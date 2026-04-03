Raja Ravi Varma's ₹167.2 cr-painting, and trajectory of Indian art market

The painting, some 130 years old, had sold for an astounding ₹167.2 crore. With that fall of the gavel, it had become not just the most expensive work of modern Indian art ever sold at auction, but also the highest-bid South Asian artwork.

The winning bidder, Cyrus S Poonawala, was, however, not present in the gallery. He had participated remotely, from Pune, since the auction was held simultaneously online and in person. The amount the 84-year-old founder of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India had committed was about 41.7 per cent higher than the previous record for an Indian artist — MF Husain, whose monumental 14-foot masterpiece, Untitled (Gram Yatra), from 1954 had fetched roughly ₹118 crore at the Christie’s New York auction in March last year. That work, too, was acquired by an Indian collector: Kiran Nadar.

Poonawala, who is one of India’s wealthiest individuals and an enthusiastic art collector, has indicated that the 35 x 28.25-inch painting will be displayed at either his Mumbai or Pune residence, and that he intends to make it periodically accessible to the public, given its classification as a national treasure.

The immediate narrative around the sale has centred on the painting’s subject: The tender, almost archetypal depiction of maternal affection through the portraiture of the infant Krishna and his foster mother, Yashoda, and the artwork’s comparison to the Madonna-and-child motif in European art. But the price, and the reaction to it, also demand a closer reading of Raja Ravi Varma’s place in the Indian art market.

Despite his prominence in Indian art history, he has not typically been associated with record-breaking auction results in the way that artists such as Husain, VS Gaitonde, Amrita Sher-Gil or Tyeb Mehta have been.

One reason could be that Varma’s own practice worked against exclusivity. Born into an aristocratic family closely related to the Travancore royalty, he was a prolific painter. But more than that, he believed in democratising art, and making it both accessible to and affordable for the common people. He set up a lithographic press in Bombay in 1894, and mass-produced oleographs of his paintings, making mythological imagery widely available beyond elite patronage — like a Gutenberg of art. This expanded his cultural reach, but also blurred the boundary between “high” art and popular visual culture, for which he also drew criticism from the elite class.

Adding to the complexity of his artwork in present time is his designation as one of India’s nine “national treasure” artists (Navratna), which prohibits his works from leaving India.

So their export is ruled out. These factors make the scale and context of this auction record worth exploring.

The artist and his work

Raja Ravi Varma, who lived from April 1848 to October 1909, occupies a complicated position in Indian art history. He was among the earliest Indian artists to adopt and adapt European academic realism, and apply it to Indian mythology and historical subjects. In doing so, he made deities and epic figures more visually and emotionally accessible, and human-like.

As Renu Modi, founder of New Delhi-based Gallery Espace, points out, his importance is best understood within the context of his time. “He was immensely influential in his time,” says the gallerist who owns some of his oleographs. His work, she adds, drew from European realism but had a wide impact across Indian visual culture. This influence expanded beyond painting. “His imagery shaped textiles, early cinema and popular traditions,” she says, pointing to how his narrative style travelled across mediums.

For contemporary proof, look at the Guinness world record for the most expensive sari ever sold. It is held by a sari that features reproductions of 11 Raja Ravi Varma paintings. Manufactured by The Chennai Silks, it sold for about ₹39.32 lakh in 2008.

That said, Modi cautions against viewing Raja Ravi Varma’s legacy as uniformly dominant across periods. “If you look at art history, each period has its defining figures,” she says.

“Raja Ravi Varma’s importance lies in what he represented at that moment in time.” The current market recognition, she adds, is therefore not just about the artist, but also “a validation of that history”.

Dinesh Vazirani, cofounder of Saffronart, the auction house behind the record, believes the result was driven by a convergence of rarity, subject and quality. “Works by Raja Ravi Varma are largely held in institutional collections, mostly in Baroda and Kerala. Very few of his important paintings come to the private market.” According to Saffronart's catalogue, this particular work was put up for auction by a private collector. The identity of this collector has not been revealed.

Within the limited pool of works that do come up for auction, Vazirani says this particular painting stands out both for its theme and execution. Krishna, for one, is among the most recognisable and emotionally resonant figures in Indian iconography.

“The emotion, the detailing, the jewellery, the finesse of the painting… it is one of the finest Ravi Varmas to have come to market,” Vazirani says. Collectors, he adds, are increasingly focusing on the best of the best, and are willing to pay accordingly.

Ashish Anand, CEO and MD of DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery), draws a distinction between the familiarity of Varma’s imagery and the rarity of his original works. While prints and oleographs made his works widely accessible, museum-quality oils by him are exceptionally rare, he says. (Museum-quality artwork is created using materials and techniques intended to last for decades, even centuries, without deterioration.)

Anand says when a work of this calibre, in terms of subject, quality and cultural value, surfaces, it operates at a completely different level of value.

Price tag on a national treasure

With Varma’s works designated as national treasures, prohibiting their export, the pool of buyers gets limited to Indian collectors.

This could constrain prices. Vazirani is, however, of the view that if a work of this value sells within India, it demonstrates the depth of the Indian market. At the same time, he acknowledges that the national treasure tag creates a split dynamic: While it helps culturally significant works to remain within the country, international collectors may focus their attention on artists whose works can be more freely traded.

Modi expresses a similar sentiment: “Since the work cannot be exported, it is Indian collectors who must step in at these levels. And this sale shows that they are willing to do so.” However, she also points out the counterfactual: If export were permitted, the price might have been even higher.

That said, rather than looking at the national treasure tag as a regulatory intervention, the view is that retaining such works within the country ensures continuity in how they are seen and understood within a shared cultural space.

Anand highlights the significance of the result within these constraints. Despite the limited buyer pool of such high-value works, the painting has achieved a price that places it at the top of the Indian — nay, South Asian — market. This, he says, reflects the “depth and confidence of domestic collectors”.

Collectors’ diary

Both Vazirani and Modi emphasise that the Raja Ravi Varma auction result should not be viewed in isolation. These were two consecutive (live and online) white-glove sales by Saffronart — with 100 per cent of the works finding buyers. The auction achieved a total value of ₹301.45 crore, and several other artists, such as Shanti Dave, Prokash Karmakar, Latika Katt, and Haku Shah, set new personal records globally.

Sunaina Anand, director of Delhi-based Art Alive Gallery, describes it as a historic moment for Indian art. “The last few years have seen South Asian art thriving, with record-breaking auction results and growing momentum, especially in the realm of private collections,” she says. While embodying the core of Indian aesthetics, the Raja Ravi Varma auction record, she adds, “has demonstrated that the future of Indian and South Asian art is incredibly bright”.

Vazirani sees this as part of a long-term shift. Interest in Indian art, both within the country and internationally, has been growing, he says.

There are far more players in the market today willing to participate at higher levels, Modi adds. This expansion of the collector base, combined with tightening supply of important works, is pushing prices up. “As supply tightens, the peak rises,” she says.

While India’s art market still has a long way to go before it can catch up with more developed and mature art ecosystems, Anand reinforces the point that this is not merely about incremental price growth. The Raja Ravi Varma result, he says, reflects a growing recognition that historically significant works belong to the top tier of the market. Meanwhile, if there is a single thread running through the sale, it is the centrality of Indian collectors and their growing confidence. “We are no longer looking to the West for validation,” says Modi.

According to Vazirani, the buyer base for Indian art remains predominantly Indian. “About 80 per cent, or more, of collectors are either Indians or the Indian diaspora,” he says. However, international exposure to Indian art is increasing, helped by major museum exhibitions of artists such as Gaitonde, Nasreen Mohamedi and Bhupen Khakhar. “These shows have introduced Indian art to new audiences,” he says. “There is a gestation period, but interest from non-Indian collectors is building, and will likely accelerate.”

For a Raja Ravi Varma, though, they will need to ensure a home within India.­