve amid signs of economic recovery
Two of the nation's biggest banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said Tuesday that their profits improved markedly over the
-
October 13, 2020, Tuesday
Philippine military chief says no major risk from China-backed towers
The Philippine military chief said Tuesday there is virtually no risk that towers and communications equipment to be put up in ...
-
October 12, 2020, Monday
Harris says GOP trying to 'ram through' Barrett as presidential poll nears
Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris is criticizing Republicans for trying to ram through Supreme Court ...
-
October 12, 2020, Monday
With coronavirus infections spiking, Jordan's king swears in new Cabinet
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday swore in a new prime minister and Cabinet, tasking the new government to manage the country ...
-
October 12, 2020, Monday
Bangladesh Cabinet approves death penalty for rape cases after protests
Bangladesh's Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment to introduce the death penalty for rape cases after a series of recent ...
-
October 11, 2020, Sunday
Biden visit Tuesday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot for Democrats
Joe Biden is set to make his first general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio, signaling the former vice president's hopes of ...
-
October 10, 2020, Saturday
Nancy Pelosi dismisses latest White House offer on coronavirus aid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday dismissed the latest White House offer in COVID-19 aid talks as one step forward, two ...
-
October 07, 2020, Wednesday
Pak to purchase, preserve bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's home in Peshawar
A provincial government in Pakistan has decided to purchase house of Indian film legendary actor Dilip Kumar in Peshawar and will ...
-
October 06, 2020, Tuesday
Sebi directs the renaming of dividend options of mutual fund schemes
Dividend payout option has to be renamed as "Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option," the regulator said in ...
-
October 05, 2020, Monday
Iconic fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from coronavirus at age 81
Kenzo Takada, the iconic Franco-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that ...
-
October 05, 2020, Monday
US, Russia to hold another round of nuclear arms talks in Finland
The United States and Russia will hold a round of nuclear arms control talks in the Finland's capital, Helsinki, on Monday to ...
-
October 03, 2020, Saturday
Hathras incident: Valmiki community members clash with police in Agra
Scores of Valmiki community members who were protesting against the Hathras incident clashed with the police here on ...
-
September 30, 2020, Wednesday
Pompeo to participate in QUAD ministerial meet in Japan on October 6
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Japan to attend the second meeting of the Quad foreign ministers
-
September 30, 2020, Wednesday
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah becomes new emir
Kuwait's interior minister and deputy prime minister, announcing Sheikh Nawaf had taken the position just hours after Sheikh ...
-
September 29, 2020, Tuesday
Fresh destructive wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco
California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned ...
-
September 29, 2020, Tuesday
Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn, reaches second round at French Open
Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2) 6-0.
-
September 29, 2020, Tuesday
Africa lost $800 billion in illegal transfers in recent years: UN
The United Nations estimates that illegal outflows of capital from Africa totaled over $830 billion in the first 15 years of this ...
-
September 27, 2020, Sunday
The US reckoning on racial injustice, seen through other nations' eyes
It's not only in the United States where protests against racial injustice are part of the national conversation
-
September 27, 2020, Sunday
Britain university students furious over coronavirus restrictions
As authorities sought to contain Covid-19 outbreaks at British universities Sunday, some students complained they were being ...
-
September 27, 2020, Sunday
How it happened: Barrett's journey from professor to top court in 4 years
Four years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was a little-known law professor in Indiana. Within weeks, she is likely to be the newest ...
