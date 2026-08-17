35 years of liberalisation: Telecom, the sunrise sector of the reforms era

The device, usually a round dialler, connected to a not-always-reliable back end operating system, was a status symbol for a business. If the connection did get installed at home, it would become the single point of connection for an entire area. Tele-density, the number of telephones per 100 people, was in the low single digits, and the idea of a mobile handset in every pocket was simply unthinkable.

“Pre-liberalisation, telecom was a scarce, state-run utility. Access was limited, pricing was high,” said Sandeep Arora, vice-president and Industry Platform Leader for Telecom — India at Capgemini.

In 1991, when Finance Minister Manmohan Singh stood up in Parliament to present a Budget that would end four decades of licence-control over the Indian economy, telecommunications was not the headline, but the sector is arguably the most prominent bearer of the imprint of those reforms.

The shift began with the National Telecom Policy 1994 and later the New Telecom Policy of 1999, opening the sector to private players, allowing foreign direct investment (FDI), moving from fixed licence fees to a revenue-sharing model, and creating an independent regulator in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). While NTP 1994 opened up wired telephony for private firms and aimed at ensuring people across urban and rural India could get landline connections faster, the 1999 policy introduced the revenue-share model which triggered the fall in tariffs from ₹16-17, per minute, at that time. “Today, telecom networks carry the aspirations of a digital nation. What was once a waiting-list service has become an always-on digital lifeline,” says S P Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India’s primary body representing telecom service providers operating, who has watched the sector evolve since the early 1990s.

“The reforms changed the way India thought about infrastructure, competition, technology and private participation.”

Industry insiders that have watched India’s telecom sector develop into the multi-billion-dollar beast that contributes about 12-14 per cent of the country’s GDP say that liberalisation was a shift that cascaded through the economy, turning what was once an elite, waiting-list service into infrastructure that underwrites nearly every other sector of modern India.

“India’s telecom sector is one of the most prominent success stories of the 1991 reforms,” says Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and National Leader for Clients and Markets at KPMG in India.

Opening the telecom sector allowed private participation, increased healthy competition, and attracted much-needed capital, but more importantly innovation and customer centricity.

The entry of private players and the evolution of licensing frameworks along with the new policies gradually moved the sector from ‘scarcity to scale,’ Kochhar reminisces. Competition brought investment, technology brought efficiency and policy reform made it possible for telecom to become a mass service rather than an elite service.

Policy opened gateway, mobility became inflection point

On July 31, 1995, West Bengal’s then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu in Kolkata placed India’s first mobile phone call to Union Communications Minister Sukh Ram in Delhi, over a network jointly built by BK Modi and Australia’s Telstra, using a Nokia handset. Over the next decade, wireless scaled rapidly, with annual subscriber growth exceeding 30 per cent in the early phases, driven almost entirely by mobile adoption.

For consumers, this dramatically improved access and led to the rapid adoption of services. For investors, it created a massive opportunity to multiply their returns, and for the broader ecosystem, telecom became the backbone of the digital economy, says Tuteja. “Neither reforms nor technology alone could have enabled this growth. Together, they have enabled the telecom infrastructure from being a utility to the backbone of India’s digital economy,” Tuteja notes.

The sustained pace of technological innovation, especially wireless technologies, data networks, and smartphones, accelerated the transformation. That transition, Arora says, is now essentially complete with India crossing 1.34 billion telephone subscribers, of which roughly 1.3 billion are on wireless connections and fewer than 47.8 million remain on fixed lines, according to Trai’s data as of June 2026. The overall tele-density rose to 94.3 per cent.

Capgemini’s Arora notes that liberalisation also rebuilt the industry’s structure.

As the market opened, private players like Bharti Airtel, Hutchison Whampoa, Idea Cellular, BPL Mobile and Spice Communications ended the duopoly of public sector units Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and later Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. The market became capital intensive as well as competitive. The reforms also dovetailed into the introduction of a number of value added services such as cellular mobile, paging, email and the internet.

While Bharti Airtel set the template for scale and operating efficiency early on, global players brought execution discipline into the market. However, the most disruptive chapter arrived in 2016, when Reliance Jio “fundamentally rewired the sector” by resetting pricing, accelerating 4G adoption and driving data consumption “to levels few markets had seen,” Arora says.

Open market leads to global disruption

In September 2016, Reliance Jio launched a nationwide 4G network offering months of free data and voice calls, entering a market where a single gigabyte of mobile data cost roughly ₹225. Rival operators, facing the prospect of losing subscribers to free service, cut their own prices in response; within about a year, average data costs had fallen by roughly half, and within a few more years India’s mobile data tariffs had become, by several international comparisons, the cheapest in the world. As things stand, India has seen a complete reversal of the landline-dominant market that existed before 1991. Add to this, internet subscribers crossed roughly 1 billion with the average Indian mobile subscriber using more than 21 GB data every month. While the sector was transformed, its structure has changed now to what many argue to be a near-duopoly in the private sector of Reliance Jio and Airtel, and two players backed by the government, even though one — Vodafone Idea — continues to be privately promoted.

As many sector watchers point out, this structure may bode well for companies that have a larger share of the market, for consumers it leaves fewer options than say during the pre-2012 era when global players Etisalat, Telenor, MTS and others were present.

“Two players control over 70 per cent of the market. So, market concentration is a worry,” flags Mahesh Uppal, director of Com First India, a Delhi-based consulting firm specialising in telecom sector.

“The best option would have been to merge BSNL with Vodafone Idea since the government is the largest shareholder in both and both could benefit,” he adds.

To be sure, there’s still more to be done for the sector, especially when it comes to giving consumers more choice. “We can simulate competition in other ways, e.g. through resellers of telecom services like virtual network operators, which are available in most mature markets,” Uppal adds. The resale market should not just be allowed but be encouraged by regulation, he says.

India has had virtual network operator (VNO) licensing for many years, but it has not taken off, says Uppal. “It needs a more liberal regulatory approach. The Revenue sharing regime is also a deterrent as are some other terms that are imposed on them. In Europe, for instance, telcos are obligated to provide wholesale prices for resellers.

In India, they don’t get this advantage and hence they don’t have an attractive margin.

“We should facilitate more wireline networks. Reforms should prioritise this since we don’t have technology diversity and lack serious competition between wireline and wireless. Our network is almost exclusively wireless, with close to 97 per cent of the subscribers only using wireless,” he notes.

The bedrock of other industries

The real effect of the reforms was seen through the changing contours of the market, as regulation and competition gave rise to an ecosystem of companies. “Liberalisation enabled equipment vendors, tower firms, fibre providers, handset manufacturers, app developers, digital payment platforms, startups, cloud services, cybersecurity companies and millions of digital

entrepreneurs,” Kochhar says.

He adds that the sector changed categories within the economy, becoming the underlying infrastructure for almost every other sector, a value-added horizontal, rather than a vertical. “Telecom is no longer just a connectivity pipe; it is the foundation of India’s digital public infrastructure and digital economy,” the senior industry veteran says.

Arora points to telecom becoming the foundation for everything from digital identity to healthcare access and enterprise digitisation, underlining its emerging role in building sovereign artificial intelligence (AI), where nations seek to anchor data, compute, and AI capabilities within trusted domestic ecosystems. “Liberalisation didn’t just grow the telecom sector, it repurposed it from a constrained voice network to a nationwide digital infrastructure layer. And that’s why it emerged as a sunrise sector, powering the growth of many others,” he noted.

Rewiring India