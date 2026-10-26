Indian banks need to move beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) and focus on implementing solutions that deliver measurable outcomes, while ensuring accountability, data security and effective governance, top bank chiefs said at the Business Standard BFSI Summit in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘The AI Factor in Banking’, moderated by Business Standard's Manojit Saha, Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank; R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO of RBL Bank; and V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First Bank discussed how AI is reshaping banking operations, lending decisions and customer experience.

Banks need to move beyond AI pilots

Subramaniakumar said Indian banks were ahead in AI implementation, but the focus now needed to shift from experimentation to practical deployment. "The RBI is very clear: you have to move from experimentation to implementation,” he said.

He said banks needed to assess whether AI applications were ready for direct customer use or should first be deployed to support employees. AI, he argued, should complement natural intelligence rather than replace human judgement. He also highlighted the potential of smaller, specialised AI models in banking.

Anand said Indian banks had demonstrated their ability to adapt to new technologies, from ATMs and internet banking to mobile banking. He cautioned against viewing AI adoption as a race, describing it as an ongoing process in which banks would progress at different speeds.

“I don't think we should be too worried about whether Indian banks are behind or forward. I think Indian banks have, over the years, demonstrated a fair amount of flexibility to be able to adopt new technologies,” Anand said.

He said banks were approaching AI adoption with two broad objectives: improving customer experience and increasing productivity. While many current applications focus on efficiency gains, he said the technology also offered an opportunity to rethink how banking services are delivered. “The technology now has the ability for us to completely reimagine journeys,” Anand said.

AI could reshape lending and credit decisions

AI could change the economics of lending by enabling banks to process larger volumes of data, assess borrowers more efficiently and make credit decisions faster, the panellists said.

Vaidyanathan said AI was changing how banks assessed customers by allowing them to analyse unstructured data alongside conventional information. Banks had traditionally relied on human judgement, but now AI can help banks draw insights from information that does not fit neatly into numerical parameters, such as photographs of shops and recordings of customer calls. This could help lenders assess borrowers more accurately, speed up decisions and potentially expand the pool of customers they can serve.

Subramaniakumar said AI could help banks scale credit delivery, but stressed that faster decisions must be accompanied by traceability and robust audit trails. Banks need to establish what informed an AI-supported decision and be able to explain and audit the outcome, he said.

He also highlighted the importance of resilience, including safeguards for situations in which a model fails, becomes obsolete or no longer performs as expected.

Productivity gains could benefit customers

While AI could make banking operations more efficient, the resulting gains might not necessarily translate into higher profits for banks over the long term, Anand said. As banks adopt similar technologies, competition could drive them to pass on efficiency gains to customers through faster services, quicker loan processing and lower borrowing costs, he said.

Also Read: Global rate risks, capital outflows to weigh on Indian markets: Experts Anand also cautioned against investing in AI simply because it had become a prominent industry trend. Given the costs involved, banks needed to identify a clear business problem before developing or deploying an application.

Accountability and data security remain key

As banks deploy AI more widely, accountability for decisions made with the technology remains a central concern. Anand said banks could not transfer responsibility to machines and needed to understand how their AI systems and agents operated. "Regardless of the operating model adopted, accountability for the outcome would remain with the bank," he said.

Anand also stressed the importance of transparency, saying banks needed to understand what an AI agent was doing rather than relying solely on the broader technology platform.

Subramaniakumar highlighted the need to protect the data underpinning AI systems. He said banks were investing in technology and cyber resilience, with data-layer protection and governance forming important parts of these efforts.

Vaidyanathan said banks needed clear AI policies, security protocols and safeguards as the technology evolved. He emphasised that AI adoption had to be supported by appropriate governance and data practices, alongside investments in technology infrastructure. “Every bank should have a policy on AI,” Vaidyanathan said.

Vaidyanathan also pointed to banks' technology spending as an indication of their commitment to building future capabilities. “All banks are investing about 10 per cent of their operating expenditure on technology, which is a good number”, he said.