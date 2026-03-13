A writer's rebellion: Banu Mushtaq's voice of uncomfortable realities

After an hour-long ride from Malad to Churchgate on the Mumbai local, which remains an adventure, I hail a cab that brings me to the unhurried and self-important Royal Bombay Yacht Club, where she is being put up by her festival hosts.

She arrives, well-rested after a nap following a late morning stroll in the neighbourhood, which had given her a headache because of the heat. The afternoon demands a refreshing drink. She orders a glass of pineapple juice, while I opt for fresh lime juice with a hint of salt as we settle into our chairs and recall meeting briefly at the opening party of the Jaipur Literature Festival at Rambagh Palace in January.

In her keynote address the following morning, she had said, “Some of the most powerful social transformations have begun not with a shout, but with a silence, with a sentence... A writer does not always stand on the street. Sometimes she stands inside a sentence and refuses to move until the truth is spoken.”

Her eloquence and her faith in the power of words found global recognition when Heart Lamp, translated from Kannada into English by Deepa Bhasthi, became the first short story collection, and the first work originally in Kannada, to win the International Booker Prize. The prize money of £50,000 was divided equally between the author and the translator.

The Booker Prize also expanded her reach and influence. “I have been speaking out against patriarchy, the caste system, and the exploitation of workers for many years. I am happy that, because of the prize, my voice is being heard across the world,” she says.

Mushtaq, a lawyer and activist based in the Hassan district of Karnataka, identifies as a feminist. She grew into a prominent public personality as part of the Bandaya Sahitya movement during the 1970s and 1980s, which used literature as a form of protest against injustice meted out to Dalits, Muslims, women, farmers and adivasis.

“I started writing when I was a child,” she says, relishing the reshmi kebabs she has ordered. “My mother didn’t preserve my writing. She was 14 when I was born.” It was a case of child marriage. Mushtaq’s father, being the older parent, took charge of supervising her education. He sent her to a Kannada-medium school run by Christian missionaries, and encouraged her to pursue academic excellence.

She began to save what she wrote 1972 onwards, when she was 24. She has come a long way since her first short story was published in the Kannada weekly, Prajamata, in 1974. At last count, she had published six short story collections, one novel, and collections of her essays and poetry.

Much of her published work was written 1981 onwards, after her marriage to Mohiyuddin Mushtaq, a businessman from Hassan. He was her senior in college. In an interview to The Week, he said, “… she used to win prizes in debates. I professed my love and we were married in 1974. We raised three daughters and a son — all married now and doing well in their careers.”

Mushtaq has been vocal about her struggle with postpartum depression as a young mother, and the challenges she faced as a young wife whose freedom and mobility were restricted by in-laws. Her stories reflect the stifling atmosphere in Muslim families that force women to give up their individual dreams and desires.

Her writing, though, has slowed down since the Booker, given how much she is travelling, going from one literature festival to another. “I want to just sit down and finish writing my autobiography,” she says. “It is going to have two parts: Pre-Booker and post-Booker.”

The harabhara kebabs I have been snacking on are delicious, but it is time for the main course: A plate of mutton biryani with raita and French fries for her; and for me, fried rice and vegetable manchurian, because one of the stories in Heart Lamp is titled after the dish, “The Arabic Teacher and Gobi

Manchuri”. I was quite horrified at the teacher’s obsession with how precisely his food needed to be cooked, to the extent that he would beat his wife when she failed to meet his culinary expectations. This is just one example of the violence women face in her stories —and in life. They are also coerced into fulfilling their husbands’ sexual needs, and to bear it all quietly when the man engages in adultery. “I am not fond of cooking. From the start of my marriage right up till today, my husband has hired the best cooks,” she says.

Unlike many of the characters in her short stories, Mushtaq is liberated from the compulsion to build an identity around family, housework, and childcare. This frees her up to do the work she wants to. But she hasn’t had it easy all along.

She has spoken publicly about her suicide attempt, which was in response to the loss of autonomy she felt after marriage. Among other things, she was compelled to give up her teaching job.

It was once she moved out of the joint family with her husband that she became a lawyer and a journalist. “I cook only on special occasions now,” she says, and so do her daughters. One lives in Bahrain, another in Jakarta, and the third in Navi Mumbai. She is relieved that her daughters do not have to spend their entire day cooking to cater to the demands of the family. Her son lives in Hassan, though not in the same house, but close enough.

In the months ahead, another translation of her short stories from Kannada into English — untitled for now — will be published. They are being translated by Deepa Ganesh (not to be confused with Bhasthi).

Hers is not a comfortable voice.

And it certainly doesn’t go down well with everyone.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party had opposed the Congress-led Karnataka government’s invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the festival was open to people of all faiths. The Supreme Court, too, dismissed petitions against her participation. Mushtaq went there, offered flowers, and made a public statement: “Goddess Chamundeshwari is the symbol of strength, courage, motherly affection, and protection. May she destroy hate and intolerance in us.”

I wonder what she thought of the controversy. “It is not just a religious function. It is a cultural and regional festival,” she replies. “When the poet Nisar Ahmed had inaugurated it earlier (in 2017), nobody raised any objection.” She reveals that certain Hindu right-wing groups even approached Muslim clerics to condemn her publicly, but they declined, saying that her acceptance of the invitation to the Dasara festival was her personal choice and they didn’t want to interfere in it.

Is it harder now for people to bully her given the public figure she has become? Her response is a quiet smile. The silence between the sentences says it all.

There was a time when a fatwa was issued against her because a small section of Muslim clerics felt she was portraying the community in a bad light, and making unreasonable demands related to women’s rights. But the Booker Prize has won her a readership among Muslim audiences in Islamic countries as well, including Saudi Arabia where she was invited to speak at a literature festival. “I have many fans in Turkey who tell me that they love my book. They have been asking me to come and visit. Someday, I will go.”

Beyond the written word, she loves listening to Abida Parveen. “Her voice comes from her soul, not her throat. A few years ago, when I had a heart surgery, her voice gave me company,” she says. “My family had confiscated my phone, forcing me to rest. ”

She also enjoys listening to Carnatic classical singer TM Krishna. “He is not only a wonderful singer but also a man who speaks for equality and justice.”

I encourage her to order dessert, while I ask for a strong cappuccino.

“I won’t have any sweets. I am diabetic,” she says. Green tea, perhaps? That doesn’t excite her. She eventually asks for a small portion of caramel custard, and lights up with the first bite.

I finally ask the question I have been wanting to ask all afternoon. A few hours later she is going to speak at the same festival that had cancelled a session titled “Incarcerated: Tales from Behind Bars” featuring academician-activist Anand Teltumbde, reportedly after a verbal directive from the Mumbai Police. The session was to discuss his prison memoir, The Cell and the Soul, and

journalist Neeta Kolhatkar’s book, The Feared. Teltumbde had spent 31 months in Taloja Central Prison as an undertrial in the Bhima Koregaon case. What does Mushtaq think of the cancellation?

“First, I thought, in solidarity with Anand Teltumbde, I will cancel my

programme,” she replies. “Then I thought: I will go and use that platform to speak about it. That is why I am here.” She believes Teltumbde had a right to speak about his experience, and that his book is a historical record. “Are we beginning to internalise violence? Have we become so used to being silenced that we have forgotten to speak up?” she says, adding, “The censorship happening today must wake up every soul that has gone to sleep.”

These are not the words of an armchair critic. She speaks from personal experience as a woman who has received death threats. The trauma was so deep that she could not write for two years. It was only through therapy and sheer will that she was able to reclaim her words and her identity as a writer. Now, she is determined not to lose it.