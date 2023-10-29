BS BSFI Summit: Ranjeeth Bellary to Sujeeth Williams, meet key tech experts

Ranjeeth Bellary

EY Forensic & Integrity Services







Rajesh Mirjankar Kiya.ai





Raghvendra Singh Rajesh Mirjankar is MD & CEO of Kiya.ai, a leading digital solutions provider serving banks, financial institutions, and governments across 56 nations. He has helped Kiya.ai become a key player in AI-based omnichannel solutions, regtech, and digital payments. In a career spanning over 28 years, he has demonstrated immense dedication and capability in driving digital transformation across enterprises, customer relations, and strategy development. Ranjeeth Bellary has spent almost 12 years of his experience of two decades at EY, where he started as a senior manager in July 2022. Earlier, he worked for seven years with Deloitte as manager. He specialises in electronic discovery, computer forensics, litigation support, anti-money laundering, arbitration, records management, and data preservation.

TCS





Prakash Bharath

Freshworks

Prakash Bharath, a director at Freshworks, has over 15 years of experience across banking, IT service management and AI space. At Freshworks, he is responsible for driving business in the India and Saarc region. Before Freshworks, Bharath worked was the chief manager for corporate banking at IDFC Bank and was responsible for channel partnerships at Citibank. He is a frequent speaker at major industry events and webinars. Outside of work, he is a passionate musician and sportsperson.



Raghvendra Singh serves as the global head of Cloud security at TCS. With 15 years of experience, he brings expertise in cybersecurity, solution architecture, technology engineering, and delivery oversight. He is helping enterprises securely transform their IT to Cloud. Singh holds a bachelors of engineering degree in electronics and communication and is certified in CISSP, CCSK, ITIL, Google professional Security engineering, and Azure Security Engg.

NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infra India



A seasoned professional with an extensive track record of over 25 years in sales within the engineering and IT sectors. Throug his career, Williams has worked with organisations like Larsen & Toubro, HCL, Atos, NCR, and NTT. His experience of over 20 years has enabled him to develop a comprehensive knowledge of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) domain, where he has had the opportunity to collaborate closely with prominent banking clients like RBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and many more. Over the years, he has successfully navigated the complexities of software, hardware, and services businesses in the information technology landscape, all tailored specifically for the BFSI sector.