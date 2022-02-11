-
March 16, 2022, Wednesday
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cong chief after Sonia sacks 5 state heads
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief
March 07, 2022, Monday
China says Taiwan, Ukraine issues not comparable
China views Taiwan, a self-ruled island, as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force
March 05, 2022, Saturday
Ukraine conflict: Nothing warrants martial law in Russia, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is nothing that warrants imposing martial law in Russia at this point.
March 05, 2022, Saturday
First Test: Australia trails Pakistan by 471 runs after Ali's 185
Azhar Ali hit his fourth test hundred against Australia as Pakistan piled on 476-4 before declaring its first innings on the ...
March 05, 2022, Saturday
Ukraine crisis: F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract
The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract "with immediate effect" following Russia's ...
March 05, 2022, Saturday
India takes 3-0 lead in Davis Cup World Group I tie against Denmark
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Frederik Nielsen and Mikael Torpegaard 6-7 (4) 6-4 7-6 (4) in doubles match.
March 03, 2022, Thursday
US to 'freeze, seize' wealth of Russian oligarchs, says Yellen
We have made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin's corrupt power, Yellen said.
February 22, 2022, Tuesday
Philippines signs $624 million deal to purchase 32 Black Hawk helicopters
Due to financial constraints, the Philippines has struggled for years to modernise its military, one of the most underfunded in ...
February 21, 2022, Monday
Regular international flights likely to resume from March 15: Report
The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India is in effect till February 28. Such flights have been suspended in ...
February 20, 2022, Sunday
Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists into country as Covid cases fall
Israel announced Sunday that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of ...
February 19, 2022, Saturday
India-UAE CEPA will lead to glorious, shared future: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said CEPA signed between India and the UAE on Friday marked a milestone in bilateral ...
February 18, 2022, Friday
Brazil mudslide death toll is at 117, police say 116 missing
The Rio de Janeiro state government confirmed the rising loss of life, with many feared buried in mud beneath the ...
February 18, 2022, Friday
Over 150K Russian forces amassed around Ukraine's borders: US informs UNSC
US told UN Security Council that its information indicates clearly that over 150,000 Russian forces amassed around Ukraine's ...
February 12, 2022, Saturday
India reaches out to US mayors, guvs to build people-to-people relationship
With a view to enhancing localised ties and people-to-people relationships, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ...
February 12, 2022, Saturday
NASA's new space telescope sees first starlight, takes selfie
NASA's new space telescope has captured its first starlight and even taken a selfie of its giant, gold mirror. All 18 segments ...
February 11, 2022, Friday
Jaishankar meets US counterpart Blinken in Aus; reviews bilateral ties
EAM S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here ahead of a crucial meeting of Quad foreign ministers, saying ...
February 11, 2022, Friday
Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan cruise into final of Bengaluru Open
Third seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan cruised into the final of the men's doubles event of the ...
February 11, 2022, Friday
Yorkshire can host major cricket matches after ban lifted
Yorkshire cricket club can resume hosting international matches after sport's governing body in England lifted its suspension in ...
February 11, 2022, Friday
India records 58,077 fresh Covid-19 infections, 657 more fatalities
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.89 per cent while weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.76 per cent
February 11, 2022, Friday
Luc Montagnier, who identified virus behind AIDS, dies at 89
French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering the HIV virus and more recently spread false ...
