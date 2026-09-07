Fruits of reforms are often reaped by later governments: Shankar Acharya

How did the macroeconomic imbalance reach the tipping point in 1991?

When I joined the finance ministry as an economic adviser in 1985, we were not in a very happy macroeconomic situation. The central government’s fiscal deficit was rising for a variety of usual reasons, such as not having enough buoyancy in revenues and high levels of expenditure. On the external side, it was an even more difficult situation.

Our trade policy was complex, to put it politely, with absurdly high Customs tariffs and a very detailed import licensing system. Imports, especially of oil, were rising, while exports suffered due to tightly controlled and high-tariff-burdened inputs and an over-valued exchange rate. By 1985-86, our total merchandise exports covered barely half of imports, and services exports were negligible. This large and growing trade deficit that underlay the problems in the balance of payments (BoP) required financing.

The only way we could adjust this was through the exchange rate. But at that time, we had a fixed peg. We had a way of changing the shares in the basket of currencies in such a way that we could strengthen or devalue the rupee. The policy was beginning to work: Between 1985 and 1990, export growth in dollars was about 10 per cent, which was better than earlier. But it was on a very low base, so it just wasn’t enough.

The event that triggered the crisis was the Kuwait-Iraq war. The war meant higher oil prices, which led to a large spike in our import bill. The government scrambled around trying to finance this through various means. Our external financing structure was not healthy and our reserves were running down fast.

This was a turbulent period in politics and steady policy was not easy. Civil servants at that time in the Ministry of Finance and the central bank were really struggling to stem the tide of falling reserves and going to more and more expensive financing requirements. The long-term fiscal pressure — a macro imbalance and the trade imbalance, which essentially meant an external sector imbalance — led to the crisis.

What contributed to the high fiscal deficit of the central government — welfarism gone out of hand, lack of revenue buoyancy or political mismanagement?

All of those elements were at play. Our tax system was very complex and both excise and Customs duties had a large number of rates, complex exemptions and no system of set-offs. It lacked buoyancy. Besides, expenditure rose with regular Pay Commission revisions and mounting subsidies for oil, fertiliser and food. A loan waiver for farmers and artisans who had taken loans up to ~10,000 was announced in the 1990-91 Budget by then finance minister Madhu Dandavate.

How did we follow up on the 1991 reforms?

The reforms from 1991 to 2004 were about changing mindsets. The crisis was severe in 1991-92: Industrial growth was negative, gross domestic product (GDP) growth was barely 1 per cent, and inflation was high. When Rao's government came in June 1991, he decided on a technocrat as finance minister. Sure enough, Manmohan Singh rose to the occasion fantastically.

Singh and team revamped the system. We substantially devalued the exchange rate in two steps, opened up to foreign capital and abolished industrial licensing, which held back industrial productivity and constrained entrepreneurial drive.

Also, we removed almost all import licensing for intermediate and capital goods. The government also announced phased Customs tariff reductions and implemented them to a substantial extent.

A crucial aspect was the internal realisation within the technocracy that the old system was failing badly and needed major reforms.

Despite initial criticism of a “sellout” to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, foreign capital, etc, the reforms succeeded swiftly, helped by a buoyant world economy.

GDP growth averaged 6.5 per cent between 1991 and 1996 for the first time in India’s history. Industry grew 8 per cent and exports grew 15 per cent in dollar terms. Foreign private capital (FPI and FDI) flowed in, helping rebuild our depleted forex reserves and reducing reliance on multilateral institutions.

This cycle of initially successful reforms enabling subsequent, deeper changes was key to progress during those good years, supported by global economic buoyancy.

But the reform momentum dissipated along the way and we faltered…

Let’s look at what happened after 1996. There was a government change; Rao’s government went out, and the United Front government came in for two years, with two Prime Ministers — H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral. Those two years can be seen as both positive and negative. Negative, because not much new reform happened; positive, because there wasn’t backtracking on reforms already in place.

After that, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came in 1998. After a little stutter in the beginning, complicated by the nuclear tests and sanctions imposed by Western countries, the NDA handled this crisis very well. Both Yashwant Sinha as finance minister and Jaswant Singh as the external affairs minister were very able, and Vajpayee was a wise Prime Minister.

The NDA brought in a lot of reforms during the 1999 and 2004 period. They implemented strong sectoral reforms such as the national highway programme which significantly advanced our road infrastructure. In telecom, the government swiftly moved to the new telecom policy based on revenue sharing, which provided a firm foundation for the extraordinary expansion of mobile telephony.

While initial disinvestment attempts in the early 1990s weren’t successful, the NDA was the only one to successfully privatise a number of public enterprises such as Hindustan Zinc and IPCL. It broke a psychological barrier. Ministers Arun Jaitley and Arun Shourie played crucial roles. The NDA crafted and passed the very important fiscal responsibility law in 2003. The government also continued with import tariff reductions, phased out restrictions on consumer goods imports and most of the reservations for small scale industries.

My own view is that the six years of NDA and the earlier five years of Rao, with the middle two years of the United Front, where not much happened, constituted 13 years of consistent, strong reforms in India, which we have not seen since.

Shankar Acharya (extreme right) with Montek Singh Ahluwalia (second from right) and N K Singh (second from left), along with then Finance Minister P Chidambaram (seated centre), after he took oath of office in 1996 | Photo: Shankar Acharya Indeed, these reforms laid the basis for the spurt of high 8 per cent growth we saw between 2003 and 2011. The idea that reforms yield immediate results is partly true (like early export and GDP growth), but many reforms take time to fructify; sometimes the next government reaps the benefit.

A Morgan Stanley report described India as one of the “fragile five” economies in 2013. What went wrong?

In my view, during the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA’s) 10 years (2004-2014), not much further economic reform happened, but they enjoyed the fruits of earlier reforms. So, it is perhaps not so much of a surprise that we had a “fragile five” moment in 2013, because the reform train had slowed between 2004 and 2013.

However, one should not over-simplify. Other types of reforms did happen during the UPA, like the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in 2005, which was very important for providing relief work across the nation. So was the civil nuclear deal, which was important for geopolitical reasons.

So, while these developments did happen during the UPA, the standard kind of economic reforms slowed down.

There is one other crucial area that is often forgotten. This happened across governments, starting with the Rao government — the resurrection of monetary policy. We now take things like inflation targets and RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) for granted. None of that would have existed if certain reforms carried out between 1994 and 1997 hadn’t been pushed through.

Recognising the need for modern monetary policy, an agreement was signed between RBI Governor C Rangarajan and then Finance Secretary Montek Ahluwalia to phase out over three years the ‘ad hoc treasury bills,’ which enabled unrestricted borrowing by the government from the RBI.

This happened completely, ending during the UF government thanks to then finance minister Chidambaram. This was a very critical institutional reform that resurrected the role of monetary policy and interestingly, it crossed different governments.

The amount, width, and depth of continuing economic reforms slackened during Manmohan Singh’s prime ministership. Singh was politically constrained as the Left, supporting the government from the outside, blocked a lot of things and also he himself did not head the Congress party.

There are some parallels between 1991 and 2026 — an energy shock, scramble for dollars and barriers to trade. What is your view on the macroeconomic situation now?

I don’t think our macro situation is as fine as government spokesmen often claim.

Firstly, ever since Covid-19, when our fiscal deficits shot up for understandable reasons, our deficits have remained high. They have come down thanks to major efforts by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but the pace slackened after two years of fairly sharp consolidation.

We are still talking about a fiscal deficit of something like 4.3 per cent of GDP at the central level. When you add another 3.5 per cent for the states, whose finances have been getting worse, you get a total of 7.5-8 per cent.

If you compare this to other developing countries, it is very much on the high side. Furthermore, our government debt-to-GDP ratio has remained above 80 per cent since the Covid years, compared to the 60 per cent target pre-Covid. So, I would not characterise our fiscal position as sound.

Secondly, our external balance has been weakening over the past decade.

If you take the ratio of merchandise exports to GDP, they were around 17 per cent in the 2013-15 period. This has come down to about 11 per cent recently.

This means one of our biggest foreign exchange earners has been allowed to get weaker. This has been partly offset by a significant rise in services exports, which climbed from 8 per cent to about 11 per cent of GDP.

Allowing merchandise export performance to decline meant problems were bound to arise at some point. That “sometime” occurred this year with the war in West Asia and the energy shock, leading to a scramble for dollars, currency depreciation and issuing high-cost exchange-rate-guaranteed Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits.

Exports are one major source of weakness. The other is foreign direct investment (FDI). In net terms, it used to be around 4 per cent of GDP. In the past three years, it has fallen sharply to below 0.5 per cent thanks mainly to a surge in repatriation of profits and preference of Indian companies to invest abroad.

Looking forward, we must focus on getting our export engine really going. Free trade agreements are part of the answer, but we need to do a lot more. We also need to genuinely welcome FDI (foreign direct investment) by ensuring ease of doing business, protection against arbitrary government actions, and implementation of balanced bilateral investment agreements.

How can we ensure sustained, strong growth over multiple decades like China has managed?

I don’t think China and India are in the same league now. Even 10 years ago, they had left us far behind. Their major reforms, which started at the end of the 1970s, were quite a few years ahead of ours. They’ve had a sustained opening to the world economy and made far greater efforts in areas like overall investment, education, technology development, infrastructure and agriculture. The result was double-digit growth, and in per capita terms, about 8-9 per cent a year for nearly four decades.

We were doing better than before 1991, but basically, we were growing at an average GDP growth of about 6-6.5 per cent for 30 years, which meant an average per capita growth of about 4-4.5 per cent. This means a big difference when compounded over decades.

Regarding “Viksit Bharat” and other targets, I would make two points. Firstly, it’s going to be very difficult for us to reach the minimum standard of living for a developed country by 2047. It is technically possible if we do many things at the same time, but I am not sure that’s going to happen. Our education sector, for example, needs enormous reform. You need good human resources across the board, not just an elite, to have a flourishing economy.

Secondly, we should not measure everything by just one yardstick of GDP. Look at employment. Everybody admits that we are in a very tough employment situation. We have known for at least a couple of decades that our performance on employment has been weak.

Despite 30 years of 6-6.5 per cent growth, the proportion of our labour force employed in the informal sector has remained steadily high at around 90 per cent. An important reason for this is that our manufacturing sector performance has been inadequate.