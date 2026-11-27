Viswanathan Anand was India’s first grandmaster (GM), winning the title in 1988.

Anuj Shrivatri became the country’s 100th GM on November 8 when he won the 7th Asean Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Ozamiz City, Philippines.

Earning chess’ highest title from the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) requires a 2500 rating and three “norms” across at least 27 games. Each norm is a title-qualifying performance of at least 2600 in a nine-or-more-game event against opponents averaging 2380 or higher, including at least three GMs and players from at least two other federations.

An international master (IM), the step below GM, needs a 2400 rating and three norms of at least 2450 against opponents averaging 2230, including at least three IMs or GMs and players from at least two other federations.

“Chess is an expensive sport; you pay for travel, coaches and everything out of your own pocket if you are an individual player,” said Dr Nidhi Bhasin, who left her medical practice to travel with her daughter, a chess player. Bhasin runs Chess Coffee Connect, which assists players in accessing more opportunities.

“The biggest support they need is travelling to tournaments and coaching. These are the two major expenses of chess players,” said Sagar Shah, an IM and the cofounder and chief executive officer of ChessBase India.

The organisation runs the nonprofit HelpChess, which raises donations to give chess players scholarships and laptops.

HelpChess has received “more than 400 applications” in the last year, Shah said.

Mohammed Imran, a 17-year-old IM from Andhra Pradesh, lacks sponsors and needs funds to compete for a GM title. He plans to complete his current title push and then quit chess to study abroad. “I have completed two out of three norms this year, I have just one norm left, but my family has paid so much for my dream,” he said.

Vishal Sareen, an IM and senior FIDE trainer, understands players like Imran. “I don’t think funding for players after they become a grandmaster is too much of an issue, but it is that of the transition from an IM to a GM that is an issue,” he said.

“There are so many players, it is very hard to give them all the monetary help. That’s why they [sponsors] just give to those already established, whereas players like Koneru Humpy get it through the oil companies that they represent,” said Sareen, referring to India’s first woman GM who plays for state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Sponsorship for lesser-known players is not unheard of, though. “For example, this 10-year-old I coach was able to get ₹9 lakh in funding from different streams, of course, so yes, it isn’t that hard,” Sareen said.

“I think the moment you hit 2700 [norm], usually sponsors get interested,” Shah said. Oil companies are different: “This [their support] does not come in sponsorships. It comes under employment.”

At the top of the sport, monetary rewards are plentiful, highlighting the gap between rising aspirants and established stars.

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) gave each 2024 Olympiad gold medallist ₹25 lakh, according to ChessBase. Tamil Nadu gave Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a GM, ₹50 lakh in June for winning the Norway Chess 2026 championship. On October 8, it gave R Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh Dommaraju, another Chennai resident and fellow GM, ₹15 lakh each for the Indian open team winning silver at this year’s Olympiad.

“I think we should not only award the ones at the top but also provide some monetary help to those at the bottom,” Imran said.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, a former AICF secretary, said the federation “tries to provide as much as we can for players. We provide them with stipends, which help them with their games. There are big companies that do sponsor the more major players of the industry.” The AICF’s stipend scheme, launched in June 2025, pays ₹60,000 to ₹1.5 lakh a quarter.

Bhasin, of Chess Coffee Connect, said the AICF usually restricts players from taking outside funding once it commits a set amount. Chauhan disputed that characterisation. The AICF did not respond to emails seeking comment.

“One of the things that the AICF has done incredibly well is to have a very strong national system in place,” Shah said.

Asked what he would change, he said: “I do feel that maybe the state and the Central governments could have a unified [player support] system in place.”

“It’s very difficult to cover all of them,” he said of players near the GM title. “Some do crowdfunding, some start teaching and fund themselves, some play local events to earn money, then go outside India,” Shah said. “I hope someday we could support everyone but we also have limited resources.”

Private backers are starting to fill part of that gap. Chola Chess, backed by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hosts norm tournaments in Chennai.

Aarthie Ramaswamy, a consultant for Chola Chess tournaments, said participating in a norm event may cost a contestant up to ₹15 lakh. Travelling abroad for this purpose is even more expensive.

“When they play tournaments in India, the cost is reduced. They can make their norms in India itself,” Ramaswamy said.

Even winning money can be hard to collect. GM and Arjuna awardee Abhijeet Gupta won the Odisha Open in January, but is still owed the ₹5.5 lakh prize.

“The organisers assured me that the prize money would be paid within a month. However, when I followed up later, they stopped responding,” he said in a news interview in May.

“Since the tournament was affiliated with the AICF, I also reached out to the federation’s president and secretary, hoping the matter would be resolved fairly. Unfortunately, there has been no response from them either,” he said then.

He wrote about the matter on X (formerly Twitter) but deleted the post later.

“Earlier, when you achieved a world ranking or anything, the national federation [AICF] used to give you a certain amount. This was the case if you won the title of grandmaster, international master, and many other titles. The federation no longer

does that. I don’t really know why,” Gupta told Business Standard recently.

Tournaments in India can give rising players a way to earn. Tata Steel Chess India, held in Kolkata in January, offered $41,500 each for its men’s and women’s events. “These tournaments do significantly help in earning for the players,” said Shah of ChessBase.

The Global Chess League, held in Bengaluru in September, is a franchise event meant to mirror the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bhasin said, with players setting their own price tags.

However, Sareen, the senior FIDE trainer, doubted it would uncover fresh talent the way the IPL does, adding: “I think it’s only for established players, because no one really knows the other players.”

Gupta, while speaking to Business Standard, compared India with chess leagues abroad.

“I am here in the United Arab Emirates currently playing in a league. Every federation has a league. The UAE has one grandmaster and they have a league. We have [100 GMs] and still no league. It gets hard for players, and that’s when they drop out,” he said.

Asked about the Odisha Open prize money, he said he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the AICF and will not comment.

Indian GMs with sponsorship

Arjun Erigaisi: Sponsored by Quantbox Research at around ₹12.4 crore since 2022 over a five-year duration

Gukesh D: Backed by WestBridge Capital for 5 years (2024) with sponsorship estimated at ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. Apart from being RBL Bank’s brand ambassador (2024), he is also engaged in campaign work for brands such as Britannia, Amul, Cadbury, Myntra FWD and Sony TV, with an estimated ₹40 lakh-70 lakh per brand partnership

R Praggnanandhaa: Backed by Adani group since January 2024 under a long-term deal valued between ₹40 lakh and ₹70 lakh

Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin: While Viswanathan Anand has been a brand ambassador for tech skilling company NIIT since 1999, Vidit Gujrathi has been a brand ambassador for financial advisory Ambit since 2023; Nihal Sarin is a brand ambassador for dairy brand Akshayakalpa Organic

PSPB-backed Indian GMs

BPCL and IOCL players: BPCL has Pentala Harikrishna, Abhijeet Gupta, Vaibhav Suri, Geetha Narayanan Gopal and M. R. Venkatesh. Indian Oil has Adhiban, Ganguly, Lalith Babu, Karthikeyan Murali, Harika and Kunte

ONGC players: Koneru Humpy (since 2016), Vidit Gujrathi, Krishnan Sasikiran, Deep Sengupta, S P Sethuraman and Neelotpal Das

Note: PSPB is Petroleum Sports Promotion Board; all figures are estimates, actual not in public domain; BPCL is Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd; IOCL is Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.