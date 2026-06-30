₹50,000 cr infrastructure investment drives Varanasi's industrial growth

Varanasi has witnessed Rs 50,000 crore worth of investment in its infrastructure in the last 12 years, and its economic spinoffs have benefited the local industrial landscape. Several projects are also in the pipeline, including three new townships, Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) Vice-Chairman Purna Borah said here on Tuesday.

Participating in a panel discussion on the topic, 'Industries in Purvanchal: Potential, Opportunities and Challenges', at the day-long Business Standard 'Ubharta or Rising Purvanchal' conclave held here, Borah, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, said the VDA has undertaken several measures to improve its work culture.

Borah urged the gathering, comprising the region's business leaders, not to go by perceptions built about the VDA over the decades but to experience the transformed work culture of the civic authority first-hand. He detailed the steps taken to improve the ease of doing business, including monthly meetings where the authority resolves issues related to land, power supply and other concerns that local industries are facing. The VDA also holds regular public hearings.

Borah said approval of building plans is now time-bound through the simplification of several processes, with approvals now being online and granted within seven days if the necessary documentation, including no-objection certificates, is in place. He said Varanasi is set to see three townships after 30 years, the first of which is spread over 300 acres and is likely to be launched by August.

In his intervention, Ashok Gupta, chairman and managing director, Benarus Beads Limited, flagged the challenges industries are facing, especially the glass and plastic industries, owing to unreliable power supply and voltage fluctuations, which result in production losses and wastage of raw materials. He urged the government to incentivise industries to switch to solar power to foster self-reliance. He said solar power recovers its input costs within two and a half years, and it will also reduce discom losses.

Gupta also flagged the issue of corruption, which he alleged has increased in recent years, the deteriorating ease of doing business, collusion in land allocation, and the difficulties businesspersons are facing in dealing with issues related to the goods and services tax (GST). He, however, praised the VDA for the transparency it has brought in expediting approvals of building layouts and plans.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Deputy General Manager (Varanasi) Ritesh Kumar Singh pointed out that Varanasi's infrastructure has improved by leaps and bounds in the last dozen years and banking services have become better ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Ease of banking and easier access to credit are now the hallmarks of these changes.

The SIDBI official detailed the lender's focus on sustainable financing so that development and environmental protection go hand in hand through its '4E' (End-to-End Energy Efficiency) scheme. Under this, SIDBI provides credit at affordable rates, including for solar power. "I myself have disbursed approximately 50 MW of solar financing from the Varanasi office, so you can understand the level of financing for solar power when it is not a favourite product in the banking sector since there is no security value, involves high risk, and solar panels, once installed, have only scrap value," he said. Singh said SIDBI has started digital financing, which is crucial for MSMEs, as they cannot afford to wait for credit if they need to buy a machine. He said finance is approved within 45 minutes under digital financing and disbursed the same day.

R K Choudhury, national vice-president, Indian Industries Association, Varanasi, in his comments lauded the state government for its pro-industry policies and improved connectivity, which he said was the best in the country. However, he expressed concerns about the cost of land for industries and the lack of infrastructure development where land is available. Choudhury also praised the state government for the improvement in the law and order situation, which has contributed to a better industrial climate in the state. He said Uttar Pradesh now has a better industrial policy than Maharashtra and Gujarat, but there is laxity in its implementation.