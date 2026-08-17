New factories, aircraft, AI hubs to test Tata group's funding muscle

The announced investments run into several trillion rupees, though the figures cannot simply be added: They span different periods and, in some cases, include government subsidies, external equity and debt. The bigger question is who will fund them.

The answer points to a clear split. Established listed firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Indian Hotels plan to fund expansion largely via internal cash, borrowings, project finance and outside investors.

The newer bets — Tata Electronics, Air India, battery maker Agratas and Tata Digital — are different: They are either loss-making or still building their core assets, thus substantially dependent on Tata Sons for equity, even as government incentives, co-investors and asset-backed financing ease the burden.

Tata Sons has the balance sheet to support them, for now. The holding company ended FY26 with net cash of ₹21,841 crore and no borrowings, up from net cash of ₹7,137 crore a year earlier, according to its latest annual report. Its listed investments were worth about ₹11.68 trillion at the end of March 2026. Tata Sons generated ₹25,544 crore of operating cash flow in FY26, mainly from ₹32,528 crore of dividend income. It invested ₹15,089 crore in subsidiaries and another ₹867 crore in associates and joint ventures.

A year earlier, it had invested ₹18,828 crore in subsidiaries and ₹2,779 crore in associates and joint ventures. Gross equity deployment into these thus exceeded ₹37,500 crore over two years. But dividend income fell from ₹36,149 crore in FY25. That makes the ability to monetise investments, bring in external investors and stagger capital infusions increasingly important as several new businesses seek funding simultaneously.

New businesses lose nearly ₹30,000 crore

The scale of the funding challenge is evident in the four principal new businesses. Tata Electronics reported a loss of ₹1,611 crore in FY26, Air India ₹22,238 crore, Tata Digital ₹4,974 crore and Agratas ₹1,101 crore, according to the Tata Sons annual report.

Together, they lost nearly ₹30,000 crore. Tata Electronics, however, has already achieved significant operating scale, while Air India’s reported loss reflects an airline still deep in transformation.

Tata Sons’ ability to support these businesses will depend on the pace at which they consume cash, the timing of their investments and how much capital can be raised from governments, strategic partners and lenders.

Semiconductors are the biggest industrial bet

Tata Electronics represents the group’s largest greenfield industrial commitment. It is building a semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera in Gujarat with an investment of up to ₹91,000 crore and a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Assam with an outlay of ₹27,000 crore.

The projects qualify for central and state incentives under India’s semiconductor programme. That support will reduce Tata’s effective cost, but the incentives are tied to eligible expenditure and project milestones. Tata Electronics will therefore need substantial equity and debt during construction, before the full benefit of the incentives is realised.

Tata Sons’ investment in Tata Electronics stood at ₹9,961 crore at the end of FY26, up from ₹6,961 crore a year earlier, according to its annual report. The group has not disclosed Tata Sons’ eventual equity commitment or the debt-equity structure for the two semiconductor projects.

Tata Electronics is already scaling its electronics-manufacturing business. Revenue more than doubled to ₹1.31 trillion in FY26 from ₹66,601 crore, even as the company reported a loss of ₹1,611 crore.

Semiconductor fabrication, however, has a long gestation period and requires continuing investment in equipment, technology upgrades and working capital after a plant is commissioned. Tata Electronics is therefore a multiyear claim on Tata Sons’ capital, not a one-time investment.

Air India remains a long-haul funding commitment

Air India is likely to remain another major call on promoter capital. The airline has placed cumulative orders for 600 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing and is continuing to refurbish its legacy fleet.

According to the Tata Sons FY26 annual report, its domestic narrow-body fleet had been refurbished, while work on the wide-body fleet was expected to be completed by the end of FY28.

Beyond aircraft, Air India is spending on training, service transformation, network expansion and an overhaul of legacy systems. The aggregate value of its aircraft orders, and the eventual mix of leases, borrowings and shareholder funding, has not been disclosed.

Air India reported revenue of ₹71,870 crore and a loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26. Tata Sons’ investment in the airline stood at ₹22,618 crore at the end of March, unchanged from a year earlier.

Tata Sons owns 73.82 percent of Air India following its merger with Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding the balance. The co-shareholder offers another potential source of equity, though neither shareholder has disclosed its future funding commitment.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the annual report that Air India’s transformation should be viewed as a five- to 10-year journey, citing supply-chain disruptions and the need to overhaul the airline’s systems, culture and fleet while building a larger pool of technical and aviation talent. That suggests the airline’s funding needs could extend well beyond the original five-year Vihaan.AI programme.

Agratas needs capital before revenue

Agratas is building battery-cell factories in India and the UK. Tata Sons announced an investment of more than £4 billion for the 40-GWh Somerset facility in 2023, with Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors identified as anchor customers.

The UK government announced a grant of up to £380 million for the Somerset project in April 2026. That lowers the group’s effective funding requirement, although Agratas has not disclosed the final project cost after government support or the planned mix of promoter equity and debt.

The Tata group owns 88 per cent of Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, its principal Indian battery company, and 100 per cent of Agratas Ltd in the UK, according to the Tata Sons annual report. Tata Sons’ investment in the Indian entity stood at ₹3,464 crore at the end of FY26, up from ₹1,999 crore a year earlier.

Agratas reported revenue of just ₹45 crore and a loss of ₹1,101 crore in FY26. With both gigafactories still under development and revenue yet to reach meaningful scale, the business is likely to remain dependent on Tata group equity and government support.

The group has not disclosed how much additional equity Tata Sons will provide or whether project debt will be used.

Digital investment faces a sustainability test

Tata Digital, established in 2019, launched Tata Neu in 2022 with the ambition of bringing the group’s consumer businesses onto a common platform. The ecosystem includes Croma, BigBasket and Tata 1mg, as well as offerings from listed group companies including Titan, Trent and Tata Consumer Products.

Acquisitions such as BigBasket and Tata 1mg were intended to deepen customer engagement and strengthen loyalty across the group. But the digital business continues to require investment as it competes with established e-commerce and quick-commerce players.

Tata Sons’ equity investment in Tata Digital stood at ₹22,902.66 crore at the end of FY26, unchanged from a year earlier. It had separately provided ₹2,970 crore as share-application money pending allotment, taking its recorded exposure to about ₹25,873 crore at the end of March.

Tata Digital’s revenue rose nearly 12 per cent to ₹35,990 crore in FY26 from ₹32,188 crore a year earlier. Its loss, however, widened to ₹4,974 crore from ₹4,610 crore.

The group is considering another infusion of around ₹6,000-7,000 crore into the digital consumer business, according to people familiar with the discussions. The need for further funding and the business’s sustainability have also been among issues raised by Tata Trusts. Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Digital has formally disclosed the amount or timing of any new infusion.

Chandrasekaran acknowledged in the annual report that Tata Digital had faced “multiple complexities” as India’s e-commerce market shifted rapidly towards quick commerce, forcing BigBasket to adapt. The group is now refocusing Tata Neu on financial services and loyalty, while expanding its payments, lending and insurance ecosystem.