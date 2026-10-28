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BFSI Insight Summit: MDR vital to sustain UPI growth, says PhonePe CEO

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam calls for restoring MDR to sustain UPI growth, while outlining plans to expand feature-phone payments, affordable credit and financial services

Phonepe Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sameer Nigam

Sameer Nigam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Phonepe (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 1:00 AM IST

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PhonePe aims to expand the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to a billion users over the next decade, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sameer Nigam said, arguing that bringing back the merchant discount rate (MDR) on such payments is essential to sustaining growth. 
“You can’t have a vibrant payments market with no money in payments,” Nigam said during a fireside chat at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit here. 
An MDR of 0.4 per cent, as announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), “would be the cheapest MDR in the world", he said, citing rising cybersecurity, know-your-customer (KYC) and fraud-prevention costs. 
 
Nigam rejected the suggestion that MDR was an issue involving foreign companies, noting that most of the roughly 200 players in the ecosystem were Indian. 
PhonePe, the biggest UPI player, had invested about $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion over the past decade to bring UPI to market, he said.

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“The ecosystem needs a sustainable business model. Any Indian working on anything within the ambit of the law should be able to charge a fair price,” he added. 
On the proposed 30 per cent cap on UPI market share, due to take effect in December 2026, Nigam said the NPCI circular had been introduced six years ago amid WhatsApp’s entry, but more than 100 third-party UPI apps now operate. 
“My market share is not deterring people from investing,” he said. If ordered to stop onboarding customers in December, he would protest but comply. 
Nigam, however, added that “denying customers choice will not happen”. 
PhonePe’s UPI service for feature phones, launched three months ago, processes about 300,000 transactions monthly and could reach one million by December. 
The company also plans to expand affordable credit, grow overseas following its UAE launch, and offer low-cost insurance, pension and investment products.

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Topics : PhonePe UPI merchant discount rates MDRs BFSI Business Standard BFSI Summit

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 1:00 AM IST