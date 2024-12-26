Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 04:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Search / pti-stories
Search

No Result Found

Displaying categorized search results for pti-stories

Latest News

View More

UP DElEd state merit rank 2024 released at official website, details inside

3 min read
UP DElEd state merit rank 2024

Nothing Phone 3a models to get Qualcomm chips, telephoto camera: Report

2 min read
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

This recently listed stock soars 32% in 2 days; up 150% against issue price

4 min read
Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Most Popular

Market correction offers opportunity: Top 10 stocks to watch in 2025

9 min read
As 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September, paring year-to-date returns to 8.6 per cent from a peak rally of 18.7 p

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 78,472, Nifty at 23,750; Auto, pharma shares shine

2 min read
The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

1 min read
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon