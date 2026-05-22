Pulitzer winners Suparna Sharma, Anand RK reveal India's cybercrime web

PCI is an institution. It’s summertime. The beer is cold, the servers are cheery, and the service erratic. And even though rats have been spotted frolicking in the corridors in the past, it is to this enchanted place that we repair to talk.

Sharma’s is a life of crime. She’s been crime reporter with The Indian Express and other publications, rising to lead a newsroom at The Asian Age where she was resident editor. Like all good journalists, she is dismissive of authority, questions everything and is an intuitive, non-judgmental listener. She has no patience with pretension, but being in the perilous position of an independent journalist, is deeply sympathetic to financial vulnerability. She has worked on corruption and politics, and boy! the stories she could tell you…

She and two other colleagues — Anand RK, also an award-winning illustrator, based in Mumbai, and Natalie Obiko Pearson, investigative reporter based in Tokyo and who has reported from India — got the Pulitzer for their work on cybercrime in India. She and Anand are the first Indian journalists to win the award in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. The report is called “trAPPed”, an illustrated story about an Indian neurologist, Ruchika Tandon, who was held under “digital arrest” through her phone.

The team created a comic-style work combining visuals and text to highlight the growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams. The longform story in which Sharma and Pearson peel back the layers of digital arrests and cybercrime is around 9,000 words and makes for enthralling, but also unsettling, reading.

We call up Anand in Mumbai to include him in the conversation. As ambient noise levels are high — the beer is lubricating animated conversation around us — he can barely hear us. He’s envious that we’re enjoying the signature PCI snack, egg on toast — scrambled egg on fried squares of bread, the twist being PCI’s chaat masala; supremely unhealthy, utterly delicious — and G and Ts. His opening illustration — Ruchika Tandon, the protagonist of the story, standing before a gas stove with the pressure cooker going ‘pffffttt’ – radiates anxiety and desperation, a metaphor for Tandon’s moments of horror. He says he never met Tandon: Her family wouldn’t allow it. So, he had to rely on conversations with her, and photographs taken by colleagues.

Anand, 37, has studied at the JJ School of Arts and has had powerful mentors from whom he’s learnt storytelling through illustrations. Although barely 15 years in the profession, he’s already won the Eisner Award in 2021, considered the Oscars of the comic books industry.

Sharma, 56, tells me how she investigated the digital arrest industry — because that’s what it is, considering you can buy a toolkit on it from the internet for $9.99. She trawled through chargesheets — paid 17 kg excess baggage charges for those — in cases where ‘solid investigations’ were done by police, and then worked backwards to find people who would talk to her. In most cases, victims, in deep trauma after losing their savings and shamed by family and friends for being duped into digital arrest, refused to talk.

“Tandon was an exception. Here was a single mother with one son, living a highly disciplined life, a practising neurologist, owning only an old mobile with a cracked screen, getting a call one day that she was under investigation and in digital arrest, and then losing nearly ₹2.5 crore, money accumulated over three generations of her family,” Sharma narrates. The scammers ordered her to buy a new mobile phone, which was then used to keep her under constant surveillance with 70 “rules” — do’s and don’ts — to the point where she had to dive under the bed when her uncle called on the family unannounced. “The scammers warned her that talking to anyone would lead to immediate arrest.”

Sharma says Tandon took a considered decision to talk to her because “she felt she’d done nothing wrong. She wants her money back and she doesn’t want anyone else to undergo what she’s been through”.

Sharma says another victim in Indore, a widowed cancer patient living alone, “was robbed of all savings, to the point where she would have to ask the scammers: ‘Can I go to the temple?’ ‘Can I go out to buy vegetables?’ They destroyed her sense of self. That’s what makes you really angry”.

The digital scam industry has its roots in two weak points in India’s economy. One, “insufficient scrutiny and protection of a billion Aadhaar cards that were used to open 260 million bank accounts and brought 410 million people online in less than a decade,” says Sharma. And two, being behind the curve in monitoring cryptocurrency. “Police officers told me that they can still recover the money if it is sent to mule accounts within India. But once it is converted into crypto, it’s gone”.

The way the scam works is: There are ‘Lines’. Line 1 is a call centre, most likely in Cambodia or Myanmar, that places a call purportedly from FedEx or some such, informing you that a package sent by you with illegal substances has been intercepted. The call is then forwarded to Line 2, which Sharma says is a “Bollywood set” of a police station complete with pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, and the obligatory white towel on the chair. A uniformed Pakistani man puts you in digital custody. Line 3 is manned by someone posing as a finance official, who directs the victims to transfer their money to banks all over India. Line 4 works in the background, arranging bank accounts and overseeing transfers and withdrawals.

Sharma based her investigation on her conversation with Chetan, a Mumbai-based young man with a commerce degree and an online MBA who went to Cambodia in search of a lucrative job and ended up at a cybercrime site. Chetan’s centre, run by a Chinese boss, was staffed by people from India, Cambodia, Nepal, and Pakistan.

All the lines are important. But speed is of the essence if the scam is to work. Once the money is extorted, it is transferred within seconds to mule accounts being managed by college boys all over India (called layering), and from there, turned into crypto.

Sharma takes the story forward through Haripriya, a newly married woman who wanted to be much more than what she was — a homemaker in a small town in Odisha. “She was the crypto queen, the woman who would oversee the purchase of crypto through peer-to-peer exchanges like Tether, where people trade crypto anonymously without a middleman.”

Sharma considers them all victims, even the three farmers from Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) who were offered a salary of ₹20,000 a month and were taken to Dehradun on the pretext of representing a company. There they were asked to open dozens of corporate accounts linked to mobile numbers, and the sim cards were kept by the scammers. They were then asked to return home because the ‘project’ had run into trouble. One of these accounts was a shell company where Tandon’s money landed.

Sharma says police in most states are trying to keep up. But in Lucknow, the UP Police Special Task Force has “done incredible investigation”, securing arrests and even restoring money of the victims.

Sharma has been speaking breathlessly. Now she pauses and asks for chicken momos. The plump parcels of succulence come with a chutney that can make your eyes water just to look at it. I order spring rolls (Kolkata meets Sichuan) and paneer tikka. It wouldn’t be right to knock the food at PCI. In the winter, you can get excellent biryani, but the barbecued food — tandoori chicken, fish tikka and seekh kababs — are also fabulous. For the less adventurous, there’s also plain boiled egg.

She makes a point. Few realise how much teamwork good journalism entails. Ken Armstrong, the man in Bloomberg who hired her for the story and published it, has won the Pulitzer four times. “He’s like God,” she says. “The gentle way in which he helped me develop the storyline, the way Natalie (Obiko Pearson) questioned some of the people involved, the way Anand brought everything to life…. it was just an incredible example of team work. I’ve learnt so much” she says.

Penury (Sharma has been “consistently broke” after she gave up her steady job) has not broken her spirit. She’s now working on a project on Bollywood and crime, and is in discussions for a few others.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data, by the end of 2024, around 100,000 cybercrime cases were pending investigation and 75,000 were yet to be tried in court. In 2024, 101,928 cybercrimes were registered, an almost 50 per cent increase over 2021.