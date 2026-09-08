Restaurants need ease of doing business ecosystem: Anjan Chatterjee

For Anjan Chatterjee, founder, chairman and managing director of Speciality Restaurants, entrepreneurship was less a carefully crafted career plan than an instinct he could not ignore. A hospitality professional who could have built a conventional career in the Taj Group, Chatterjee chose instead to strike out on his own, first through advertising and later by building Speciality Restaurants into one of India’s best-known restaurant companies. His journey began with a modest restaurant called Only Fish. Today, Speciality Restaurants operates across major Indian cities and overseas, with brands such as Oh! Calcutta having become part of India’s eating-out culture. In a fireside chat with Ashok K Bhattacharya, Chatterjee talks about the risks and instincts that shaped his entrepreneurial journey, why he moved beyond Kolkata’s iconic Park Street, the changing restaurant culture, food safety, regulatory hurdles and his ambition to take Bengali cuisine to a global audience. Edited excerpts:

You could perhaps have had a very successful career as a professional and even become a stalwart of the Taj Group before retiring comfortably. Instead, you chose entrepreneurship. What happened? How did you become an entrepreneur?

I don't want to give any gyaan on entrepreneurship. In fact, my first entrepreneurial venture was not in food and beverage; it was an advertising agency. I strongly believed there was something within me that wanted to do something, make an impression and create an impact, rather than remain in a typical job and follow a set pattern.

When you work for a huge institution like the Taj Group, you cannot make too many changes even if you want to, and the institution cannot allow you to do that either. I was always restless. I would keep thinking, "Why can't this be changed? Why can't that be done differently?" That restlessness eventually pushed me towards entrepreneurship.

Through my advertising agency, we helped establish brands such as UJALA, Cello and Everest Masala, which continue to do well. I was helping other entrepreneurs build their brands and create businesses. That experience was like a PhD for me.

I learned a great deal from Indian entrepreneurs. I respect them enormously because they understand that performance is what matters. In Bombay, nobody looks at your passport or certificate. You come, perform, and if you can perform, you come back again. Otherwise, you don't. It is a city that doesn't ask for a passport; it asks for performance. In some other places, including Bengal, you may be asked for credentials, certificates and your past record.

I have always been a foodie. My father was also a great foodie and a passionate promoter of Bengali food. He was a research scientist, and whenever Americans visited our home, he would tell my mother to make dishes such as mudi ghanto and doi machh. So I grew up in that environment.

I also learned a lot from Mr Ramachandran, chairman of Jyoti Laboratories. He used to say, "Too much analysis leads to paralysis." An entrepreneur has to think on his feet and take quick decisions.

Near our office in Prabhadevi, there was a small space available that already had the necessary licences. We started Only Fish there. And mind you, the restaurant did not even have a washroom. I managed it by taking permission from a neighbouring travel agency to use its washroom. We paid them Rs 1,000 a month so that our customers could use it.

Today, if I tell my team — which has around 4,000 people, including some of the most senior professionals from the Taj and ITC — that we are considering a restaurant with only one washroom, they would probably reject the property immediately. I always tell them that if they had been with me then, I might never have been able to start the business.

That is how the journey began. Entrepreneurship is about travelling an untravelled path. You create your own runway. That was the motivation, intuition and conviction I had — that I could create my own runway. The rest is God's grace. Without divine grace, you can do nothing.

What gave you the confidence to move outside Park Street, which is regarded as the food capital of Kolkata?

That was around 1999-2000, when everybody told me that if you wanted to succeed in Kolkata's food business, you had to be on Park Street. My conviction was simple: if you give people good food, consistent service and a strong proposition, they will come.

Our proposition from the beginning was "five-star food and five-star quality of service without the five-star price tag." That has remained our proposition. Even though inflation has risen substantially, we try not to pass the entire increase on to customers because we believe in volumes.

Being a middle-class boy, I always felt it was important to pamper people. I wanted to create destination dining. The first thing a brand needs to be is relevant. Chinese food was relevant to Kolkata at that time, and there were not too many restaurants offering that experience. So I said, let's create one.

People laughed at me initially. I borrowed money from the bank and bought the property. I wanted to create a destination, and the rest is history.

What have you learned from operating in different markets? How different are London, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi?

London being London is a completely different animal altogether. International exposure brings a different set of considerations — portion sizes, pricing, real estate costs, store metrics and so on.

Within India, by and large, the patterns are similar. But Kolkata is different in one important respect: customer loyalty is extremely high.

Look at restaurants such as Peter Cat and Mocambo. People are almost emotionally attached to them. Even today you see long queues. It is not simply that these restaurants are surviving; they are becoming stronger. There is a sentimental attachment. People in Kolkata are very loyal to brands and places.

That is the character of Bengal. People respect a place and develop an emotional relationship with it. The Gen Z generation is, of course, somewhat different.

What about Mumbai?

Mumbai has many good restaurants, but the entire skyline and customer profile have changed. A new generation of customers has come in and they are much more adventurous.

In any case, the restaurant industry has one of the highest mortality rates. One restaurant opens and three close. We have been around for 35 years, and God has been kind to us that we are still operating. Ultimately, it comes down to having a proposition that is consistent and remains relevant to the market.

When did you change the name from Only Fish to Oh! Calcutta?

I had some marketing experience, so I understood that Only Fish was a niche within a niche. First, you were saying it was non-vegetarian. Then you narrowed it down to seafood, and then further down to Bengali food. The name itself was restricting our potential customer base.

A lot of my vegetarian and Jain friends would tell me, "We want to come, but we can't." That was a lesson.

We changed the name, repositioned the brand and created Oh! Calcutta. Interestingly, some of the dishes on the menu that we originally developed under the Mocha concept remain among our bestsellers.

What are two or three things that could change the hospitality sector and give it a boost?

The first is the rational issue — the single-window clearance system. That exists in many parts of the world. Mumbai and Delhi have also moved in that direction, and Bangalore is moving towards it.

Today, we need around 39 licences to build and operate a restaurant. We don't need that. The authorities should clearly tell us what the areas of concern and protocols are, and we will follow them. The licensing process needs to be simplified.

The second, and perhaps more important, is that the entire ecosystem has to change. It is psychological as much as regulatory. Businessmen are not necessarily evil or devils. They create opportunities and jobs. Entrepreneurship should be celebrated.

We need an ecosystem that is genuinely entrepreneur-friendly. Licensing and other governance requirements relating to setting up and operating restaurants should be examined from the perspective of ease of doing business.

What about the controversy over food-safety standards? Mumbai has seen a major movement on this issue and it is now spreading to other cities. Should there be more self-regulation or more inspections? What should the government do?

There has always been the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and a food-safety regulatory framework. So why has there suddenly been so much "halla"? Are we attacking people without educating them?

Take London or Dubai. One of the first things you do is obtain a food-safety licence based on the protocols you maintain — preventing cross-contamination, controlling microbes and ensuring that all the required procedures are followed. There are systems of inspection and grading.

You cannot simply intimidate and attack people by saying that everything is bad. There is certainly scope for improvement, but you should give businesses a particular amount of time to comply.

We run a speciality restaurant that has existed for 35 years, and we have never had a single case of food poisoning. At the same time, if you go inside some restaurants that are being targeted now, you may find that there are no proper protocols or pest-control systems.

The government should not simply attack people; it should educate them. And the people who come to educate or inspect restaurants must themselves be adequately trained. Food technologists should be involved in checking these things.

You have made two interesting points. One is that a business should not be greedy — you would rather compensate for food inflation by increasing covers than by constantly raising prices. The second is the importance of conscience.

That's it. Ultimately, it is about trust. Brands are all about trust and faith. People will return to you again and again if they believe that they are safe. And to add to that, we have a very big advantage because of the amount of money we spend on food safety. It is incredible.

You have been in London for five years. How is the venture doing? Is it profitable?

The London venture was not created simply to make money. Very honestly, I could have chosen a low-hanging fruit. I could have taken Mainland China there because Chinese food sells almost everywhere and there is a large Indian diaspora.

But we did not do that. There was a sense of pride associated with Bengali cuisine, and I continue to believe that Bengali is one of India's great regional cuisines, just as South Indian, North Indian, Mughlai or Punjabi cuisines are.

I am very happy that in my lifetime I have been able to start with Only Fish and help put Bengali food on the map of India. That gives me enormous satisfaction.

In London, we created a place that is Indian but offers different flavours. That's why we called it "Chourangi — Unexplored Flavours".

It has been extremely reassuring to see British customers coming in, booking in advance and asking specifically for hilsa. We don't serve hilsa regularly because we prepare it to order and make it boneless for them.

So, all these things put together, it has been a great venture. It was co-founded with Aditya Ghosh, former IndiGo and Akasa Air executive, and we are now looking at taking the concept to Chicago, subject to Mr Trump's conduct.

Were you influenced by Mani Shankar Mukherjee, the Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer?

Absolutely. He was a guru and a guide. I consulted him before starting this venture. He is no longer with us, but he was one of my mentors and a very important guide in my journey.

Let me ask you a slightly sensitive question. Wherever we go these days, we find that restaurant culture and the culture of eating out are under pressure. People ask why they should go to a restaurant when technology and delivery can bring everything home. Are you worried about the future of restaurants? How will Gen Z respond, and what should speciality restaurants do to address this generation?

Eating out will never go out of fashion. It has simply taken another dimension after the pandemic, particularly in the form of delivery.

Personally, I would hate to deliver my food because the experience is completely different. But we have to survive, so we do it. Almost 29 per cent of our total turnover comes from deliveries.

But eating out is not going away. It is about convenience, but it is also about de-stressing yourself. Eating out is not simply about going somewhere and eating food. It is about the experience and it is becoming more experiential. That is where the future lies.