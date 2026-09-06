How Posco's Odisha steel project, India's biggest FDI deal, fell through

That visit never happened. It was cancelled at the last minute after villagers opposed to the land acquisition blocked the road to the proposed site. This came nearly five years after Posco and the Odisha government had signed what was then billed as India’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal since the economic reforms of 1991 opened the floodgates for foreign investments in the country.

About four years later, there was a fresh burst of optimism. The Odisha government had more or less completed land acquisition and Posco India was expected to begin work soon.

But the optimism did not last. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was voted out within months, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which replaced it, amended the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, or MMDR Act, to introduce an auction regime for mineral concessions. That narrowed Posco’s ability to secure the captive iron ore mining arrangement, which was central to the original steel project.

Held up as the personal initiative of Manmohan Singh when he was Prime Minister, Posco exited India without producing a kilo of steel.

The venture was a test of India’s ability to facilitate large-scale foreign investment. Yet, it took years to secure the necessary clearances, while the state government struggled to acquire land in the face of sustained resistance from affected families and activists. Despite a dedicated panel in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to monitor the project and expedite clearances during the UPA era, it remained trapped in administrative, regulatory and political gridlock.

Now, nearly a decade after its exit, the South Korean steelmaker is returning, but with a very different proposition. This time, it is partnering with JSW Steel in a 50:50 joint venture to build a six-million-tonne-a-year integrated steel plant in the state.

Meanwhile, other deals surpassed Posco’s proposed $12 billion investment, including Walmart’s acquisition of a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion and Alphabet’s proposed investment of $15 billion to build data centres.

When Posco first came calling

Posco’s tryst with Odisha began well before the 2005 agreement. In the early 1990s, it explored setting up a plant after an invitation from then chief minister Biju Patnaik. But the proposal did not progress as the global steel market hit a rough patch.

A decade later, the circumstances were very different. India was emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, steel consumption was rising rapidly and global steelmakers were looking for new production bases.

Odisha was particularly attractive. It offered rich mineral resources, a long coastline, relatively inexpensive labour, surplus power and access to a deep-water port. The state government, led by Naveen Patnaik, was also pursuing an aggressive industrialisation strategy aimed at transforming Odisha from a raw mineral exporter into a diversified manufacturing and industrial hub.

In August 2004, Posco, along with Australian mining major BHP Billiton, approached the Odisha government with a proposal to build a 10 million tonne (mt) per year integrated steel plant. The first major hurdle was iron ore.

According to a study published by the National Centre for Advocacy Studies, Posco initially sought long-term access to about one billion tonnes of Indian ore over 50 years. It argued that the higher alumina content of Indian ore required blending with Australian ore. The existing policy, however, limited allocation to 480 mt for a 12 mt plant and did not permit mining rights beyond 25 years.

Despite these constraints, the state moved quickly to prepare for the project. It reserved the Gandhamardan and Malangtoli iron ore deposits, estimated to contain nearly 400 mt of high-grade ore, and directed the Jagatsinghpur district administration to identify land near the Jatadhari river mouth for the proposed plant.

After months of negotiations and policy hurdles, the Odisha government and Posco finally signed the much-awaited memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 22, 2005, for a 12 mt integrated steel plant.

The fault line: Iron ore

The MoU envisaged captive mining facilities for iron ore and coal and included a proposal to allow Posco to prospect the 13,000-acre Khandadhar iron ore deposit in Sundargarh district, estimated to contain around 600 mt of ore. The agreement also provided for Posco to export up to 30 per cent of the high-alumina-content ore it mined and swap it with imported low-alumina ore for blending.

However, questions were raised over the royalty payable to Odisha. Under the agreement, Posco was to pay a flat royalty of ₹27 per tonne for 600 mt of iron ore over a 30-year period (extendable by up to 20 more years). That would have amounted to about ₹1,620 crore in royalty payments to the state.

Opposition parties and activists argued that at an iron ore price of around $100 (over ₹4,000 at the prevailing exchange rate) a tonne in the second quarter of 2007-08, 600 mt would have had a notional market value of around ₹2.5 trillion.

Besides, Posco’s 2005 application for prospecting rights over Khandadhar iron-ore deposits got entangled in legal and regulatory proceedings.

“The company had entered Odisha expecting that an integrated project would be supported by assured access to mineral resources. But the company never obtained the certainty of a mining lease that it had expected when the project was conceived,” said R K Jena, former Odisha state council chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The equation changed decisively in 2015. The auction-based system of the amended MMDR Act curtailed the Centre and states’ discretion in allocating mineral resources.

“Posco could have still participated in an auction and sought the mining lease, but it could no longer assume that the resource would be available on the terms envisaged when the project was originally negotiated,” Jena says.

The battle over land

Land acquisition became the most visible and immediate obstacle. The original project required 4,004 acres in Jagatsinghpur district. Of this, 437.68 acres was private land and 3,566.32 acres belonged to the government.

The project area had a relatively prosperous rural economy compared with many other parts of Odisha, particularly because of betel-vine cultivation. Many villagers, therefore, viewed the land as a productive asset that could not easily be replaced by a one-time compensation payment. The Odisha government went ahead with the acquisition process, nevertheless.

However, though the Centre granted environmental clearance, forest diversion remained under prolonged scrutiny. Then, the National Green Tribunal suspended the project’s environmental clearance for a period, citing deficiencies in the environmental impact assessment. Faced with these hurdles, Posco progressively scaled back its plans, considering an 8 mt first phase and reducing its immediate land requirement from 4,004 acres to around 2,700 acres.

Land acquisition accelerated in 2012. By 2013, the state had acquired around 2,700 acres, but the land was not entirely in Posco’s possession. Around 1,880 acres were transferred to the company, while a substantial portion remained with the state. By then, the project had also lost the advantage of time. The 2005 MoU expired in 2010 and was never formally renewed amid the continuing political and environmental stalemate.

Rajaram Satpathy, a political commentator, said the state government did not demonstrate the same level of commitment as the Centre. “Across the world, a large industrial project cannot sustain if the local community is unwilling to accept it. Ultimately, the largest FDI became the first and the last casualty of that disconnect,” says Satpathy.

Politics also exacted a heavy price on the project. There was even dissent within the Biju Janata Dal too. The final withdrawal came in 2017 as Posco had little reason to continue.

A return via JSW

Nearly two decades after its original plan collapsed, Posco is back in Odisha, but this time alongside JSW Steel.

The turnaround began two months after Posco backed out, when JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal met senior Odisha government officials and expressed interest in setting up a steel project. The state administration worked through village-level compensation disputes, rehabilitation issues and land-transfer problems that had contributed to the earlier stalemate.

In February 2024, JSW laid the foundation stone for a 13.2 mt steel plant at the same broad location. Construction has commenced, and the project is being developed into an integrated steel complex with a combined investment of around ₹1.25 trillion.

But Posco’s return is not a simple case of JSW replacing the South Korean steelmaker. The two companies signed an MoU in October 2024 to explore a 5 mt integrated steel plant in India, with Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emerging as the preferred location. The state has identified land parcels and cleared an investment proposal of ₹35,000 crore.

Jindal said the proposed joint venture would involve collaboration on a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant as well as an electric vehicle and renewable energy ecosystem. “Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond,” he said.

Posco Chairman Chang In-hwa said the partnership would strengthen ties between the two countries and contribute to their economic development while advancing more sustainable manufacturing.

This April, JSW Steel and Posco signed an agreement to establish a 6 mt integrated greenfield steel plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district through Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Group. “Posco will invest in one of two projects being pursued by JSW in Keonjhar and Dhenkanal. It depends on whichever gets the clearances first,” a state government official said.

If either project takes off, it would be Posco’s second major joint venture attempt in India. In 2022, the company signed a $5 billion agreement with the Adani Group for an integrated steel mill in Gujarat.

Shyam Sreekumaran Nair, associate professor at the Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur, termed Posco’s return through a JV as a smart strategic move, indicating that the company has learned from its earlier experience.

“JSW is highly experienced in navigating India’s regulatory landscape, operating captive mines, and managing land acquisition. Ultimately, this JV unlocks a crucial capability for Posco, learning how to operate in a complex emerging market by successfully executing non-market strategies,” said Nair.