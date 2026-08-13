35 years of liberalisation: From Detroit of Asia to Chennai for the World

The parallels were hard to ignore. Detroit city expanded around a fort like Chennai did around Fort St George. More importantly, the automobile boom in the city mirrored the transformation of Detroit in the early 20th century, renowned as the home of the “Big Three” automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler (now part of Stellantis).

Chennai’s auto boom had been sparked by the liberalisation of the Indian economy in 1991. By 1994, licensing requirements had been done away with in the automotive sector. Spying an opportunity, Ford decided to set up a plant in India.

Ford partnered with Mahindra and Mahindra for the venture, so Maharashtra, Mahindra’s home base, was considered the ideal choice to set up a plant. However, the political climate wasn’t seen to be conducive — three years earlier, Enron had entered the state to set up the Dabhol Power Project, and had faced stiff opposition.

With Maharashtra crossed out, Ford narrowed the list to one of Gurgaon, Pune, or Chennai (then Madras). Faced with the chance of building on Tamil Nadu’s thriving manufacturing base, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa decided to take decisive action.

Her government reached out directly to Mahindra-Ford through officials and indirectly through industry bodies. It even announced a slew of incentives to sweeten the deal. Convinced, Ford decided to set up base in Chennai, signing a deal in January 1996.

South Korean major Hyundai Motor followed soon in Ford’s footsteps. Hyundai, too, had scouted Maharashtra first, before deciding on Tamil Nadu. In this case, the initial discussions were held with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime. When the regime changed in 1996 and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took office, Chief Minister M Karunanidhi carried forward the negotiations and sealed the deal. Incidentally, Madras was renamed Chennai that same month.

Cut to 2026, and Chennai — and Tamil Nadu more broadly — seems to have achieved in three decades what Detroit did in more than 100 years. Per reports, Tamil Nadu now contributes around 30 per cent, or over 10.4 million, of India’s automotive output of nearly 35 million, boosted by two-wheeler sales.

In comparison, the US’ total production was around 11 million last year, with Michigan state, where Detroit is located, reportedly contributing around 21 per cent.

A wave of foreign majors, including Hyundai, Nissan, BMW, Renault, Daimler, Royal Enfield, Citroën India, Yamaha, and TAFE, set up units in Chennai in the years after liberalisation | Photo: Reuters

Taking the lead

In the years after liberalisation, a wave of foreign majors set up units in the city — Nissan, BMW, Renault, Daimler, Royal Enfield, Citroën India, Yamaha, and TAFE, among others.

What makes Chennai special is its deep ecosystem of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tyre companies, and component suppliers. According to data shared by the state’s investment promotion agency Guidance, it builds around 36 per cent of India’s two-wheelers and 25 per cent of its four-wheelers. The dominance is starker in EVs — Tamil Nadu contributes around 60 per cent of India’s electric two-wheelers and, more importantly, 40 per cent of tyre production too.

Chennai sits at the heart of it all, with Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Maraimalai Nagar hosting a dense concentration of vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers. Besides, other regions in the state are also catching up with the capital — Krishnagiri has become India’s electric vehicle (EV) hub, Coimbatore is known for its engineering base, and a fourth cluster has emerged in Thoothukudi anchored by Vietnamese major VinFast.

Says Gopala Krishnan C S, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India, says: “We wanted to create a manufacturing ecosystem in 1996, and have been successful over the years through brands like Santro, Accent, i20, and Creta. Favourable policies, a skilled workforce, proximity to ports, and robust road and rail connectivity also helped us in Chennai.”

The rise of Madras

The state’s auto manufacturing success has been built over two phases — an early phase dating back to the turn of the 20th century, and a second in the 1990s.

It all started in the 1900s, when dealers like Addison & Co, Madras Automobile, Simpson & Co, and TVS Group imported automobiles and set up service stations. In fact, Simpson even built the first motor car and bus in India, both run on steam with locally made parts, except for imported burners.

In 1948, Chennai got its first automobile factory, when commercial vehicle maker Ashok Motors (now Ashok Leyland) set up shop. It was soon followed by Standard Motor with the first car (closed in 1994). And, in 1955, iconic British manufacturer Royal Enfield joined hands with Madras Motors to make motorcycles in the city.

“Chennai became a success story mainly because of the ancillary units developed over the years, which also improved their quality with time and targeted the national market first. We also developed skilled manpower with polytechnic colleges from [former chief minister and Congress stalwart] K Kamaraj’s time, and engineering colleges during M G Ramachandran’s tenure,” historian Venkatakrishnan Sriram tells Business Standard.

He believes that the entry of Maruti and the opening up of the two-wheeler segment in the 1980s gave a new lease of life to the automotive component industry, as players like TVS Group, Rane, and Amalgamations became major suppliers.

Parallely, the manpower ecosystem got a boost starting with the Madras Institute of Technology at Chromepet in Chennai, which even offered specialised automobile courses way back in 1949. Even today, the state produces the highest number of engineering graduates in India annually, with a 17 per cent share.

Even in the automotive ancillary space, Chennai had an early lead after city-based Amalgamations Group set up a unit in 1949. Then, Kolkata’s Dunlop started a tyre unit in Ambattur by 1958.

“The rise of small-scale clusters for the auto industry (at Guindy, Ambattur, and Thiruvottiyur) was the turning point for Chennai. Hence, when global majors entered, they just had to come and plug into an ecosystem that improved quality with a Japanese touch through Maruti,” says M Balachandran, Chief Executive of Declosys Manufacturing, a parts supplier for tractors and cars.

According to the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the industry is valued at around $80 billion now, and the Tamil Nadu planning body says 35 per cent of this comes from the state, mostly Chennai. From tyre makers to component giants, almost every player in the space has a Chennai address. With 100 major suppliers, 350 Tier I and Tier II suppliers, and over 4,000 small and medium entrepreneurs, Chennai literally is the backbone of India’s component ecosystem.

Future perfect

In Chennai’s thriving ecosystem, all traditional OEMs, except for Standard Motor, have not just thrived but have made a mark in the global market too. Almost all the players are investing heavily in the EV ecosystem now, while new ones are entering the region, including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its arm Jaguar Land Rover.

“We are committed to developing Tamil Nadu as an EV hub and launching our first EV. We will also localise EV components. In ICE (internal combustion engines) too, we are aiming to ensure 90 per cent localisation within the next five years,” Krishnan of Hyundai says.

The international exposure has helped build a strong home-grown talent pool, as well. Take the case of Balakrishnan Govindarajan, the Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield. When he joined as Manager (Engineering) in 1994, its annual production was hardly 2,000 units. In FY26, having climbed through the ranks and become the CEO, he helped Royal Enfield achieve its highest-ever annual sales of 1.23 million units globally.

Considering Chennai’s development, is it fair then to call it the Detroit of Asia now? It certainly has some more catching up to do. According to the Global Epicenter of Mobility, a major economic development initiative led by the Detroit Regional Partnership, Michigan’s annual investment in automotive research and development (R&D) comes to $13.2 billion. In contrast, the Indian auto industry’s direct domestic R&D expenditure is minuscule, though there are signs of change.

Invest India data indicates that around 40 per cent of the $31 billion spent globally on automotive engineering and R&D is outsourced to or operated through global capability centres (GCCs) in the country.