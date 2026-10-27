No standardised CAS template worldwide: Sebi Whole-time Member K V R Murty

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may look at introducing guardrails to help retail investors navigate the derivatives segment, Sebi Whole-time Member K V R Murty said while speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Summit. Edited excerpts:

How prepared does Sebi need to be on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) over the next five years? How prepared are the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)?

Sebi is process-driven and extremely consultative in nature, with its eyes and ears close to the market. On technological capabilities, I would personally rate Sebi as one of the most forward-looking and evolved in the country. Sebi also contributes to the IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) FinTech Task Force, where we are vice-chair of the quantum computing working group. Sebi is alive to both the opportunities and threats being faced by the Indian markets from the AI and quantum side. We are gearing up for that. We are engaging with market participants and the tech industry to enhance capabilities. On quantum risks, we have already issued a consultation paper and received feedback. The IOSCO has also come up with its own guidelines. In the very near future, we expect to issue our guidelines for the MIIs, the intermediaries and other participants.

Sebi’s decisions are data-backed, and it has access to ownership and trading data. How effectively is it using data and AI in enforcement and investigations?

Data is the air we breathe and the food we eat at Sebi, and that drives everything we do. We have built in a fair bit of capabilities on surveillance and are fairly aware of what is happening in the market on a near-real-time basis. The speed of our interim orders and other enforcement actions shows that. We also use in-house AI tools to work more effectively and efficiently.

The closing auction session (CAS) framework went through several rounds of consultation and received over 20,000 responses in the latest round. Despite two earlier rounds, Sebi had to make tweaks to final regulations. What does this reveal?

We held extensive consultations and after the first round, we tweaked the framework that we had originally proposed. Then the second round of consultation happened and then adequate time was given to not just the market institutions but also intermediaries and other stakeholders. Every market is unique and things evolve with experience. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and no standardised template of CAS that is followed worldwide.

As I always say, “Sebi sabki sunta hai aur Sebi sab sunta hai” (Sebi listens to everyone and hears everything). There was some appreciation for the rollout and a lot of brickbats as well. We take it with honesty and in the right spirit. This is evolved regulation: You tweak, study data, take feedback and stay consultative. We believe in listening to the stakeholders.

Much of the noise quietened once we announced another consultation paper. We received responses from around 20,000 participants, with comments averaging about 135,000 in all. Our teams burnt the midnight oil, and we are confident that the final framework will meet the market’s requirements. The feedback has been very positive.

Sebi’s data shows retail traders saw losses in derivatives. Are the measures taken earlier working?

Our job is to bring in greater transparency and openness and to put out the risks into the public space so that people make informed decisions. It is not for Sebi to stop people from investing in an area. The purpose of the two derivatives studies [conducted by Sebi] was to tell the public what they are in for. If they still want to go ahead, then God be with them. In some ways, I think maybe some guardrails are required and maybe people need to be chaperoned a little more, given the kind of hyperactivity we have seen, on expiry days especially. Investors’ interests and market integrity come first and last. Every participant, whether regulator, broker, researcher or advisor, has to do their bit.

Recent overhauls like the PMS (portfolio management services) and SIF (specialised investment fund) regulations cater mostly to high-networth individual (HNI) and ultra-HNI investors. What innovations can retail investors expect?

We are trying to address all categories of investors. That includes deepening the cash market, expanding the mutual fund market, and, for institutions, whatever is required on short-selling and SLB (securities lending and borrowing). We are working actively at various levels to meet the needs of every category. With Sebi, the whole world gets to know what we are planning, and we never do anything surreptitiously.

Many Sebi cases are referred to the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) for further action. How can regulators work more seamlessly together, and have things improved over the years?

When I was at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, I moved the Cabinet note that led to the setting up of the NFRA, and I was involved in framing its rules and selecting its initial team. NFRA, Sebi and the exchanges have to collaborate actively. NFRA’s role in ensuring compliance with accounting standards is critical to the quality of financial reporting in all listed companies. The stock exchanges are the first line of defence and are expected to put two and two together on financial reporting, corporate actions and trading activity. There is a huge case for active and alive day-to-day collaboration between Sebi, NFRA and the exchanges.

Given your experience with audits, audit trails and controls, how can we shorten the time between the regulator finding a problem and the final order?

I think a lot of it has to do with the creation of adequate tech capabilities at every level. You shorten the timelines by having real-time surveillance of the data and following the audit trails and taking action where necessary immediately thereafter. I think building up tech capabilities at every level is the key.

Primary market fundraising has been good. Do you think the framework for anchor investments needs a relook?

We all know that the primary market is doing very well. We’ve had record fundraising. From our side, our job is to ensure that the investors feel confident about the issues that are coming up. We have tweaked the framework on anchor investors, for instance, because that gives a large signal to the market on the kind of robustness of the issue which is coming up and going forward that’s our main focus. Our markets are very transparent, and on the primary market side, we see every cause for optimism.

Retail money is pouring into mutual funds and SIPs. Is it really providing an exit to FIIs? Any visible areas on concerns in the markets?

We believe that India’s growth story is intact and it is on the upswing. Foreign investors are here to make money, and so is everybody else. To that extent, if they make those profits and take them out — we are fine with that, so long as market integrity and other aspects are taken care of. We have also seen that the DIIs have more than adequately compensated for any movements on the foreign front, we see no cause for any alarm.

What kind of trends you have seen,or what kind of concerns you have seen in the corporate governance?

We would like to see the board governance becoming stronger and more active, and the participation from the independent directors and the audit committee, if those could be further strengthened, we would be very happy to see that happen.

What are the new initiatives that we may expect from Sebi in the near to medium term to enhance Indian markets further?

At Sebi, practically every department has put its head down to try and work out various kinds of measures on the primary market side. We are looking towards reviewing our LODR and the ICDR. We are looking at the SME framework. We are looking at deepening the bond market. We have already launched the Demat 2.0. We are already started working towards making the e-CAS (consolidated account statement) a more representative statement of the financial assets of various investors, we are looking at deepening the SLBM and the short selling framework. So we are looking at making access for various kinds of investors easy, KYC and onboarding norms, registrations, making it easier for people to do business, making it more transparent and investor friendly, investor protecting--that's our focus.

Sebi has taken several steps recently on investor awareness with Project Jagrook. How effectively is the message being communicated?

On the investor protection front, our job is to actually make people aware of the various products which are available in the market, the various risks that they are faced with, and to take informed decisions, our job is not to ensure that they don't make losses. Our job is to ensure that there is greater transparency and there is more informed decision making at every possible level. So we are looking for creating more informed band of investors in this country.