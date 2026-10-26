Bankers hail RBI's FCNR(B) playbook as dollar inflows surge to $12.7 bn

Public sector banks mobilised around $12.7 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, helped by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) swap support, attractive returns and leverage, bank chiefs said at the Business Standard BFSI Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

During a session titled The FCNR(B) Playbook moderated by Business Standard's Contributing Editor Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the managing directors and chief executives of five public sector banks discussed how the scheme helped attract overseas funds, the role of the Indian diaspora and the risks associated with leveraged deposits.

Union Bank of India MD and CEO Asheesh Pandey said the scheme's financial incentives, wider awareness and coordinated efforts by banks helped attract depositors.

"Awareness was strong this time. People across the world were keen to participate in the scheme," he said.

Union Bank also ran a campaign to reactivate inoperative and dormant accounts alongside its FCNR(B) initiative. It mobilised around $2.25 billion through FCNR(B) deposits and raised $600 million through a foreign-currency bond after a gap of 14 years, Pandey said.

"The RBI introduced an effective scheme, and there was good coordination among stakeholders," he said, adding that banks' overseas marketing efforts had helped revive investor interest in public sector lenders.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said confidence in India's growth outlook had supported the mobilisation. He cited the country's economic performance and overseas investor interest in Indian banks as factors behind the inflows.

The RBI's swap window had also helped reduce the cost of hedging foreign-currency deposits, he said. Banks would ordinarily bear a hedging cost of around 3.5 per cent, making the central bank's support an important factor in improving the economics of the scheme.

Chandra also highlighted the role of roadshows and GIFT City in reaching overseas investors. The mobilisation of dollar funds through FCNR(B) deposits was part of a wider effort to attract foreign-currency funding, including through external commercial borrowings and overseas bonds, he said.

Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar said the latest mobilisation was substantially higher than in the previous exercise. According to him, a key difference this time was the RBI's contribution to the swap cost. The central bank had borne around half the cost during the previous exercise but covered the entire cost this time, Kumar said.

Indian Bank began preparing as soon as the scheme was announced at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, he said. Its presence in GIFT City also helped the bank reach investors beyond the markets served by its overseas branch network, said Kumar.

Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Debadatta Chand described the scheme as a strategic response to a challenging global environment, in which geopolitical developments and higher interest rates had affected capital flows.

According to Chand, the scheme reflected the resilience of the Indian economy and its banking system, and credited the Indian diaspora for bringing funds into the country. Bank of Baroda mobilised almost $8 billion, he added.

Leverage makes deposits more attractive

State Bank of India (SBI) MD Rama Mohan Rao Amara said depositors weighed the returns on FCNR(B) deposits against other investment options, taking into account the benefits of leverage and the risks involved.

SBI had previously offered interest rates of around 3.5-4 per cent on dollar deposits with tenors of three to five years. Under the latest scheme, it could offer returns of around 6-7 per cent, Amara said.

He said the timing of regulatory clarification had also made a difference. In 2013, clarification on leverage came towards the end of the scheme. This time, guidance on leverage and the standby letter of credit route was available from the outset.

For banks, the scheme offered an opportunity to strengthen long-term liabilities at a time when deposit growth had lagged credit growth for several years. FCNR(B) deposits with tenors of three to five years could help address that gap, he said.

SBI offered leverage of up to nine times but adopted a conservative approach. Around 80 per cent of its depositors opted for leverage, while the remaining 20 per cent did not use the facility. For those who opted in, leverage ranged from four to nine times, Amara said.

Bank of Baroda also offered leverage of up to nine times. CEO Chand argued it was an integral part of the scheme, rather than a separate feature.

"If a country wants to attract funds from across asset classes or from other countries, it has to offer an incremental return. Otherwise, why would the funds come?" he said.

The objective was to attract capital from overseas, and the scheme had achieved that purpose, he added.

Banks stress due diligence

Kumar said Indian Bank had approached the scheme cautiously. Its risk-management team carried out enhanced due diligence and collected net-worth certificates. Almost 90 per cent of its customers were existing borrowers with whom the bank already had relationships, he said.

He stressed that the exercise was not simply about bringing money into India. Banks also had to establish the source and legitimacy of funds and ensure they could manage the associated dollar liquidity through their overseas operations or GIFT City.

PNB followed a similar approach, Chandra said. The bank assessed the source of funds and completed the necessary due diligence before offering leverage.

PNB mobilised around $2.7 billion, of which about 67 per cent came through the leverage route and the remaining 33 per cent through traditional FCNR(B) deposits, he added.

A funding tool for longer-term lending

Pandey said banks also needed to assess FCNR(B) deposits against their funding requirements and asset-liability management needs. The cost of FCNR(B) funding had to be calculated after accounting for interest, hedging and set-up expenses, he said. According to him, funding with a three- to five-year tenor could help banks manage their liabilities while supporting infrastructure and other long-term investments.

"From that perspective, the FCNR(B) framework has offered a useful opportunity and has worked well for the banking industry," Pandey said.

The scheme has helped public sector banks attract overseas funds, strengthen their longer-term funding base and improve their visibility in international markets. Whether similar inflows can be sustained will depend on the economics of the scheme, the availability of regulatory support and banks' ability to manage leverage and funding risks.

The bankers stressed that attracting overseas deposits must go hand in hand with prudent risk management.