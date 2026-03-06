Cruising on the road less taken: Indian women are rewiring motorsport

This shouldn’t be news. But in India, it still risks unsettling a landscape long organised around men. Women rode, trained, and learned mostly from the sidelines, piecing together experiences through personal endurance, borrowed access, and informal networks.

“The talent is there,” said Aishwarya Pissay, India’s first motorsport world champion and its most successful woman racer. “What is missing is the ecosystem that puts women in front of the right sponsors, coaches and teams.”

Women are now venturing into a sport that never imagined them as riders, endurance travellers, karting prodigies, supercar owners or Formula 1 professionals. There are many hurdles along the way, not least that of costs — not just of machines, but also of time, recovery, training and failure. This means that for most women entering the sport, the question is not only whether they can ride, but how long they can afford to stay in it.

Unlike global motorsport ecosystems, where junior pathways are increasingly subsidised through manufacturer-backed academies, team development programmes and structured feeder competitions, India still operates on the assumption of individual risk, including costs surrounding mistakes, track-time and crashes. Without institutional backing, riders often have to fund their own training, a burden that disproportionately affects women, who tend to enter later in life and with fewer inherited networks.

Not just a machine

Aishwarya Pissay began riding at 18, late by racing standards, with no intention of turning it into a career. “It started as a hobby,” she said. “But the motorcycle stopped being just a machine. It became a space where I could exist without labels, expectations or assumptions.”

“In motorsport, nothing pauses cleanly. If you’re injured, the season doesn’t wait. If the season doesn’t wait, funding disappears. And once funding disappears, careers stall.”

Rally-raid racing, the discipline in which Pissay went on to win the FIM Bajas World Cup in 2019 – becoming the first-ever Indian motorsports competitor to claim a world title – is not only physically punishing but financially draining. A full international season can cost Rs 1.5-2.5 crore once training, competition bikes, spares, logistics, medical support and team operations are accounted for. Even before a rider reaches an international starting line, training years alone can run into millions of rupees.

“People see the race days,” she said. “They don’t see the preparation, the recovery, the uncertainty. You’re always balancing training and funding at the same time.”

However, through TVS Racing, founded in 1962, Pissay progressed from circuit racing into one-make championships, where all riders compete on identical motorcycles, and eventually into rallying within a single system, with standardised machines, coaching continuity and calendar certainty.

TVS racing “Structure changes everything,” she said. “It lets you plan recovery. It lets you come back after injury. Without that, even world champions operate rally-to- rally.”

TVS Racing has spent decades building motorsport pathways that absorb early risk and support riders before they are commercially viable, through one-make series, factory-backed teams and long-term technical investment. For Pissay, that backing meant something more than prize money: The ability to compound results instead of resetting after every setback.

Atiqa Mir, a karting prodigy, selected for F1's ‘Discover Your Drive’ programme As in any other sport, the combination of talent and a supportive system is key to success. But that begs the question of who absorbs the risk when talent alone is not enough. Thankfully, some competitors learn to spot the gap early – even before careers take off.

While still a teenager, Atiqa Mir, a karting prodigy, broke lap records and went on to win a race in the MicroMax category at the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy at Le Mans, becoming the first female to win a race in the series. She was later selected for the ‘Discover Your Drive’ programme linked to the Formula 1-backed F1 Academy, competing internationally while balancing school, training calendars and travel.

The Alpha Bikerni - Urvashi Patole “I knew I was good before,” she said. “But beating the best drivers in the world is when I started believing in myself. Karting is where bias shows up first. The boys don’t like being beaten by a girl. Respect comes only after repeated proof.”

Support systems, often family-led, are key, as are forays by other women – Urvashi Patole’s The Bikerni, founded in 2011, for instance, scouts for other women who ride or want to learn. “There wasn’t one big defining moment,” Patole said. “Over time I noticed I looked forward to rides more than anything else, and that my life-decisions quietly started adjusting around the roads I wanted to take.”

“In the beginning, access was a big challenge. Gear options for women were rare, riding groups were almost entirely made up of men, and safety was a constant concern. Confidence wasn’t instant – it came from time on the saddle.”

Stepping out for real

Queens Drive Club Riding together softened the fear of ordinary things – like a woman riding to work for the first time, another attempting a highway stretch, someone fitting rides between caregiving and jobs. Riding stopped being a statement and became routine. What The Bikerni offered was a safer way to decide whether the risk was worth taking.

A similar recalibration unfolded in India’s supercar culture. Before the Queens Drive Club (QDC), women were present but peripheral, visible at events, absent behind the wheel.

“At most supercar meets, women came along but didn’t drive,” founder Rishika Jatin Ahuja said. “The cars were theirs, but the confidence wasn’t. Many were terrified of stalling, scraping, being judged. Men are allowed to learn in public. Women are not.”

Today, QDC functions as both a driving community and a professional network, with women managing planning, logistics and execution. In a space where supercars traditionally signal money, the centre of gravity has shifted quietly to competence and labour. Over time, the club has also linked driving to employability, sponsoring commercial driving training and positioning mobility not just as leisure, but as jobs.

Not surprisingly, many women drop out after starting to ride. At MoTo Lyfe, founder Amit Saini observed that dropout rarely came from fear. “It came from fragmentation, a workshop here, an informal ride there,” he said. “What was missing was an end-to-end roadmap.”

Since 2018, MoTo Lyfe has trained more than 3,500 women, and it has a wider community of over 7,000 riders across cities. “We don’t rush confidence,” Saini said. “When women stay riding consistently for six to eight months, hesitation rarely returns.”

Similar training pipelines are also emerging within competitive racing. RACR, a racing academy founded by multiple national champion Rajini Krishnan, trains riders in racecraft, safety and track discipline before they move into competitive grids. “When I started racing, there was no academy or structured coaching,” Krishnan said. “RACR was created to give riders the opportunities I never had — proper training, correct technique and a clear pathway into the sport.”

Shweta Mehta, a former software developer who later became a fitness athlete and winner of MTV Roadies Rising For some the call of the road is hard to ignore. Sameera Dahiya left an IT career after a 16,000-km ride across India during Covid. “That experience taught me mental, physical and emotional balance,” she said. “People spend on gadgets and compromise on riding gear. That’s backwards. Skill and safety are what keep you alive.”

Shweta Mehta, a former software developer who later became a fitness athlete and winner of MTV Roadies Rising, said riding gave her a sense of strength and confidence long before it became part of her public identity.

“The first time I rode a motorcycle in college, it made me feel strong — not just physically but mentally,” she said. “Riding something that not many people around me were doing gave me confidence.”

Drawing from her fitness background, she added that riding demands both physical and mental discipline. “Especially when you are handling heavier bikes or riding long distances, strength, posture and consistency become very important.”

Riding solo Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick rode across 64 countries

Long before riding communities gained visibility, women were already navigating alone. Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick, who rode across 64 countries without institutional support, learned survival the hard way.

“When I started riding, there was no roadmap,” she said. “You either learned by doing, or you didn’t.” Her defining lesson came in Tanzania, riding through a wild-animal zone while pregnant. “If it’s not death, there is always a solution.”

Niharika Ghorpade, an FIA-accredited motorsport journalist and the only Indian woman regularly reporting from the Formula 1 paddock Roshni Misbah, widely known as the ‘hijabi biker’, said, “It felt like freedom. It was me.” When her bike once refused to start, she dragged it nearly three kilometres to a workshop. “That was the moment I felt strong.”

Niharika Ghorpade, an FIA-accredited motorsport journalist and the only Indian woman regularly reporting from the Formula 1 paddock, says women entering the sport often face a credibility gap early in their careers. “There was a constant sense of dismissiveness around your opinions, whether technical or sporting,” she said. “In my younger years, I definitely had to work harder just to be noticed as much as my male counterparts.”

Through TVS Racing, Pissay moved across formats without having to reset her career each season. “Structure lets you plan seasons,” she said, referring to structured institutional support. “It lets you recover properly, come back after injury, and not start from zero every time.”

“Access cannot depend only on personal wealth,” said Vimal Sumbly of TVS Motor Company. “If talent is identified early, the system has to absorb the initial risk.”

At MoTo Lyfe, initiatives such as Her Sawari link riding to gig-economy employability. At RACR, women enter the world of mechanics, data and pit operations. At QDC, women run operations end to end. These roles rarely attract cameras. But they determine who stays.