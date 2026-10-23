Financial titans to converge at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai

Key architects of India’s financial landscape — from top policymakers and regulators to fintech pioneers and market experts — will come together in Mumbai for the fifth edition of the annual Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, beginning Monday.

The three-day summit, October 26 to 28 at the Jio World Convention Centre, will begin with an inaugural address and fireside session by State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty. Principal Secretary 2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das will deliver the plenary address as chief guest.

The summit will include special sessions with Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Chairman Ajay Seth; Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman S Ramann; National Financial Reporting Authority Chairperson Nitin Gupta; and Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. They will share their perspectives on emerging challenges like interest rate movements, bond yields, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and cybersecurity.

Set against the backdrop of global volatility, market shifts, and evolving monetary policy, the summit will feature over 130 speakers in a series of keynotes, fireside conversations, and panels covering everything from banking, insurance, and pension to capital markets, fintech, and AI.

This edition will be the biggest yet, and will also introduce the “Smart Investor Arena” — a segment of the summit where conversations will focus on matters concerning investors’ personal finances. Market maestros and financial planning experts will share their experiences to help retail investors navigate increasingly volatile markets.