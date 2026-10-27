Crypto industry leaders flag tax hurdles, seek regulatory clarity in India

India's cryptocurrency industry needs greater regulatory clarity and a tax framework that accounts for the way digital assets are traded and used, cryptocurrency experts said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At a session titled ‘Taxed but Not Trusted: Can India Regulate an Asset It Doesn't Recognise?’ moderated by Business Standard's Shivani Shinde, representatives from Binance, BitDelta India and CoinSwitch, along with a tax partner from EY India, discussed the challenges facing the sector, changing investor behaviour and emerging opportunities such as tokenisation.

Crypto taxation and regulatory clarity remain key concerns

Vandana Ahuja, tax partner for financial services at EY India, said there had been greater clarity on the taxation of digital assets, but some aspects of the framework continued to create difficulties for traders. She acknowledged the burden of the 1 per cent TDS, particularly for frequent traders, where the tax deducted on transactions could be disproportionate to the profits earned.

Ahuja said the industry needed to present these concerns to the government, even as tax authorities gained access to more information about transactions through data-sharing arrangements and exchanges of information with other countries.

SB Seker, APAC head at Binance, said the discussion around crypto regulation in India had changed little despite the country's substantial digital-asset user base. He suggested that market demand was moving ahead of policy discussions, while exchanges were developing technology tools that could help regulators address concerns around fraud prevention and transparency.

Investor adoption extends beyond trading

Vikaas Sachdeva, chief executive officer of BitDelta India, said India’s digital-first approach and growing interest in digital assets made the country a significant market for the sector. He cautioned, however, against relying only on headline adoption figures to assess the market. Sachdeva said interest was coming from smaller cities as well as larger urban centres, with users increasingly exploring digital assets as investments rather than simply as instruments for short-term trading.

He also pointed to a shift in the questions investors were asking. Instead of focusing only on potential profits, users were increasingly concerned about the safety of their money, the segregation of assets and the protection of their personal information. This, he suggested, reflected a more mature investor base and a greater emphasis on trust and risk management.

Vimal Sagar Tiwari, co-founder of CoinSwitch, similarly highlighted India's technology adoption and ease of onboarding as factors supporting its appeal to crypto platforms. “India is a very important market in terms of investment in the crypto market,” Tiwari said, pointing to the country's adoption of new technologies.

He said platforms were also looking beyond conventional virtual digital asset offerings and exploring new products and business models. Education, he added, remained important to help users understand the opportunities and risks associated with these investments.

Tokenisation opens up new use cases for digital assets

Panellists also discussed tokenisation, which uses blockchain technology to represent assets digitally and could expand the range of financial products available to investors.

Tiwari described tokenisation as an important use case for blockchain, with the potential to make real-world assets programmable and create new ways to access financial products. He said applications involving assets beyond products currently offered by platforms could emerge as the technology develops. “The real-world use cases, the UPI movement of tokenisation, still have to arrive,” he said, adding that the technology had significant potential.

Sachdeva also referred to the industry's move towards products beyond conventional virtual digital assets, including tokenised offerings. He argued that the sector was becoming more layered, with trading representing only one part of the broader digital-asset ecosystem.

Investor protection and innovation need to move together

Tiwari said customer protection should not come at the cost of innovation, arguing that platforms needed to develop new applications while maintaining safeguards for users. Seker said exchanges were already using technology to support fraud prevention and provide tools that could help regulators address concerns around digital assets.

Ghosh's concerns about investor training and protection were also reflected in the discussion around how platforms communicate risks and build trust. Sachdeva said the questions investors were asking had become more sophisticated, with greater attention to asset safety and the handling of personal information.