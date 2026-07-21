Voices from Kashi: 'Tourism, SMEs, MSMEs powering Purvanchal's growth'

Tourism’s true dividend lies in promoting Purvanchal’s heritage: Rajendra Goenka, National Vice-President, All India Federation of Traders, Varanasi

Tourism in Varanasi has grown rapidly in recent years, creating new opportunities for businesses linked to the sector. While the Banarasi silk industry has benefited from the influx of visitors, several traditional handicrafts continue to receive limited attention. The tourism department should actively promote crafts such as minakari, wooden toys, and artificial pearls. Live demonstrations of these crafts would not only help artisans market their products but also offer visitors a richer cultural experience.

Some silk manufacturers have already adopted this approach with encouraging results. Tourism promotion should also extend beyond Varanasi to other destinations in Purvanchal, including Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur, and Kushinagar.

A dedicated Purvanchal Tourism Board could help market the region as a multi-day travel circuit. Excluding Varanasi, many destinations have yet to receive the visibility they deserve.

With stronger publicity and better promotion, tourists would have enough attractions across Purvanchal to spend seven to eight days exploring the region.

SMEs continue to anchor Varanasi’s economic expansion: Mithlesh Kumar, General Manager, Bank of Baroda, Varanasi

Varanasi has seen steady industrial growth in recent years, supported by the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, imp-roved infrastructure, bet-ter connectivity, stronger bank support, and various government initiatives that have encouraged manufacturing and trade.

Traditionally known for its world-famous silk weaving, bead industry, handicrafts, and carpet manufacturing in nearby districts, Varanasi is now seeing the expansion of modern industries alongside its heritage sectors. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to play a vital role in employment generation and economic development.

Emerging sectors include hospitality, healthcare, food processing, textile, pharmaceutical, electrical equi-pment, renewable energy component, logistics, and inf-ormation technology-enabled services. Industrial areas are attracting engineering, packaging and agro-based industries because of the region’s strategic location and access to raw materials. Improved road, rail, and inland waterway connectivity has encouraged investment.

The blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern industry is strengthening the local economy, generating employment, lifting exports, and contributing to the region’s long-term growth.

MSME growth is driving demand for timely bank credit: Lanka Ramesh, Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank, Varanasi

The Varanasi region is seeing a sustained rise in credit demand, reflecting growing business confidence and expanding economic activity across micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture, trade, tourism, and retail. This trend mirrors India’s strong economic momentum, with businesses increasingly seeking finance to expand operations, adopt new technologies, and generate employment.

Varanasi has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing economic centres, reportedly contributing nearly ₹1.3 trillion to the national economy while attracting a record 72.6 million tourists in 2025. Driven by tourism, infrastructure development, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, the city’s expanding economic base has created huge opportunities for trade, hospitality, logistics, and allied sectors, leading to higher demand for timely and affordable credit.

At Canara Bank, we remain committed to supporting the region’s growth by providing responsible, customer-centric financing across productive sectors. Timely credit is not merely a source of funding but an enabler of sustainable development, enterprise, and livelihoods.

With its unique combination of heritage, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure-led growth, Varanasi is well positioned to make an even greater contribution to India’s economic progress, and Canara Bank will continue to be a trusted partner in that journey.