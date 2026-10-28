Retirement planning must account for inflation, taxes and how to spend time

Retirement planning needs to go beyond accumulating a large corpus, as inflation, taxes, rising healthcare costs and market volatility can significantly erode savings, financial advisers said at the Smart Investor Arena at the fifth edition of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

They also warned that retirees who have not planned how to spend their time after leaving work may turn to speculative activities such as derivatives and day trading, putting their retirement savings at risk.

Vishal Dhawan, co-founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said many investors underestimate the amount of money required to sustain their lifestyles after retirement.

“The simplistic model in everyone's head is, every one crore gives me six lakh rupees. And therefore, if my expenses are, say, 12 lakh, if I have two crores, I am sorted. What is missed out is that there is going to be inflation. There is going to be taxes, there is going to be things in life which will change,” Dhawan said.

He explained that such calculations fail to account for rising medical expenses, replacement of major purchases and other costs that could arise over a retirement period spanning several decades.

Dhawan also highlighted sequence-of-returns risk, where a market downturn around the time of retirement can have a disproportionate impact on the longevity of an investment portfolio.

Investors, he said, need to understand sustainable withdrawal rates rather than assuming they can consistently withdraw 5 or 6 per cent of their corpus annually without affecting their long-term financial security.

According to Dhawan, combining asset allocation with cash-flow planning is critical to ensuring that retirement savings last.

“Asset allocation plus cash flow together is really where the winning combination, in our mind, is. How do you combine these two together? Because somehow these conversations are very disconnected in our mind. There are either people talking asset allocation or there are people talking cash flow,” Dhawan said.

Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories, said financial planning for people approaching retirement should also address how they intend to spend their time once they stop working.

“See, the most important thing that somebody has to plan for is what will they do with that time? So today you may not have a job, but you are going to live, right? If you are 55, you're probably looking at another 35, 40 years at least. So what is it that you want to do? It is not about planning only for money,” Sadagopan said.

He pointed out that while many people carefully plan their retirement corpus, they often fail to consider how they will occupy themselves over the following decades.

Sadagopan said advisers should encourage clients to explore hobbies, social engagement, spiritual pursuits or continuing to work. While spending time with children and grandchildren could be fulfilling, retirees should also develop interests of their own.

He warned that the absence of meaningful activities could push retirees towards speculative trading, including derivatives and day trading, potentially putting their accumulated savings at risk.

“So you will have to design your life going forward. Otherwise, this is exactly what is going to happen. And probably, I mean, I hope not, but probably somebody will end up losing a good portion of their corpus in the process,” Sadagopan said.

Dhawan said another important shift in retirement planning was encouraging investors in their fifties to focus on their own financial needs rather than continuing to prioritise those of their adult children.

Financial advisers should initiate conversations about the needs of investors and their spouses, including lifestyle expectations, retirement income requirements and the eventual transfer of wealth to the next generation.

Dhawan also suggested that working beyond the conventional retirement age could be a viable option for people who enjoy their professions and are physically able to continue.

For wealthy investors, retirement planning should extend to decisions about philanthropy, succession and whether assets should be transferred to children during the investor’s lifetime rather than only through inheritance.