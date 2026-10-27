BFSI Insight Summit 2026: Oil, AI play weigh on funding and markets

Elevated oil prices, global investors’ appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) investments and weak foreign capital inflows are pressuring the rupee and bond markets, while smaller non-banking financial companies face tighter funding, speakers at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit said on Monday.

Economists differed on India’s reliance on foreign capital. Aastha Gudwani, India chief economist at Barclays, said the Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition required foreign financial capital, while Sonal Varma, managing director (MD) and chief economist for India and Asia at Nomura, argued for reducing dependence on volatile overseas flows.

Samiran Chakraborty, MD and India chief economist at Citibank, said India would need $600 billion in foreign capital over the next decade as investment requirements rise to $3.2 trillion. Yet net capital account inflows have been almost nil for two years, with AI investments diverting funds towards developed markets.

Treasury executives warned that oil prices, foreign equity outflows and higher US bond yields could keep the rupee and government bond yields under pressure. Aditya Bagree, head of markets at Citi India and the Indian subcontinent, said AI-related investments had contributed to equity outflows, while foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits had given the Reserve Bank of India room to manage the rupee’s depreciation. However, repayments fall due in three to five years.

Shailendra Jhingan, head of treasury and economic research at ICICI Bank, said the deposits were buying time, not permanently changing the rupee’s outlook.

Jairam Sridharan, MD and CEO of Piramal Finance, said lenders rated A and below had limited funding options, favouring larger players.