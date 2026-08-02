Big Shift after 1991: Only 7 of 30 Sensex companies still remain in index

The composition of India’s benchmark equity index, the BSE Sensex, reflects the scale of changes in India’s corporate landscape with successful companies replacing laggards at regular intervals.

The dropout rate of companies in the index surged post-liberalisation economy, even as Indian equities joined the global asset pool, with the entry of foreign institutional investors in the late 1990s.

Thirty-five years after the reforms, less than a quarter, or just seven, of the constituents of the 30-share index in 1991 have managed to survive in the Sensex. Others have either gone out of business or failed to grow at the pace required to be counted among the country’s top 30 listed companies. These changes mirror the broader shift in the Indian economy as it became a services powerhouse.

Few survivors

The list of survivors is led by Tata Steel (then Tata Iron and Steel Company or TISCO). The steel maker was the most valuable index company in 1991, with a market capitalisation of ₹3,653.5 crore or around $1.9 billion at the end of March 1991. The rupee-dollar exchange rate averaged 19.2 per dollar then, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Reliance Industries was the second biggest with a market cap of ₹1,825.7 crore at the end of March 1991 or around $950.8 million. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Engineering & Locomotive Company or TELCO) was the third biggest, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,788.3 crore or around $931.4 million. TELCO became Tata Motors in 2003 and in September 2025, it demerged its commercial vehicle division into an independent company called Tata Motors, while the original company is now called Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Other survivors from 1991 include Hindustan Unilever, which had a market capitalisation of ₹1,353.1 crore at that time. It was followed by ITC (₹902.2 crore), Larsen & Toubro (₹848.5 crore), Mahindra & Mahindra (₹130 crore). In contrast, five of the 30 index companies from 1991 have either gone bankrupt or become defunct. This includes paper maker Ballarpur Industries (the eleventh biggest in 1991 with a market cap of ₹618.6 crore), and automakers Premier and Hindustan Motors. Two other index companies that went out of business are Futura Polyester and Zenith Steel.

Many companies that were part of the Sensex in 1991 failed to grow adequately and are now either mid or smallcap stocks.

This includes ACC, Voltas, Indian Hotels, Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textile & Industries in 1991), Bombay Dyeing, Mukand, GE Shipping, Ceat, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, and GSFC, among others. In comparison companies such as Grasim, Hindalco, Nestlé India, Siemens and Tata Power, which were part of the Sensex in 1991 have remained large-cap stocks but are not currently part of the index.

Decline of manufacturing and rise of finance

The changes reflect the steady decline of manufacturing and the growing financialisation of the economy. Another big growth area in the post-1991 era has been IT Services and technology-enabled services. Overall, the economy and equity index is now dominated by services, with the manufacturing and industrial sector playing a minor role.

Family-owned businesses have also lost their dominance and independent and institution-owned companies have been more successful in the post-reform era. There has also been a perceptible decline in the participation of multinationals in the index.

The benchmark index is currently dominated by companies in the service sector led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) players. There are seven BFSI companies in the index that have a combined weight of 38.5 per cent, more than four times that of the next biggest sector in the index — oil and gas. Companies from other service sectors with a presence in the index include IT Services (9.2 per cent), telecom (6.4 per cent), retail (3.1 per cent) and Internet aggregators (3 per cent).

However, in 1991 the index was dominated by family-owned companies in the manufacturing sector. In all, 28 of the 30 companies in March 1991 were manufacturers or industrial companies in sectors such as FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), textile, metals and mining, automotive, cement, capital goods, chemicals, paper, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables. There were just two companies from the service sector in the index in 1991: Indian Hotels Company and Great Eastern Shipping.

In terms of ownership, 20 out of 30 index companies in 1991 were family-owned including four Tata Group companies and Mahindra & Mahindra. Now, 17 stocks are of family-owned companies, including five Tata Group companies but excluding Infosys. The index also includes four central public sector companies, two multinationals and seven independent or institution-owned companies.

The Indian subsidiaries of global multinationals were the second-largest group in the index in March 1991 with six companies. This included Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé India, Siemens India, Cummins India, Philips India and GSK Pharmaceuticals.

Three index companies in March 1991 were independent or institution-owned: Larsen & Toubro, ITC and Associated Cement Companies (ACC). There was just one public sector company in the index in 1991: Gujarat State Fertiliser & Chemicals (GSFC).

Jump in market cap

The post-reform era has, however, seen a steady rise in the stock price and market capitalisation of listed companies. The benchmark index grew nearly 67 times from 1,168 at the end of March 1991 to 78,094.6 at the end of July 2026. This translated into annualised capital returns of 12.6 per cent for investors. The returns have been much lower in dollar terms because of the depreciation of the Indian rupee over the years. In US dollar terms, the Sensex value is up just 13.5 times in the last 35 years and four months.

The rupee has lost nearly a fifth of its value since 1991 and it closed at 95.39 to the dollar at the end of July 2026, compared to Rs 19.2 to the dollar in March 1991.

The market capitalisation of index companies has, however, grown at a much faster pace in the post-reform era. The Sensex companies’ combined market cap rose 779 times in the last 35 years and four months, growing from Rs 20,193.8 crore at the end of March 1991 to Rs 157.2 trillion at the end of July 2026. This translated into annualised appreciation of 20.7 per cent. In US dollar terms, the Sensex companies’ combined market capitalisation has grown at a compound annual rate of 15.4 per cent from $10.52 billion at the end of March 1991 to around $1.65 trillion at the end of July 2026.

In early 1991, the Sensex reflected the economic architecture of pre-liberalisation India. Subsequently, the index went through a rapid transformation as liberalisation produced new winners and many incumbents across sectors failed to grow.

Before 1991, India was a mixed and planned economy with a dominant role reserved for the public sector or government-owned companies. Most of the capital intensive and strategic sectors of the economy — such as banking and insurance, oil and gas, power, ports and infrastructure, aviation, aerospace and defence, and railways — were reserved for government-owned companies. There were dozens of such companies operating in these “strategic” sectors that were unlisted.

The reforms opened most of these sectors up for the private sector, spurring the rise of new winners most of which are owned by various family-run business groups, except in banking and finance, which is now dominated by independent firms owned by institutional investors.