NBFC industry leaders flag funding gaps as smaller lenders struggle to grow

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to play an important role in India's lending market, but a widening funding gap between larger and smaller lenders is creating challenges for the sector, financial services leaders said at the Business Standard BFSI Summit in Mumbai on Monday. While larger NBFCs have access to multiple sources of liquidity, smaller players struggle to secure funds, even as the sector competes with banks to reach underserved customers.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Is the NBFC advantage over?’, moderated by Business Standard's Manojit Saha, Hitesh Sethia, MD and CEO of Jio Financial Services ; Jairam Sridharan, MD and CEO of Piramal Finance; Raul Rebello, MD and CEO of Mahindra Finance; and Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, discussed the sector's evolving role, access to funding, customer reach and the challenges facing the industry.

NBFCs remain relevant as banks expand their reach

Jairam Sridharan said NBFCs had maintained a broadly stable share of India's lending market for nearly four decades.

Rebello, meanwhile, said the distribution advantage traditionally enjoyed by NBFCs was narrowing as banks expanded their branch networks. However, he said NBFCs retained an edge in specialised financing categories, where they had established relationships with dealer networks.

Sethia said financial services companies would need to focus on understanding customers' requirements and meeting them seamlessly rather than relying on regulatory differences to compete. “The context of the customer is agile and therefore will be using application of most modern technology to understand the context and what is the need of the customer. Can I serve it holistically? Can I serve it in a seamless manner? I think that's really going to be the differentiator,” he said.

Larger NBFCs pull ahead as smaller players struggle for funds

While NBFCs continue to play an important role in lending, the sector is seeing a widening gap between larger lenders and smaller players, with access to funding emerging as a major challenge, Sridharan said. “Larger NBFCs are getting larger still, and the smaller NBFCs are struggling for oxygen,” he said.

He said larger NBFCs had multiple sources of liquidity, while smaller and mid-sized lenders were struggling to secure funds. Rating constraints also limit smaller NBFCs' access to different sources of funding, while larger lenders have more options to diversify their borrowing.

Revankar said smaller NBFCs could build their businesses by developing expertise in a niche and working with lending partners while establishing their credit ratings. “Once you reach a particular size and get a rating, the crucial hurdle for them is getting an investment grade rating. Once you get an investment grade rating, then market gets open to that,” he said.

Technology and specialised lending will shape competition

Sethia said technology could help financial services firms understand customers' needs and serve them across products, but no single company could meet the requirements of the entire country. “From a financial service perspective, our view is that no single firm, including all of us on the dais here, can meet the requirements of the entire country because each one has their own risk appetite. Each one has their own capital requirements, constraints, return expectations, etc.,” he said.

He said companies could organise services across lending, investments and insurance so that customers could be directed to products suited to their needs and risk profiles. “So it's a win-win for everybody, and ultimately brings down cost in the system for everybody, and the customer stands for benefit,” Sethia said.

Raul Rebello said NBFCs' traditional advantage in distribution had narrowed as banks expanded their branch networks. However, NBFCs continued to have an edge in specialised lending categories and through their established dealer networks.

Gold loans offer an alternative to personal loans

Gold loans are attracting attention as borrowers look for ways to reduce their borrowing costs, Sethia said, adding that there was a shift from personal loans towards loans backed by gold. “We are seeing other players rush into that area, and there is a migration from what we understand of personal loans to gold loans, which probably is good for the system,” he said. Sethia said Jio Financial Services was monitoring the gold loan segment but did not have immediate plans to enter it.

Revankar also highlighted the potential of gold loans, saying they could be a cheaper alternative to personal loans. He cited the large value of gold held by Indian households compared with the organised gold loan market, suggesting scope for further growth in the segment.

Rebello said gold loans could serve as an important entry point for self-employed borrowers in rural and semi-urban areas, where incomes can be volatile. He cautioned against treating delays in repayments on other credit products as defaults, given the irregular income patterns of these customers.

Lending growth remains strong, but economic risks persist

Sridharan said lending growth had remained strong for both banks and NBFCs despite several headwinds. However, he warned that the prolonged conflict in the West Asia and higher oil prices could weigh on the economy if the situation continued. “The longer this thing stretches, the harder it gets for the economy,” he said, adding that current growth rates should not be taken for granted if tensions remained elevated.

Rebello said rural demand had outpaced urban demand across vehicle-financing categories in the first half of the year. However, he said the outlook for the full year remained uncertain because of risks such as El Nino and drought. “It's too early to call the full year,” he said. Meanwhile, Revankar said asset-quality pressures could emerge temporarily in regions where agricultural income was affected, but he did not see a serious, widespread challenge.