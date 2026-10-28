Purpose still holds, CAS will continue: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is reviewing compliance requirements for foreign investors and will issue a consultation paper seeking views on aligning them with global standards, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a fireside chat at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Wednesday. He also stressed streamlining market access, ease of digital onboarding and simplified procedures for overseas investors. Edited excerpts:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will review some of the onerous norms on foreign portfolio investment (FPI). We have seen significant foreign funding outflows. To what extent will the review address the issues? Or do you think there are more fundamental problems that you as a regulator are looking at?

I don’t think the rules we have are very onerous. But we should not be complacent about benchmarking our markets to global standards.

We have had conversations with several FPIs all over the world. Our markets are well appreciated. Of course there have been some issues, which were pointed out to us over the past one year. One of the key problems was the “block-window framework”, which was highly restricted and that was modified. There was a closing auction window, which was not available particularly for passive investors. So that was introduced. There were also things around netting, which was not permitted, and that netting system has been introduced, and it will be operational in December.

There is the issue of taking them (investors) on board. I think there we have made a lot of progress in terms of how quickly we can take them on board. We registered some of the FPIs recently only in five days. There are other barriers that remain. Some rules we have make us distinct from some other jurisdictions. We need to streamline this, for which we will issue the consultation paper.

On the other issue of people (investors) going and coming, it’s not right for a regulator to comment on an investor’s choice. From the point of view of investors, domestic or foreign, things depend on what choices they have. It starts with earnings and potential earnings growth. And then there are competing jurisdictions and cycles. Like if you are in a very strong AI (artificial intelligence) cycle story, obviously the opportunities that may be available for investors in some of the other jurisdictions would accordingly be far more than what your markets can offer.

And your own markets will have varying earnings potential. So investment is maths plus perception plus the way you look at the future. And those things will keep varying. What matters for us is how we are benchmarked at least from the regulatory point of view. From the market point of view, it is whether we are able to get liquid markets. Are we able to get efficient markets, which are fair and people can come in with confidence and operate with confidence and also exit with confidence?

You wish to bring in certain amendments in terms of issue proceeds and also an SME (small and medium enterprises) framework. Can you throw some light on that?

In some segments there have been complaints. When companies seek to raise funds, they state the purpose for which they would be deployed. And therefore, there is the issue of third-party monitoring. But those third party monitors should not be really under the control of the companies in a manner where their work will not be able to do.

On the SME framework, we had have looked at it. When this framework was done, it was like a separate window. You give them certain concessions vis-a-vis the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR). But there have been also problem areas. If you want to move to the main board, then too you must meet the higher requirements as you grow the LODR requirements. It will balance the interests of issuers.

Some good issuers may not be coming forward in the way the present SME framework has been designed. And some of the good people who have been able to do so are not able to migrate to the main board or have fewer incentives to migrate. If we are looking at India’s size and scale, we may have more than 600,000 companies, but many of them will be small. Can’t we have the prospects of at least about 2,000 very good companies with good corporate standards coming forward and coming to the public markets and raise money in the capital markets and also give good scrips available for the investors?

I have told chambers of commerce and industry associations to adopt clusters and there you spot companies that may be good. They may be traditional companies, or they may be new companies who would be prepared to come to the public markets. But they have to be hand-held. And many a time one of the important frameworks is to reduce the cost of issuances. We had a market-making framework that didn’t work so effectively.

How do you view the performance of the Indian stock markets, particularly in the past two years?

This is the most debated subject in both the media and the social media. And I also read with a lot of interest the different shades of opinion of what is happening. And very, very knowledgeable and incisive inputs come.

You have to look at the stock-market cycles across the world, across jurisdictions, across centuries. And so therefore, it is never something like a smooth, long-term, secular thing. There are cycles. And then markets also react and overreact. Markets are designed to do that. Even in falling markets also people make money. So, I would say that it is not for the regulators to comment on how the markets behave. We are more interested in knowing that the markets function well with integrity. They allow people to enter and exit. And there is transparency. There is market infrastructure. There is technology. There is cyber security. And then there are enough enablers. Capital needs to be efficiently mobilised. If we bring in the changes that reduce the cost of raising money or transacting money, it’s good.

Today a big listing happened. How do you see the boom in initial public offerings (IPOs)? India is an important primary market. In terms of the number of IPOs in the calendar year 2025, we were at the top in the world and third in terms of value. The year 2026 also continues to be busy. It is good that people are coming to the markets. There are jurisdictions, in Europe for example, where there hasn’t been a single IPO in a whole year or two years.

In many cases, it is the markets that are becoming private instead of public. Maybe they find that remaining in the public market is so onerous that it is better to stay private. Now, I don’t think the cause of India is being served.

And India’s cause is capital formation. It is not served if you are restricting it to just a few institutional players.

We need a much wider level of investor education understanding. There is a great deal of need for this education. Our effort on this is “Samajh Se Investing Simple” — the tagline that we have. So, what we are saying is that people should have good, authoritative, interesting, alternative sources of knowledge. They would be much better off in balancing their portfolios — how much of equity, how much of fixed income, getting into different products.

Recently we had the listing of a stock exchange. And globally, as well as in India, there has been the debate whether stock exchanges should be allowed to list. How do you see this? Is there any scope for any revising or reviewing the decision on this?

In many global jurisdictions, self-listing is permitted. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is listed on the LSE. We do have several exchanges, so therefore our model has been that self-listing is not allowed now. One point is clear. In many senses, exchanges too are regulators. And if your own scrip is trading, then obviously you can’t be a regulator on your own thing. But we have to see whether with guardrails we could modify that. We need to have wider, good consideration on the matter.

What are the lessons from Europe on exchanges self-listing? Are there lessons to be drawn from there? Or even the New York Stock Exchange?

Lessons can be drawn from elsewhere too. Different options may be possible. It is not off the table. But it is not actively on the table.

The West Bengal finance minister announced in his Budget that the Calcutta Stock Exchange needed to be revived. What are your views on stock exchanges that have been closed down? Is there any need for reviewing those cases?

We do have a framework. And the framework doesn’t foreclose the option of new exchanges. There is a governance model, there are capital requirements, and there is also the question of what kind of holding and how much you can hold. So, there are restrictions around it. So, newer things are possible. But what you have to see is also the feasibility. Lots of things are different from what we used to in the past when we had regional exchanges. And therefore, all the regional exchanges have closed down. Having an exchange is one thing. But whether you would be able to really make it feasible is another.

You have to invest heavily in technology. And the technological requirements will grow manifold as you have more risks, which will come. AI risks will be there and others too. You need to have a business plan whether enough clients will come to you to trade. If not, then how do you survive?

So, what is that model? Like a business model where you have to be physically approximate to some other place as an exchange. So, I think they have to look at that feasibility.

Let me turn to a larger regulatory issue, which is the upcoming Securities Market Code. It does separate investigation, administration and adjudication and settlement proceedings. But it also puts a cap on your income. Is that something that Sebi is dealing with? Your views?

No, we may have views which we have shared with the Parliament Standing Committee and the government. But I am afraid I am not able to give my views here because this is with Parliament and the Parliament Committee. But I will obliquely mention a few things. If we are investigating, enforcing, and legislating, is it that something that we have all the powers? So, is it that we are too powerful and is it because the “separation of power principle” is being violated? So, my response to you is that these regulatory systems have been designed not only in India but also in different parts of the world in order to serve a certain purpose of the market because of the need to respond very, very quickly.

Therefore, just as regulation-making powers are there, what we are implementing in practice is being recognised in essence. So, this is not something which is foreign to us because this is something we are practising.

I have one question which I must ask you, Chairman, which is the closing auction session (CAS) system. We have seen its iteration, its implementation. Is there anything more that we can expect from it or is it evolving the way you had expected it to?

Our things are not cast in stone. The CAS was brought in with a purpose, and that purpose holds. The CAS continues and it will continue.

What has changed is that the connection between the settlement price of expiring derivatives and the closing price here has been delinked. It is brought in like a volume-weighted average price method as earlier and this is not an aberration. Because there is no standard template, the settlement price of the derivatives has to derive only from closing prices. There are markets where there are different prices available. So, I think the way the Indian markets have developed, it was important to give a better method for settlement prices, which was actually through delinking.

And of course, we had a blended price methodology. So, the CAS continues to remain important in that blended price. But right now, we have chosen an alternative which was also the most preferred alternative through our public comments. And let us work on that because we have given a certainty that within the next one year. We are not going to review this.