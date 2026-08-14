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Home / Specials / News / Reforms@35: India grew nine-fold, but its Asian peers grew faster

Reforms@35: India grew nine-fold, but its Asian peers grew faster

In 1991, five years into the Doi Moi reforms, Vietnam's per capita income was $141, less than half of India's. Today it is $4,829, nearly twice that of India

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Himanshi Bhardwaj
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

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When P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government dismantled the License Raj in July 1991, India’s per capita income stood at $306. Thirty-five years later, that figure has risen nearly ninefold to $2,675. However, the story gets complicated when compared to peer countries.
 
The most striking comparison sits next door. In 1991, China’s per capita GDP was $359, barely $50 ahead of India. However, by 2025, the figure stood at $13,968 — more than five times India’s level. Further, China sustained a capital formation rate of 40-45 per cent of GDP for nearly two decades while India crossed 40 per cent only briefly around 2007, and has since drifted back to roughly 34 per cent.   
 
A comparison with Vietnam paints a starker picture. In 1991, five years into the Doi Moi reforms, Vietnam’s per capita income was $141, less than half of India’s. Today it is $4,829, nearly twice that of India. 
 
Closer to home, Bangladesh, almost drew level with India until 2003, when India moved ahead. New Delhi fell back in 2018 and only regained the lead over Dhaka in 2025. 
 
   
Topics : 35 years of economic reforms BS Special economic growth Asian economy