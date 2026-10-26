Foreign investor outflows from India may be stabilising, with the return of foreign capital depending partly on global factors and valuations, foreign bank executives said during discussions on Monday at the fifth edition of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

“Probably too early to say, but probably stabilisation of the outflows have already happened. If that is the scenario, and the India story remains strong, then I think we’re just waiting for some of these external factors to stabilise before capital comes back into the country,” PD Singh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank India said.

Singh was speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘Foreign Banks — The India Opportunity’, moderated by Business Standard’s Manojit Saha. The panel also featured Rajat Verma, CEO of DBS Bank India; K Balasubramanian, CEO of Citi India; Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India; and Tushar Vikram, CEO of Mashreq Bank.

The panellists discussed foreign banks’ role in facilitating cross-border capital flows, supporting Indian companies expanding overseas and financing businesses across sectors. They also discussed the factors influencing foreign investor flows and the opportunities available to foreign banks in India.

External factors and valuations

Singh attributed the recent movement of foreign capital to global developments, including the interest rate differential between the US and India, currency depreciation and the surge in interest in artificial intelligence overseas.

“In this kind of a scenario, you would expect reallocation of capital to where they can probably make the best quick buck,” he said.

Singh said the long-term investment case for India remained intact despite the movement of capital towards other markets. He also referred to the possibility of Indian equity valuations becoming more attractive relative to global peers.

Citi India CEO K Balasubramanian also cited valuations as one of the factors supporting investor interest in new share offerings. He said companies coming to the primary market had become more mature, with established business models and valuations that were more attractive than 18 to 24 months earlier.

Balasubramanian said India’s primary market had continued to grow despite pressure on the secondary market. He said domestic investors were playing a larger role in determining the pricing of public issues, reducing companies’ dependence on foreign investors.

“There is a lot of investor interest that is there on the right IPO,” he said, adding that a diversified pool of capital was beneficial for companies entering the market.

Foreign capital remains important for India

Balasubramanian said India would continue to rely on foreign capital to support its ambition of becoming a developed economy over the next two decades.

Standard Chartered’s Singh said foreign banks remained closely linked to India’s growth through overseas expansion by Indian companies, investments into the country and demand for wealth management services.

He cited Standard Chartered’s renewable energy and infrastructure financing transactions, fundraising through dollar bonds and support for large Indian corporates expanding into overseas markets as examples of the bank’s activities.

Singh also said the bank had helped raise nearly $7 billion through environmental, social and governance-labelled instruments in the recent past.

He also cited foreign capital flows into the banking sector as evidence of continued investor interest. Singh referred to foreign capital coming into the sector through mergers and acquisitions, including about $1 billion in M&A money in the previous year.

“That wouldn’t happen if our story wasn’t a long-term investor story. This is hot money, and this is what you would expect from hot money,” he said.

Foreign banks focus on connecting India with global markets

The panellists said facilitating cross-border capital flows remained a key function of foreign banks operating in India.

HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said global banks connect Indian companies with international investors and bring foreign capital into India. They also help Indian companies raise funds through public listings, dollar bonds and syndicated loans.

He added that the Indian market offered opportunities for multiple foreign banks because of the scale of growth and investment demand.

“There is enough and more for everybody,” Dave said.

Mashreq Bank CEO Tushar Vikram said India remained an important market for the bank, which had infused equity into its Indian operations in two rounds over the preceding two years.

Vikram said Mashreq was focused on supporting Indian companies expanding overseas, particularly through the India-UAE business corridor, while also helping companies from the Middle East enter India.

“I don’t think any of them have taken their eyes off India or exited India,” Vikram said, referring to investors in the Middle East.

SME financing remains an opportunity

The panellists also discussed opportunities in lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly businesses connected to manufacturing clusters and global supply chains.

DBS Bank India CEO Rajat Verma said the bank was focusing on selected lending segments where it could build a meaningful and scalable presence. These included SME banking and gold loans.

“The lending to SMEs is actually, if you lend with good principles and good discipline, quite rewarding, and over time the cost to SMEs must come down,” Verma said.

He added that institutional mechanisms and credit support were needed to make SME financing more stable and scalable.