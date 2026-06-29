Top leaders, policymakers to brainstorm at BS's Rising Purvanchal Conclave

As Uttar Pradesh aspires to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Varanasi will on Tuesday host a mega conclave of top policymakers, bankers, industrialists and economic experts, led by state Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, to discuss Purvanchal's (Eastern Uttar Pradesh's) role in achieving this ambitious goal.

Pathak will be joined by five top ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government: Nitin Agrawal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition; Dayashankar Singh, Transport Minister; Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Registration Department; Dayashanker Mishra, Minister for AYUSH; and Hansraj Vishwakarma, Minister of State for MSMEs, in the 'Ubharta (Rising) Purvanchal' event of Business Standard in collaboration with Invest UP.

The ministers, experts and industry players will deliberate on topics of economic development, trade, business, investment, employment, infrastructure et al in the Purvanchal region.

Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has in recent years transformed from an ancient town to an amalgamation of tradition and modernity in urban development.

The inaugural session, followed by invigorating panel discussions at 'Ubharta Purvanchal', will give valuable insight into the state government's roadmap for Eastern UP and allow investors to share their discerning opinions.

Purvanchal is among the most populous regions in India, with a distinct cultural, linguistic and economic spectrum.

Purvanchal — which was once condescended to as economically laggard and associated with the migration of youth in search of jobs — today boasts three international airports at Varanasi, Ayodhya and Kushinagar.

While Gorakhpur is a major commercial and transportation hub, other major towns, viz Varanasi, Bhadohi and Mirzapur, are world famous for textiles and carpets.

Each Purvanchal district is a veritable hub of indigenous industries under the flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Three expressways — Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway — crisscross Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, linking them to other regions and providing seamless passenger and cargo movement.

Acknowledging its growth potential, an array of projects such as a pharma park, toy park, textile hub and defence manufacturing clusters, etc, are on the anvil in Purvanchal.

The sudden boom in religious, heritage and spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh has given a further push to the socioeconomic mix of Purvanchal.

As envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Purvanchal is well positioned to play the role of a catalyst in making Uttar Pradesh the country's top state economy.

Upping the ante, the Yogi government has created a robust framework of policies to attract big-ticket investments in Eastern UP.

In February 2023, Uttar Pradesh netted 19,000+ investment proposals totalling almost Rs 40 trillion at the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS).

Now, the state is planning to host a mega Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 5.0 to launch projects of more than Rs 5 trillion.

In the earlier four GBCs organised by the Yogi government after coming to power in March 2017, projects worth Rs 15 trillion have already been launched.

Moreover, the 'Ease of Doing Business' ecosystem is fetching rich dividends, boosting UP's gross state domestic product (GSDP) and creating mass employment opportunities.

The state government is harnessing UP's natural wealth, agricultural base and skilled human resources for economic development.

The growing basket of expressways, national and international airports, logistics and export hubs, industrial corridors and tourism corridors continues to nudge UP higher in the investment ladder.

Against this backdrop, 'Ubharta Purvanchal' will serve as a 360-degree platform to discuss the holistic development agenda of the vibrant region.