After economic reforms, we were no longer afraid of the world: Tarun Das

At the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), though, there was a strong consensus for liberalisation. We were asking for technology imports to be opened up so that Indian industry could become stronger as import controls were stifling.

ALSO READ: We realised after 1991 that we have to innovate, not wait in Delhi: Murthy From 1947 to 1991 was the worst of times for industry. This was strange because the likes of JRD Tata, GD Birla and others, who were part of the freedom struggle, prepared the Bombay Plan on industrialisation for independent India. But somehow, the government embraced a policy of mistrust towards the private sector. That changed only in 1991.

It was the fall of the ‘Delhi Wall’ two years after the Berlin Wall came down, and those were exciting times for us. Our interactions with the government changed from Udyog Bhavan to North Block with Manmohan Singh taking over as finance minister. For people like me, who had worked with him in every position he had held — from chief economic advisor to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and finally finance minister — there was a high level of mutual trust and he was very open.

When we watched Singh’s now-famous Budget speech of 1991, there was a feeling of immense happiness that we were finally opening up, that we were no longer afraid of the world, we were willing to integrate. And this was great, because we were confident that we could deal with the world. At the CII, we had the likes of Ratan Tata, Rahul Bajaj and Jamshyd Godrej, who were equally excited about what was happening.

After that, Indian industry dived confidently into joint ventures because we needed technology that only foreign companies had. Those ventures were like arranged marriages on overdrive and many fell apart. Apart from that, in the five years after 1991 everybody had a ball, Indian companies kept growing, GDP growth shot up to 7 per cent, and profits, dividends, remunerations grew alongside.

Of course, that growth slowed with the Southeast Asian financial crisis. The so-called ‘Bombay Club’ — of industry captains like Rahul Bajaj, LM Thapar, Hari Shankar Singhania, and a couple of others — said India needed to slow down the reforms, not reverse them. They were concerned about China entering the global market and undercutting us, a view aired at the CII council meeting at that time, though I was not in favour of it.

I felt that we were underestimating ourselves. We had restructured and become competitive, so I felt protectionism was not the way to go. Industry is not a reformer, neither is the bureaucracy; the political leadership is.

At CII, we kept pushing for reduction in customs duty to promote competition, cut costs, build infrastructure, etc. We took the Bombay Club along, because, after all, some of them were part of our Executive Board, which included Ratan Tata, Bajaj, Jamshyd Godrej, Jamshed Irani of Tata Steel, Suresh Krishna of TVS Group and Infosys’ Narayana Murthy. The Bombay Club benefitted, too. Bajaj became the third-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

After 1991, agriculture did not get enough attention, but otherwise, the economy was good, and the (IT) services sector boomed because there were no restrictions. I would say manufacturing is still constrained.

Everyone talks of China having built great supply chains. We had wonderful micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) companies that were making components, but did we put them on a pedestal? Value and production limits were put in pace. They should be freed, they’re entrepreneurs. Why is there mistrust? What saddens me most is that we did not build a strong, competitive MSME sector, and we have had to depend on China.

While our reforms continued, privatisation did not take off as expected, because there were concerns about unemployment even then. Factor market reforms of land and labour also didn’t take off. I feel that was largely because the government could not adequately assure people that it would take care of them.

In later years, Manmohan Singh’s first term as Prime Minister was great, there were some more reforms in foreign institutional investments and capital markets, but the second term was a disaster, marred by scams and internal conflicts in the party. Hence, people voted for change.

While PM Narendra Modi’s terms have been good, the Indian economy has faced two big blows since 2014. Demonetisation was a huge setback for the economy. It hit the MSME sector very badly. The second was Covid-19, followed by a couple of wars. While a lot has been achieved, there’s much work to be done to improve the ease of doing business. Despite reforms, goods and services tax (GST) remains complicated and everything is based on mistrust. We still haven’t moved to an economic policy framework based on trust.

While the government has its task cut out, India Inc too has to do its part, too.

Indian industry is thinking about profitability and dividends, but companies are not investing enough in innovation and research and development, though, of course, there are exceptions of groups that have invested heavily and gone global.

Conglomerates like the Tatas, Reliance and Bharti are chasing state-of-the-art technology, but we’re not seeing that same approach in companies that have market caps of, say, ₹1000 crore -10,000 crore.

We can no longer be happy with protectionism. We must free MSMEs and stop harassing them with so many inspectors. If necessary, we can build a stronger venture capital ecosystem for them so that they don’t always have to look to Silicon Valley for money. The government is focused on improving the ease of doing business, but India is the most difficult place in the world to do business, even today. We need to change that.