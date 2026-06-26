Balakrishnan Govindarajan on the bike's journey and its road ahead

At 7.15 am, the forecourt of Royal Enfield’s Sholinganallur office in Chennai is already alive. Two company officials wait astride their motorcycles, engines idling. Introductions are brisk; the choice, even quicker. The dependable, newly minted Classic stands to one side. On the other, the much-anticipated Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield’s electric debut, hums with quiet promise. Curiosity wins without a fight. I swing a leg over the Flea.

By 7.40 am, we glide into the grand, almost theatrical entrance of the House of Hiranandani in Egattur. The morning is still settling when another Flying Flea slices into view. Its rider, clad in a riot of colour and full riding gear, arrives with the kind of swagger reserved for a slow-motion film entry. Think Rajinikanth. This is no ordinary reveal. It is Balakrishnan Govindarajan — BGR to colleagues — the managing director of Eicher Motors and chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield.

“Good morning,” greets the man in his late 50s. “Are you ready?”

“As ready as I can be,” I think to myself.

This isn’t my first breakfast interview. It is, though, the first time I’m riding with the CEO of the world’s oldest motorcycle brand that has been in continuous production (since 1901).

Soon as we take off, Govindarajan slips into a rhythm, weaving through the heavy traffic on Rajiv Gandhi Salai – the 45-km state highway many know as the Old Mahabalipuram Road. Keeping up with him is harder than I’d anticipated, but he helpfully brakes for me to catch up. By 8.30 am, we are at the Surf Turf at Kovalam, an ocean-front cafe overlooking the Bay of Bengal. As we park, I ask what he wants to be identified as: A passionate rider or a CEO? “I want to be called a riding evangelist,” he replies.

Hmmm…. It’s an answer one would expect from a Royal Enfield rider. After all, it’s a bike that carries a message, an unwritten code, built on respect, camaraderie, and a love for pure motorcycling. For instance, never pass by a stranded fellow Enfield rider without stopping and trying to help. Acknowledge another Enfield rider with a nod or a wave. Honour the machine, respect boundaries, ride in disciplined formations that prioritise safety, respect the local terrain and its culture, and so on.

As we go up the platform overlooking the sea, he tells me about the “Riders Leave” the company has for its employees. It’s an additional seven days of paid leave a year specifically to take motorcycle trips and disconnect from work. “This ensures a motorcycling culture, and also responsible tourism,” he says. He’s taken his bright rider’s jacket off and a blue hat has replaced his helmet. His blue jeans and blue T-shirt, with a Flying Flea logo, reflect the colour of the morning sea.

The conversation begins with Siddhartha Lal, Eicher Motors’ executive chairman credited with famously

scripting Royal Enfield’s turnaround story. “For us, he’s the visionary. I’m an option generator,” says Govindarajan, describing a partnership built on understanding and friendship.

We order our drinks: Orange juice for him, coffee for me. There’s a small pause before we take a ride back in time, to his story.

Govindarajan was born in Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu into a lower-middle-income family. His first brush with motorcycling came early, though not entirely gracefully. At 10, he managed to start an Ind-Suzuki AX 100, but didn’t quite know how to stop and park it. The inevitable fall earned him a scolding from his parents and the bike’s owner, a friend of his father. The episode, however, did little to dampen his fascination. On the contrary, it turned into something deeper in 1989, during a trip to Goa. He rented a Royal Enfield for three days. “That was when it stayed with me,” he recalls.

Years later, when Royal Enfield’s annual moto-culture festival (now called Motoverse, earlier Rider Mania) found its home in Goa, the connection seemed ordained. Was it nostalgia that drove the choice? “It’s about the vibe,” he says. “The music, the refinement, the idea of building a motorcycling culture.”

It is also why he likes to call himself a “riding evangelist”. Each year, he joins Royal Enfield’s marquee Himalayan rides, not as an executive but as a rider among riders.

After schooling at St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore, Govindarajan studied mechanical engineering at Annamalai University and followed it with a postgraduate diploma in materials management. His career began at Brakes India, part of the TVS group, before he joined Royal Enfield in 1994 as manager, engineering.

Those weren’t easy years for the company. The brand was struggling and came close to shutting down. Govindarajan watched from within as Lal led a turnaround, divesting several businesses, focusing on core strengths, and eventually launching the reliable Classic 350, laying the road for what would become a cult brand.

“It was the period of the Japanese entering the Indian motorcycle market,” he recalls. “We had to make tough calls, focus on the middleweight segment, play to our strengths, even shift the gear lever to the left side (something the puritans are yet to reconcile to).”

Rather than compete with sleek, high-speed Japanese motorcycles, Royal Enfield, in the 2000s, doubled down on its identity: The distinctive “thump”, the retro styling, and the promise of a different riding experience. At the time, annual sales hovered around 30,000 units.

In 2007, after 13 years with Royal Enfield, Govindarajan moved out to work at Suzlon Energy and later at Patel Rail Infrastructure. But he returned in 2011 as vice-president, and in 2022 became its CEO.

His orange juice arrives, and he accidentally spills it across the table. He quickly wipes it himself with a paper napkin before the staff can step in. The instinctive gesture mirrors the hands-on persona he projects.

The conversation shifts to family as he orders a masala dosa. I go with poori and potato curry. “My wife, Akhila, calls me a ‘project man’,” he says, smiling.

“I plan everything. At Royal Enfield, too, I generate options, new ideas.

She grounds me.” Their son, Bala, is an entrepreneur.

Music, too, is structured in his day. “Until about 8 pm, it’s AR Rahman,” he says. And after that? “Ilaiyaraaja,” I interject, prompting laughter. The composer’s layered melodies, blending Indian ragas with western harmonies, remain a staple for generations of South Indian listeners.

Back at Royal Enfield, Govindarajan became part of its global push. Today, the brand is present in over 80 countries. In 2025-26 (FY26), it recorded its highest-ever annual sales: 1.23 million motorcycles, including 1.07 million in India.

“Brazil is going to be the next big market for us,” he says. The company sold over 35,000 units there in FY26, marking a 71 per cent growth over the previous fiscal, and now operates more than 20 retail outlets. Plans for a local assembly unit there are also underway.

Closer home, Royal Enfield’s ~2,200-crore manufacturing project in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, announced in May, marks its first plant outside Tamil Nadu since 1955.

“Chennai is our home,” he says, breaking a piece of dosa and dipping it into sambar and coconut chutney. “Our design and technology centre is here. We are also expanding our Cheyyar facility (in Chennai) with a ~1,000-crore investment, taking capacity from 1.46 million to 2 million units. Andhra Pradesh is about future demand.”

Competition from Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and the entry of Norton into India does not seem to worry him. “Competition is always good,” he says. His view is that it expands the market. With more players coming in, the segment has grown — “and so have we”.

Food returns to the conversation. He leaves the tomato chutney untouched. “I love idli and curd rice,” he says. Then adds, “Sometimes with butter chicken.”

There is another side to him, less visible in boardrooms: A farmer who loves to plough his paddy fields himself. On weekends, he rides down to his farmland in Kalpakkam, sometimes with his son, and spends time working the land himself. His daily routine is disciplined.

He wakes at 5.30 am, hits the gym at least three times a week, and ensures he walks about 30 km weekly.

As Royal Enfield completes 125 years, his ambition is clear. “We are already a global brand. Now, it is about strengthening that identity further.”

Expanding the brand’s appeal among women riders is also a priority, aided by lighter models such as the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.