Playing with fire: Loopholes in Delhi's planning weaken disaster management

In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported —nearly 62 per cent more than in 2025. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS), which answers crisis calls including building collapses, accidents, etc., responded to nearly 33,000 emergency calls between April 1, 2025 and February 16, 2026, according to DFS data. During this period, 1,213 fatalities were reported across the city, while 2,042 people were injured.

As recently as on July 8, three people died in Rohini after an under-construction building collapsed following heavy rains. One month prior to it, six people died and several were injured in a building collapse in Saket. The investigations, in most cases, highlight similar causes: Illegal construction, safety lapses, and delay in relief operations because of congested areas.

Blind eye syndrome

“Everything was allowed.” This was the statement made by the owner of the South Delhi hotel, where 22 people died in June, when asked about the illegal construction at the property. Like many other properties in the capital, the hotel added rooms beyond the permissible limit. It lacked a ‘No Objection Certificate (NoC)’ by the fire department among other violations.

The Accidental Deaths and Suicides Report 2024 released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that over 195 buildings have collapsed in the national capital region since 2020. The actual number, however, could be higher, as urban planners point out that the city’s population growth and development have outpaced projections, leading to unauthorised construction. In the most recent data of Census 2027, which are provisional figures, the city’s population has grown 37.5 per cent to 23 million, but the number of houses has expanded by as much as 64.8 per cent. “Honestly, we knew that the city would grow but maybe we could not anticipate the speed and the magnitude,” said Santosh Auluck, who worked as chief architect under the Delhi Development Authority in early 1990s. According to Census data, Delhi’s population grew over 45 per cent from 1991 to 2001 and 20.5 per cent from 2001 to 2011. The number of houses rose 38 per cent from 1991 to 2001 and 36 per cent from 2001 to 2011.

“Most people who came to Delhi for work opportunities, decided to stay here due to ease of living and resources,” said Auluck. The Economic Survey of Delhi, 2025-26 suggests that since 2020, migration has added more to the population of the city than the natural increase. In 2024, the population rose by 394,000, out of which 227,000 was due to migration and 167,000 was the natural increase.

A former architect with the New Delhi Municipal Council said that as the population and industrial activity grew, there was pressure to accommodate the workforce. “Any construction in the NDMC area was subject to many approvals and it largely stayed away from unapproved construction,” he said, adding that this led to an accumulation of population in other parts of the city.

According to the 2011 census, Central Delhi and New Delhi were the only ones among the city’s nine districts to see a decline in population. The density of population in all of Delhi rose from 6,352 per square kilometer in 1991 to 9,340 in 2001 and 11,320 in 2011.

Static planning

According to Dikshu C Kukreja, managing principal at C P Kukreja Architects, planning systems have traditionally focused on accommodating population numbers rather than fully anticipating the infrastructure, mobility, environmental and safety implications that accompany such growth. Urban realities are evolving and therefore plans cannot remain static, he said.

Eventually, the rise in construction activity, both legal and illegal, made the city more prone to disasters like fire and building collapses. Factors like heat, industrialisation, high-rise buildings, and the reluctance of authorities to take action added to the crisis.

“We keep on taking action. It does intensify when something like this (a disaster) happens,” said an official at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Another MCD official added that an additional challenge lies in how quickly people reconstruct the properties against which the action is taken. “Hotels, yes, it takes time for reconstruction but small shops do it in weeks and some of them keep the operations going from behind the shutters.”

“In most cases, fire related disasters are not a result of single system failure,” said Kukreja. According to him, there are multiple systemic errors starting from the blockage of emergency access due to high density, lack of frequent audits, and limited integration of risk assessment in urban planning. “Fire safety is often treated as a technical requirement evaluated at the building level rather than as a citywide planning issue that includes street design, land-use patterns, evacuation routes, and emergency access.”

Two former DFS directors told Business Standard that urban challenges often lead to a delay in rescue operations. “Firstly, as urbanisation increased, the energy load was more, more malls, more buildings,more parkings, and so on. All this happened in an unplanned manner,” said Atul Garg, who held the post for six years until 2025. “The lanes have become so narrow (due to unauthorised buildings) that we have to take multiple routes to get the fire tenders in. Sometimes, we don’t even have the space to spread the water pipe till the source, in case water needs to be refilled.”

Medium water tankers of the DFS usually have the capacity to carry 5,000 litres of water. Large bowsers can carry 12,000 litres but those are inaccessible for most parts of the city, the officers said.

Vipin Kental, the other former DFS director and chief fire officer cited above, said the protocol is that fire engines should leave a fire station within 1-1.30 minutes of a distress call. “In most cases, we achieve that. But if we need more water and it doesn’t reach within minutes, the fire flares up again.”

Unauthorised construction also sometimes hampers rescue plans. For example, Garg said it becomes hard to evaluate the scale of the crisis when one building has both houses and businesses in it.

“Sometimes we think that it’s a residential building with limited fire-prone objects, but then there’s also a hotel or a PG with multiple gas connections or even small factories with highly flammable objects.”

According to Kukreja, fire safety cannot be judged solely by the presence of extinguishers, alarms or sprinkler systems. The real test lies in accessibility for emergency vehicles, evacuation planning, maintenance protocols, electrical safety standards and the preparedness of residents themselves.

No NOC

For all the construction projects in the city, an NoC from the fire department is a must – however, many buildings operate without one, despite it being a punishable offence. Kental said requests for approval come to the DFS at multiple stages of a construction. “When the initial sketch is made, the department plans the fire protocols. Then once it is done, a site survey is done to check the arrangements. If the department is not satisfied, it can deny the permission for operations.”

However, the ground reality differs starkly. According to DFS data for FY2024-25, of the 5,506 residential buildings that saw fires only 12 had a valid NoC. Out of 450 industrial establishments which had fire incidents, 446 were operating without the certificate. The former officers pointed out that builders or other stakeholders often fulfil the requirements in order to gain the approval, but don’t maintain safety protocols later.

Even though the newer projects have better fire protocols, they are often unevenly implemented. “Large planned developments and managed residential communities generally incorporate contemporary fire safety measures from the design stage itself,” said Kukreja, adding that a significant portion of Delhi’s urban growth still occurs through incremental construction, unauthorised additions, mixed-use conversions, and redevelopment of older neighbourhoods.

Urban planners further note that Delhi was initially planned as a low-rise horizontally spread city but population growth made DDA shift its approach to vertical expansion. Revisions have been made in the floor area ratio in order to allow higher density on smaller plots.

Experts feel that this will be a test for the old bones of the city. “Delhi was not planned that way. But then came Noida and Gurugram with high rises. That is setting a model for Delhi but one has to see that we are a city with very old constructions,” said another architect who did not wish to be named. Highlighting a worrying trend, Garg added that people are adding floors to old residential buildings. So during emergency relief measures, it becomes a challenge to anticipate the strength of the building’s foundations. The five-storey building which collapsed in Delhi’s Saket on May 30, killing 6 people, was first booked for illegal construction in 2012. But the construction continued anyway, with a second and third floor added in 2015. The fourth and the fifth floor were added recen­tly, which ultimately brought the entire structure down.