Reforms@35: India grew nine-fold, but its Asian peers grew faster
In 1991, five years into the Doi Moi reforms, Vietnam's per capita income was $141, less than half of India's. Today it is $4,829, nearly twice that of India
Himanshi Bhardwaj
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When P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government dismantled the License Raj in July 1991, India’s per capita income stood at $306. Thirty-five years later, that figure has risen nearly ninefold to $2,675. However, the story gets complicated when compared to peer countries.