How the fashionable Indian was spoilt for choice after 1991 reforms

To understand how liberalisation changed India’s fashion industry, one must turn the clock back to that time.

The industry was fragmented and relied on the ingenuity of self-taught trailblazers like the Mumbai-based Spencer sisters, who took the shows as far as Russia, Africa and Yugoslavia. The commercial element came in when India’s textile mills started backing the shows. Among those who collaborated with the mills was Jeannie Naoroji, who entered the scene in 1962 and went on to rule it for decades, becoming recognized as the “godmother of fashion shows in India”.

The major mills included Hakoba, Calico Mills, Tata Textiles, Delhi Cloth and General Mills (better recognised as DCM), and Finlay. “It was largely these now-defunct mills that organised the shows, and also became the sponsors for Miss India,” recalls Sathya Saran, former editor of Femina, the women’s lifestyle magazine that was born in 1959 and which started hosting the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in 1964. For this pageant, among other things, the mills provided salwar suits and saris for the final round, she says.

Every time they brought out new patterns, prints and fabric, the mills held fashion shows, which could last from a week to six months. Sometimes, these became travelling shows, moving through cities big and small. Often, multiple shows would be held in a day, much like movie screenings. At times, a city would even declare a holiday for the spectacle, the way Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh did in 1966.

These events were more than fashion shows. They also served as temporary retail spaces, the kind we now refer to as pop-up shops, creating immersive experiences for the potential buyer.

As soon as the ramp show ended, sales began. Truckloads of apparel and fabrics would be sold on the spot. For instance, at a Calico show in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) in the early 1970s, daily sales are said to have touched a few lakh rupees. A large number of farmers attended that show expecting a theatrical performance, only to find models silently walking in and out in different outfits.

The models would earn a salary and a monthly allowance.

For music, the shows initially relied on live bands, until Naoroji introduced recorded tracks.

Among those who would come to attend these fashion shows was Simone Tata, who headed India’s first homegrown cosmetics brand Lakmé, which had been launched in 1952 on Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s suggestion to industrialist JRD Tata. “She wanted to see if these shows could help promote Lakmé,” Naoroji told one of the authors of this article in 2010.

Naoroji, who died in 2021, also spoke about the “ship shows”, which were staged on international luxury liners docked off the Mumbai coast. Global companies would showcase western silhouettes crafted from Indian textiles aboard these ships.

So, India did have access to international fashion within its boundaries even before 1991, but it was limited to the country’s elites. Liberalisation would democratise that access and make the stage much bigger. Now India’s fashion retail market is expected to touch $124.32 billion by 2030, according to the Dublin (Ireland)-headquartered insights and analysis firm Research and Markets.

Enter the designer

There was a good amount of fashion, no doubt, but missing from the picture was the trained Indian designer. That would change a few years before the 1991 reforms with the establishment of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles. However, NIFT had no campus then. Classes were conducted in the shopping complex of Samrat Hotel, just across the road from the prime minister’s residence in New Delhi.

When the early batches of trained designers — such as Rohit Bal, Ritu Beri, and JJ Valaya — emerged from NIFT, they had no template for setting up a business to work with. Each found their own way.

Beri, for instance, opened her boutique in the living room of the first floor of her parents’ house near the Greater Kailash I market, a shopping hub in Delhi. She turned the balcony of the house into a show window and hired a public relations agency, a novel concept back then.

Around that time, designer Rohit Khosla arrived from the UK and, along with Tarun Tahiliani, went on to open India’s first fashion boutique, Ensemble, in 1987. NIFT would become a statutory institute only in 2006 through an Act of Parliament, which empowered it to award its own degrees.

With couturiers now on the scene, fashion shows took on another avatar and became designer-specific. The industry, however, remained disjointed. Each designer singlehandedly put the show together, from clothes, accessories, stage, lighting, music, hairstyling, to choreography. Securing sponsors for the event was also on the designer. Among the early sponsors were gems and jewellery brands, and sometimes alcoholic beverages makers.

Things started changing, although gradually, post-liberalisation. Since fashion and luxury weren’t exactly top priority, it was largely private efforts that pushed the industry forward.

Some, like Beri, who became the first Asian designer to head a French fashion brand (Jean-Louis Scherrer), brought their international exposure to India. Engagement with the world’s fashion capitals — Paris, Milan, London, New York — also increased.

Among international premium-mass market brands, Benetton (Italian) became one of the first to enter India in 1991-92. Arrow (American) followed in 1993.

At home, it became increasingly evident that it was time to form an umbrella body to help promote the business of fashion and give designers the platform they needed. Thus, in December 1998, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), an independent association of designers, was set up with Rohit Shukla, Ritu Kumar and Tarun Tahiliani as its founding presidents. FDCI continues to work in collaboration with the textile ministry, and the commerce and industry ministry.

Greater exposure to international markets also brought an understanding of global standards. FDCI President Sunil Seth once recounted the time he took a group of 17 designers to the Selfridges store in London to showcase their creations. “Back then, many of them didn’t even know they needed to put a ‘made-in-India’ label or washing instructions on their clothes,” he said.

Sponsorship and support

With FDCI, fashion shows have come to be held at spectacular scale, featuring multiple designers, though some couturiers continue to also organise parallel shows. Title sponsorships have also come in from the corporate world.

Rahul Mishra’s “Devi” collection at the 19th Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 in July in New Delhi | Photo: Veenu Sandhu Besides the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, which is held bi-annually, the India Fashion Week has had sponsors like Wills Lifestyle, Amazon India, and Lotus Make-Up. July 2026 saw the 19th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week in New Delhi.

Something else changed, too. The infrastructure of fashion started coming together around the turn of the millennium. Besides their personal ateliers and boutique stores, designers now also have a presence in upscale marketplaces and luxury hotels. The emergence of malls, including uber-luxury ones such as Emporio in Delhi (opened in 2008) and the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai (2023), has further upped the game.

India has travelled quite a distance from when luxury brand strategist Tikka Shatrujit Singh brought Louis Vuitton (LV) to the country in 2003. The dilemma was where to house the French luxury brand, because few spaces matched up to its profile. So, Singh approached Prithvi Raj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi, the man behind the Oberoi Group. The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi became LV’s very first home in India. A handful of such hotels were the only spaces from where global luxury brands were retailed back then.

Today, there are several others:

UB City (Bengaluru), Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai), The Chanakya (New Delhi), Quest Mall (Kolkata), to name a few, besides other fashionable retail destinations.

For the Indian designers, there has also been institutional support in recent years, particularly from two powerhouses: Reliance Brands, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Their backing has given the designers the security a creative mind needs to experiment, allowing them to scale beyond bridal or seasonal couture and branch out into, say, jewellery, accessories, and even interiors.

The beauty story

The history of India’s beauty and personal care market, which is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest by 2030, is similar to that of its fashion industry.

Independent India’s tryst with beauty pageants started with its tryst with destiny, when Esther Abraham from Calcutta (now Kolkata) won the first Miss India title in 1947. The pageant was organised by the local press.

Meher Castelino at the 1964 Miss Universe pageant in Miami Beach, Florida | Photos: Shared by Meher Castelino in 2024 The first Femina Miss India (1964), Meher Castelino, was also chosen through a photographic competition from among 500 aspirants followed by a 30-minute interview with the Femina editor. After that she was sent to represent India at the 1964 Miss Universe contest in Miami Beach, Florida, and then to the Miss United Nations pageant in Majorca, Spain. “There was no prize money and no gifts; only a free ticket to travel to the contests,” Castelino, who passed away last year at the age of 81, told one of the authors of this article in 2024.

Reita Faria, the first Miss World from India (1966), at Entebbe Airport, Uganda | Photo: Frederick Noronha/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons Two years later, in 1966, an international beauty contest saw a first winner from India, when Reita Faria was crowned Miss World. Faria had come to the pageant after winning the Eve’s Weekly Miss India contest. The women’s magazine used to organise its own Miss India pageant till the 1980s.

Sathya Saran, who edited Femina for 12 years, started getting involved with the annual Femina Miss India contest in the mid-1980s. It was hardly professional back then, she recalls. Contestants, many of whom were from outside Mumbai, would be brought to the venue in a ramshackle bus. The winner would get ₹7,000 to buy a sari and an evening gown from KalaNiketan, Mumbai, to wear at global contests.

The organisers realised the need for greater professionalism when Suzanne Sablok entered Top 10 at Miss Universe in 1990. This was right before liberalisation. The turning point was when Madhu Sapre came close to clinching the Miss Universe title in 1992 (she was the second runner-up).

By now, choreographers, designers, stage-planners, camerapersons, lighting experts, and designers had been roped in.

Author of How to look like Miss India? (2018), Saran credits designers like Hemant Trivedi, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and Ritu Kumar with introducing Indian textiles into the contestants’ wardrobes, which were otherwise overwhelmed with western attire. “Kumar would particularly design clothes for the National Costume round in international formats,” she says, adding that there were separate designers assigned for different rounds — from swimsuits to traditional Indian wear to formal evening gowns.

Aishwarya Rai (centre) with the runners-up after being crowned Miss World 1994 | Photo: Reuters The country was now poised for a gold rush. A historic double victory came in 1994, when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe and Aishwarya Rai, Miss World. Three years later, Diana Hayden became Miss World, and in 1999, Yukta Mookhey. A repeat of 1994 came in 2000, with both Miss World (Priyanka Chopra) and Miss Universe (Lara Dutta) from India.

These victories had a direct impact on India’s beauty industry. Since it had opened its market, and with one pageant victory coming after another, India was a country of rising aspirations and income levels. Plus, it had a huge population. The writing was on the wall: India was not a market to be ignored.

Back home, the pageants, which were extensively televised, had spawned dozens of smaller ones — including beauty contests across clubs and neighbourhoods. Beyond the elites, the burgeoning Indian middle-class was also ready to spend on looks.

Soon after the twin victories of 1994, global beauty brands started knocking on India’s doors. L’Oréal Paris, the French conglomerate, set up its wholly owned subsidiary, L’Oréal India, in 1994. Revlon arrived in 1995, and was introduced through a joint venture between the Umesh Modi Group (Modi-Mundipharma) and Revlon Inc. Oriflame, the Swedish beauty brand, came in 1995 via a direct-selling network model and in no time captured the imagination of buyers and sellers, including in semi-urban and tier II cities. Maybelline New York entered in the mid-1990s, and quickly captured the market of younger audiences.

From iconic mass-market to luxury players, dozens have since redefined the Indian cosmetic landscape. Many have even tailored some of their products to Indian skin tones and preferences. Estée Lauder, for instance, introduced a lipstick with glitter in an ode to the blingy Great Indian Wedding. M•A•C Cosmetics, which opened its first physical store in Mumbai in 2005, has closely collaborated with India’s fashion weeks.

So huge and promising is India’s beauty market that several celebrities, too, have launched their lines: Katrina Kaif (Kay Beauty, launched in 2019 in partnership with Nykaa); Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Anomaly in 2022); Deepika Padukone (82°E in 2022); Kriti Sanon (co-founded Hyphen in 2023); Masaba Gupta (LoveChild by Masaba in 2022); Sonakshi Sinha (co-founded SOEZI in 2022 to offer reusable press-on nail kits as an alternative to salon extensions), and many more.

Compare this with pre-liberalisation India, which was dominated by homegrown beauty brands such as Lakmé. There was also Lux beauty soap from the United Kingdom, which was introduced in India in 1929. At one point it became so big that appearing in its commercial was seen as a stamp of stardom, a signal that the actor had arrived in life. Starting with Leela Chitnis in 1941 to Shah Rukh Khan in 2005, and beyond, scores of leading Indian actors have endorsed it.

A brand the world recognises

Indians are today spoilt for choice when it comes to fashion and beauty. There is something for everybody, across price points: Luxury, prêt-à-porter (ready-to-wear), premium, and mass market.

So what has liberalisation fallen short of achieving. The answer lies in one question: Where is a global brand from India?

While Indian brands have travelled abroad, there is none that the world truly recognises the way it does, say, Chanel, Bvlgari, Cartier, Prada, Dior, or Armani.

A clutch of individual designers such as Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Manish Malhotra now have a presence outside India. And occasionally, global celebrities can be seen wearing creations by Indian designers, such as Rahul Mishra or Gaurav Gupta. But their footprint is relatively small.

During a “Lunch with Business Standard” interview some years ago, Ritu Beri said India has forever undersold its brand of luxury. “If India is to make a name in the world of luxury, the way Paris and Milan have, we need our policymakers to understand and support luxury,” said the designer who launched an annual event called The Luxury Symposium in the 2010s to promote India as a global producer of luxury. “The Cartiers and Van Cleef & Arpels can’t match our Indian jewellery. Yet, look at how they market themselves,” she said.

Every now and then, a debate breaks out when there are episodes of cultural appropriation — such as Prada showcasing the GI-tagged Kolhapuri chappal at the Milan Fashion Week or Ralph Lauren marketing a cotton skirt featuring Bandhani tie-dye techniques for about ₹45,000, without a mention of its roots in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

An argument that heads of global brands sometimes give while visiting India is that coming from smaller countries with smaller populations, they need to spread out into the world to sell their products. India, with its huge domestic market, does not require to do so. There are several counters to that argument: The country needs a global brand for greater international recognition and relevance; for a stamp of quality; to monetise its soft power; for risk mitigation; for prestige...