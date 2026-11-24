Automotive

•Powered by 20-31 per cent growth in volumes across key segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, auto majors reported aggregate revenue growth of 29 per cent

•Average selling prices rose 7 per cent year-on-year, aided by a richer product mix, price hikes, and rupee depreciation

•Margin pressures persisted amid commodity cost inflation, according to BOB Capital Markets, but are expected to ease in second half of FY27

•Near-term input cost pressures are likely to continue through Q3FY27, partially offset by price hikes, cost-cutting initiatives and an improved product mix

•The demand outlook remains strong across segments, supported by healthy retail sales, lean channel inventories, and robust export growth, according to Motilal Oswal

Consumer & Retail

•Jewellery and luxury retail continued to outperform the broader retail sector in Q2FY27, supported by strong demand momentum, robust volume growth, and healthy retail expansion

•Apparel growth remained healthy across the sector, led by Trent and V-Mart. In jewellery, Titan’s growth moderated after three consecutive quarters of growth exceeding 35 per cent, amid easing gold inflation and largely flat buyer growth

•The recent decline in gold prices could exert near-term pressure on margins through inventory losses, and potentially lead consumers to defer jewellery purchases, according to Choice Institutional Equities

Power, Infra & Capital Goods

•Within the infrastructure space, power producers and construction and engineering firms outperformed, reporting strong double-digit earnings growth, while capital goods makers lagged, with earnings remaining largely flat

•The combined adjusted net profit of power companies rose 55 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27, led by Adani Power, NTPC, and Adani Energy Solutions

•Combined net sales of power companies grew 24 per cent year-on-year, marking the strongest growth in three years

•Construction and infrastructure developers also reported robust showing, with their combined adjusted net profit rising 44 per cent on-year, while net sales increased 24.7 per cent during the quarter

Banking

•Banks were relative underperformers in Q2FY27, but the sector managed to report double-digit earnings growth during the quarter

•Listed banks’ combined adjusted net profit rose 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.13 trillion in Q2FY27. They accounted for 16.5 per cent of the overall growth in corporate earnings during the quarter

•Earnings growth was led by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda, while HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards

•Smaller lenders, including IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Yes Bank, also outperformed, albeit on a relatively low base in Q2FY26

•Banks benefited from quicker loan growth and relatively moderate growth in interest expenses, supporting an expansion in net interest margins

Oil & Gas

•Oil and gas companies were the biggest earnings drivers in Q2FY27 as they gained from higher refining margins, cut in excise duty on transport fuel, and higher energy prices

•The sector combined net profit was up 60.2 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 and it accounted nearly 26 per cent of overall growth in corporate earnings in the quarter

•Earnings growth was led by IndianOil, Reliance, ONGC Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Gail (India)

•Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, however, reported Y-o-Y decline in earnings as duty cut on diesel and petrol was not enough to compensate for sharp rise in crude oil prices in the quarter

•Oil and gas firms also topped the revenue chart and their combined net sales was up 33 per cent year-on-year most amongst key sectors

FMCG

•The consumer staples sector reported revenue growth of 15 per cent year-on-year, driven by price hikes, a favourable base following the goods and services tax (GST) rate-cut transition, and steady underlying demand

•Gross margins declined on-year for most companies due to inflation in crude-linked inputs, palm oil, dairy, sugar, and tea. However, the decline in operating profit margins was contained, largely supported by operating leverage and lower advertising and promotional spends, according to Kotak Securities

•Staples firms implemented calibrated mid-to-high single-digit price hikes but remain watchful of macroeconomic inflation, the impact of a weak monsoon on farm incomes, and the GST-related benefits in the base from Q3FY27

•Anand Rathi believes another quarter of steady volume growth would signal a sustained and durable demand recovery, despite recent price hikes. Valuations of several FMCG companies are attractive, given expectations of improved growth in FY27, it added

Pharma & Healthcare

•Aggregate revenue of leading pharmaceutical companies grew by over 16 per cent, driven by healthy growth in Indian formulations, a sharp uptick in contract development and research organisations, and gains from favourable currency movements

•Growth in the US remained subdued, with revenues declining 2-3 per cent year-on-year during the quarter

Finance & Insurance

•Finance and insurance companies were also relative underperformers in Q2FY27, largely due to the weak performance of private-sector lenders. Retail and gold loan-focused lenders such as Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Manappuram, IIFL Finance, and M&M Finance outperformed, reporting double-digit earnings growth

•In the insurance space, Life Insurance Corporation, Star Health Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life were among the top performers, while New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation, and SBI Life Insurance were laggards

•Brokerage and capital market firms, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Angel One, and IIFL Capital, also outperformed, delivering high double-digit earnings growth

Metals & Cement

•Metals and mining companies also topped the earnings growth charts in Q2FY27, thanks to gains from higher metal prices from the West Asia conflict

•The combined adjusted net profit of metals and mining companies were up 61.9 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 and they accounted for nearly 13 per cent the growth in corporate earnings in the quarter, nearly twice their share in earnings

•Their combined net sales was up 26.2 per cent year-on-year, best in the past 17 quarters and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margins were up 180 basis points despite higher raw material and energy prices

•The growth was across the board with both ferrous (iron and steel) and non-ferrous (aluminium, copper, and zinc) producers reporting a sharp rise revenues and profits in the quarter

•Cement makers, however, reported 42.5 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit in Q2FY27, their worst showing in eight quarters

IT-Software

•On a sequential basis, Tier-I IT companies reported muted performance, with average growth of 1.1 per cent. TechM and HCLTech led the pack, reporting growth of 2.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively