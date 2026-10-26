BFSI Summit 2026: Shaktikanta Das to Poonam Gupta, here are key speakers

Panellist Profiles

Fintech

Arif Khan Razorpay

Arif Khan is the chief innovation officer of Razorpay Tech, where he leads the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy teams as part of the company’s wider effort to refine its digital payments offerings. He heads Razorpay’s engagement with banks, networks, regulators, and strategic partners to drive innovation and is responsible for accelerating the adoption of new payment and banking platforms and products. A veteran of the banking and financial services industry, Khan brings more than two decades of in-depth understanding of the sector, along with expertise in working with its many stakeholders. This is his second stint as chief innovation officer at Razorpay; he first held the role between 2017 and 2019. Before rejoining the company, he held a series of leadership positions at organisations including the National Payments Corporation of India, Mastercard, PwC, and HDFC Bank. Khan holds a postgraduate degree in business management from XLRI Jamshedpur.

K Satyanarayana Raju IDPIC

K Satyanarayana Raju is the managing director and chief executive officer of the Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation, Mumbai, a role he took up in February 2026. He brings more than 35 years of experience in banking and financial services. Before joining the organisation, Raju was managing director and chief executive officer of Canara Bank, where he also served as executive director. He has been a director of BoB Financial Solutions and has chaired Canara Computer Services, Canara HSBC Insurance Company, Can Fin Homes, and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company. He has been closely involved with industry bodies working to advance banking, financial inclusion, and digital payments. He has served on the Indian Banks’ Association’s managing committee and its standing committee on payment systems and banking technology, and on the Reserve Bank of India’s advisory group of banks on central bank digital currency.

George Sam Mindgate Solutions

George Sam is the cofounder and business head of Mindgate Solutions. He cofounded the company in 2008 with the aim of making transactions simpler and more secure in an ever-evolving digital payments landscape. In his current role, he is responsible for shaping Mindgate’s business strategy, building engagement with its clients and managing the company’s profit and loss account to ensure profitability across all its product and service verticals. Under his leadership, Mindgate stands at the forefront of the real-time payments space. The company today processes approximately one in four real-time payments globally and more than half of all real-time payment transactions.

Karan Sapra

Google Pay

Karan Sapra is the head of payments and financial services at Google Pay. He has nearly two decades of experience in India’s financial services sector, spanning banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech firms, where he has held several senior leadership roles. Throughout his career, Sapra has led high-performing teams and driven organisational growth in highly competitive markets. His experience has given him a deep understanding of Indian consumers and the complexities of the financial services industry. His areas of expertise include sales leadership, product and risk management, digital payments, fintech and lending. He holds a master’s degree from IIM Mumbai and is a regular participant in industry forums

and discussions.

PMS vs SIF panel

Bhavesh Jain

Edelweiss MF

Bhavesh started his career with Edelweiss Financial Services in January 2008 and has almost 17 years of experience in the financial markets. He joined the low-risk multi-strategy trading team and was responsible for doing international as well as cash-future and Index Arbitrage.

He moved to Edelweiss AMC in 2011 and is the president and co-head for factor investing, managing some of our flagship products.

He is responsible for all asset management company’s market capitalisation as well as smart beta passive strategies and overlooks some of its commodities related funds.

Vikas Khemani

Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors

Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors, is a seasoned capital markets expert with more than 27 years of experience and a passion for investing. Vikas has a blend of business acumen, market insight and leadership expertise. With a strong track record of building and incubating successful businesses, including 17 years as the CEO of Edelweiss Securities, Khemani has established himself as a trusted advisor and industry thought leader. His network spans industry groups and committees, including CII and FICCI. A recipient of the Young Professional Achievers Award, Khemani is a sought-after expert in investment management and capital markets.

Gaurav Mehta

SBI Mutual Fund

Gaurav Mehta brings two decades of experience in Indian financial markets and currently serves as head, SIF (Equity) at SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML). He joined SBIFML in 2018 as an equity analyst and later managed equity schemes of SBI Mutual Fund as Fund Manager. In October 2021, he was appointed chief investment officer, alternatives (equity), overseeing alternative equity strategies.

Sunil Singhania

Abakkus Asset Management

Sunil Singhania is a leading figure in Indian asset management and is the founder of Abakkus Asset Management. Singhania established Abakkus in 2018 focused on Indian equities, growing its assets to ₹40,000 crore. Abakkus Mutual Fund was launched towards the end of 2025 and grew rapidly to Rs 6,000 crore by May 2026. Singhania is regarded as an astute investor focused on fundamental investing backed by deep research through his proprietary MEETS framework. With nearly 30 years of experience, Singhania is a chartered accountant and chartered financial analyst charterholder.

Private Equity

Amit Chandra Bain Capital India Office

Amit Chandra is partner and chairperson of Bain Capital’s Mumbai office. He was the founding member of the office and part of the firm’s Asia-Pacific leadership team. Prior to Bain Capital, he spent a majority of his professional career at DSP Merrill Lynch, overseeing its Global Markets and Investment Banking businesses, and retired as a Board Member and Managing Director. He has also been actively involved in philanthropy, founding the ATE Chandra Foundation for rural development and serving on the boards of HT Parekh Foundation, Ashoka University, Tata Trusts, Bridgespan India, Swades, Akanksha Foundation, GiveIndia and WCT. He has also served on multiple central and state government committees relating to water, agriculture, reform, the social sector, and the economy.

Renuka Ramnath,

Multiples Alternate Asset Management

Renuka Ramnath is the Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, with nearly four decades of expertise in financial services, including private equity, investment banking and structured finance. Renuka began her career at ICICI Bank and eventually served as Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Venture for eight years, helping build it into one of India’s largest private equity funds, before founding Multiples in 2009. In 2025, she completed her second consecutive three-year term on the Board of the Global Private Capital Association and now serves on its Emeriti Advisory Board. Renuka chaired the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association’s Executive Committee from 2020 to 2022 and has previously chaired Tata Communications. She serves on the boards of Network18, PVR INOX and several portfolio companies.

Financial & Wealth Intermediaries

Gaurav Rastogi Kuvera by Cred

Gaurav Rastogi is the founder and chief executive officer of Kuvera, an online investment platform acquired by fintech firm Cred in 2024. Before setting up Kuvera, Rastogi worked at Morgan Stanley where he managed quantitative asset allocation and stock selection strategies across Asia Pacific equity markets. His experience in institutional investing shaped his interest in retail wealth management, particularly the limited access individual investors had to investment tools and advice. Kuvera was built around direct mutual fund investments and digital financial planning. Outside work, Rastogi enjoys quoting dialogues from films and playing soccer.

Swapnil Bhaskar

JioBlackRock Investment Advisors

Swapnil Bhaskar is the managing director and chief executive officer of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, where he leads the development of the digital investment advice platform. Currently, Bhaskar is responsible for growing the business, expanding the firm’s digital platform, and making personalised investment advice easy to access at scale. With over 18 years of experience across firms, he previously served as Chief Growth Officer at TIFIN, scaling digital investment platforms and simplifying investing through technology. Prior to that, he co-founded Goalwise, a goal-based investing robo-advisory platform later acquired by Niyo Solutions, where he subsequently served as Head of Strategy and Chief Business Officer. Bhaskar holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from IIT Kanpur.

Nilesh Naik PhonePe

Nilesh Naik is the head of mutual funds at PhonePe Invest. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment industry, spanning product development and management, research, advisory, and risk management.

Previously, Naik had been part of the leadership teams at HSBC Global Asset Management and L&T Investment Management. His professional experience also includes roles at investment management firms such as Fidelity International and DSP Merrill Lynch Fund Managers.

He is a chartered financial analyst charter holder from the CFA Institute and holds a Master of Business Administration in finance.

Rajiv Bajaj Bajaj Capital

Rajiv Bajaj is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Capital. He has over 30 years of strategic management experience in the fields of investment

banking, investment advisory, insurance brokerage and financial planning. He is committed to institutionalisation and the highest standards of corporate governance and is working with a best in class board and empowering professional managers to grow the company in his current quest. He is a member of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (Delhi chapter) and the Young Presidents’ Organisation (Delhi chapter).

Principal Secretary 2 to the Prime MinisterShaktikanta Das, principal secretary 2 to the Prime Minister, has had a vital role in shaping India’s economic policy in recent decades — from having played a part in preparing as many as eight Union Budget during his days at the Finance Ministry to being the longest-serving Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor in seven decades, and serving as member of the 15th Finance Commission.A postgraduate from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Das took over as the 25th Governor of India’s central bank in December 2018, and demitted office in 2024. He later took charge as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister in February 2025.Under Das, the RBI navigated challenging periods including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Europe. The central bank took several proactive measures during the pandemic, including a sharp reduction in interest rates, conventional and unconventional liquidity facilities, and a moratorium on loan repayments.Central Banking, London, an international economic research journal, lauded Das’ handling of multiple crises and black swan events. He was named as “Governor of the Year — 2023” by the journal. A 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, Das has accumulated a vast experience in various areas of governance over the last 38 years.MD & CEO, Axis BankAmitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank, has led the private-sector lender since January 2019. Before joining Axis Bank, he spent over nine years at HDFC Life, where he led the company’s growth into one of India’s largest private life insurers. Chaudhry began his career with Bank of America in 1987, where he held several roles. At Axis Bank, Chaudhry has focused on growth, profitability and digital transformation. Under his leadership, the bank acquired Citibank India’s consumer business.An engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Chaudhry holds a postgraduate degree in business management.Deputy governor, RBIPoonam Gupta took over as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India on May 2 for a three-year term. She looks after the Monetary Policy Department, in addition to the Department of Economic and Policy Research, Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operations Department, Financial Stability Department, and International Department. Before joining the central bank, she was the director general of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, leading work on issues related to economic growth, international financial architecture, central banking, macroeconomic stability, public debt, and state finances. She was the first woman director general of the New Delhi-based prestigious think tank.Senior director, Fitch RatingsElaine Koh is senior director, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions and South/Southeast Asia Non-Bank Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings in Singapore. Koh has spent over 12 years at Fitch Ratings covering regional banks and non-bank financial institutions. Prior to her tenure at Fitch, she spent over seven years as a portfolio manager and investment analyst at Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. She has a first class honours bachelor of science in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and a master of science in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago.Chairman, SebiTuhin Kanta Pandey is the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), bringing over three decades of experience in public administration, economic policy and financial governance to the regulation of India’s capital markets. Over the past 18 months, his initiatives have focused on simplifying regulations, reducing compliance burdens and using technology for market supervision. Pandey has prioritised derivatives market reforms, streamlined access for foreign portfolio investors, strengthened regulatory ethics, and launched tools like Sebi Check to combat fraud and build market trust.Whole-time member, SebiKVR Murthy became a whole-time member of the Securities Exchange Board of India in April 2026, overseeing market regulation, investigations, enforcement, and economic policy analysis. With over 30 years of experience across national security and corporate law, he previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts. Murthy has led major reforms to decriminalize corporate laws and improve the ease of doing business, bringing extensive regulatory expertise from past roles with the NFRA, ICAI, ICSI, and ICMAI. Murthy holds a Master’s degree in economics.Founder and Non-Executive Director, Kotak Mahindra BankUday Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has, over almost four decades, steadily built the Kotak Mahindra group into one of India’s leading diversified financial services conglomerates.Under his leadership, the group expanded across banking, asset management, insurance, stockbroking, investment banking, private banking, microfinance and asset reconstruction, establishing a significant presence across India’s financial services industry. He served as the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer until September 1, 2023, before transitioning to the role of non-executive and non-independent director.Kotak has also played an active role in shaping the country’s banking and corporate governance landscape, chairing a Securities and Exchange Board of India committee that recommended sweeping changes to strengthen corporate governance and transparency at listed companies.Between 2018 and 2022, he steered the troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, as the non-executive chairman of government-constituted board, through its resolution process.Kotak has served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry from June 2020 to May 2021, and was a member of the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This January, Kotak was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in the field of trade and industry.(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)Founder and CEO, PhonePeSameer Nigam founded PhonePe Ltd. in 2015 and serves as its chief executive officer. Before starting PhonePe, Sameer served as senior vice-president for engineering and vice-president for marketing at Flipkart, India’s largest ecommerce platform. His journey with Flipkart started in 2011 when the company acquired his startup, Mime360, a digital media distribution platform.He has won the coveted Wharton Venture Award, from The Wharton Business School. He holds an MBA from Wharton and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Arizona, Tucson, US.Chairman, IrdaiAjay Seth is a seasoned civil servant and an accomplished policy leader with over three decades of experience in public administration, economic policy, and financial governance. He was appointed chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in July 2025. Seth retired from the government after serving as secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, where he played a key role for four years in shaping India’s macroeconomic and fiscal policies. He has deep expertise across taxation, governance and social sector administration.Chairperson, NFRANitin Gupta, the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has extensive administrative and policy making experience in taxation, compliance reforms, data analytics and financial governance. Prior to joining NFRA in 2025, Gupta had served as director general at the Competition Commission of India and as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. At NFRA, Gupta is leading the oversight of India’s statutory audit framework, including compliance with accounting and audit standards, polic making and quality of service by professionals.Chairman, State Bank of IndiaC S Setty, chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), moved to the corner office in August 2024. Prior to becoming chairman, he joined the board of SBI as managing director in January 2020 and headed the retail and digital banking verticals from 2020 until 2022, and the international banking, global markets, and technology portfolio of the bank thereafter. Setty started his career at SBI in 1988 and has headed the Stressed Assets Resolution Group as well as working in the Corporate Accounts Group. His career at SBI includes an assignment as Vice-President and Head of Syndications at the SBI New York branch. While heading India’s largest state-owned financial conglomerate provides an edge, he is mindful of competition in the marketplace, on both the liabilities and assets sides.GQuant InvestechShankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, is a seasoned expert in stock market investing. Known for his candid commentary and original thinking, he stands apart in the industry. Sharma cofounded securities firm First Global in 1990, and was part of the core investment management team in its asset management business worldwide. In 2022, he founded GQuant Investech, a global financial technology and asset management firm. Recognised for his ability to spot trends ahead of the market, he has invested successfully over decades and is lauded for identifying early potential in stocks such as HDFC Bank and Apple. Sharma is adept at predicting bubbles and market collapses, foreseeing the 2000 technology boom collapse and the 2008 global financial crisis ahead of the market.Chairperson, PFRDASivasubramanian Ramann took charge as chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on June 20, 2025, for a five-year term. At the helm of India’s pension regulator, his focus is on strengthening the pension ecosystem and expanding retirement security across segments of the population.Under his leadership, PFRDA is looking to widen pension coverage and develop products suited to groups such as gig workers, small businesses and farmers. Greater flexibility in pension products and withdrawals is also an important area of policy discussion.A 1991-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Ramann joined PFRDA after serving as Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General and Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.His previous leadership roles include chairman and managing director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), managing director and chief executive officer of National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), and Principal Accountant General of Jharkhand. At NeSL, he helped develop the institution into India’s first information utility, which facilitates the digital recording and verification of financial information relating to debt and defaults.Ramann also served at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) between 2006 and 2013, first as chief general manager and subsequently as executive director.