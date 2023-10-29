BS BSFI Summit: Chaudhry to Vaidyanathan, meet private-sector bank experts

Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank



Amitabh Chaudhry became managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Axis Bank in January 2019, after leading HDFC Standard Life Insurance for almost a decade. Chaudhry, who has outlined a multiyear transformation plan for India’s third-largest private bank, also had a stint as CEO of Infosys BPO. An engineer from BITS Pilani, Chaudhry holds a postgraduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

Hitendra Dave, who has a total experience of almost three decades in the financial markets, took over as chief executive officer of HSBC India in August 2021. He had joined HSBC’s global markets business, a key driver of its profits, in 2001. Dave holds a postgraduate degree in business administration and a degree in economics from the Delhi University.

Zarin Daruwala took charge as the chief executive officer at Standard Chartered Bank in 2016. Before that she had worked at ICICI Bank for 26 years, having started out there as a management trainee and eventually become president and head of wholesale banking business. She has also served on the board of directors of key ICICI group companies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities. She was also on the board of JSW Steel for almost eight years.

Ashu Khullar, who was named Citigroup’s India head in March 2019, is chief executive officer of Citi India and regional head for South Asia. He looks at all of Citi’s India business and has oversight of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, too. Khullar, who holds degrees from Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, had joined Citi India in 1988 before moving to Citi London.

IDBI Bank



V Vaidyanathan

IDFC First Bank



Vaidyanathan became the first managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, which was created with the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank in December 2018. Over the past 20 years, he has had stints with Citibank, Capital First and ICICI Bank, where he was appointed to the board at 38. Vaidyanathan has degrees from Birla Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

Rakesh Sharma became managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Bank in October 2018 and was subsequently given a three-year extension in February 2022. Sharma has spent over 40 years in the banking industry. Having started out at SBI, he later went on to serve as MD & CEO at Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Canara Bank.