Salvador Dali's works on display in Chandigarh till the end of November

Salvador Dali (1904-1989) and Le Corbusier (1887-1965) weren’t exactly the best of friends. In fact, after initial years of admiration, Dali grew quite critical of Corbusier’s architectural style. The Spanish master of surrealism openly rejected the modernist Corbusier’s functional architecture that subscribed to clean, geometric looks. By a twist of fate, 37 years after his death, Dali has landed in the one city that carries Corbusier’s soul in every brick.

Chandigarh, planned and designed from ground up by the French-Swiss Corbusier, is hosting some 80 works of Dali until November 30 at the 105arts gallery in Sector 11. These works are from the collection of Pierre Argillet, a French publisher and collector with a passion for Dadaism and Surrealism. He was also Dali’s friend.

Portrait of Marguerite (1968), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) Titled “Dali Dreams in Chandigarh”, the exhibition, which will later travel to Mumbai, brings together a selection of original etchings, drypoints, watercolours and two of his rare Aubusson tapestries. It includes pieces from some of Dali’s celebrated series that draw on Greek mythology, literature, poetry, history and contemporary culture.

The Tortoise (1967), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) Though the artist never travelled to India, the photographs Pierre Argillet brought him from his visits to India and Nepal inspired some of his works. “In 1970, Dali illustrated the hippie movement of the 1960s from those photographs, which he had found extremely interesting,” says Argillet’s daughter, Christine Argillet, who has brought the works to Chandigarh. Dali was fascinated by young westerners travelling barefoot to India in search of something, just as people in India were interested in western culture and spirituality, she says.

Christine Argillet had visited India 18 months ago as well to exhibit part of her father’s vast Dali collection in New Delhi. “This particular collection,” she says, “was assembled by my father between the Second World War and 1973. It’s a diminishing resource.”

Some of the subjects drawn from Greek mythology that Dali worked on “contain elements that connect with the Rig Veda and our shared Indo-European roots,” she adds.

Argus (1963), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection)

The Beach at Sete (1967), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) In this “Mythology” series, Greek legends are reimagined through figures such as Argus, Pegasus, Zeus, Narcissus, and the Sphinx. Another series, “Surrealist Bullfight”, which is inspired by Pablo Picasso’s “Tauromachie”, turns the traditional Spanish spectacle into a fantasy populated by bizarre creatures, fish and parrots, which mimic without comprehension. This is Dali’s satirical take on the strict, choreographed ritual of the bullfight.

Other works explore the world of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust and the contrast between light and shadow — “A duality that’s an important element in the Faust series and is very characteristic of Dali’s work,” says Christine Argillet.

Kneeling Knight (1968), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) Then there is the “Secret Poems by Apollinaire” series. French poet and playwright Guillaume Apollinaire was friends with many of the new 20th century painters. In illustrating some of his poems, Dali explores the passage of time, the beauty of life and the idea of renewal, explains Christine Argillet. Apollinaire was wounded during World War I and later died of injury-related complications. The series thus touches on death, but also on the idea of life beginning again in a cycle.

The Trenches (1973), a hand-woven Aubusson tapestry inspired by Guillaume Apollinaire's poetry and the First World War (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) Also inspired by Apollinaire’s poetry and the First World War is a hand-woven Aubusson tapestry, The Trenches (1973), which presents a desolate battlefield in Dali’s unsettling style. In contrast, the other tapestry, Nude with Garter, which was created the same year, is colourful and sprinkled with flowers.

Place Furstenberg (1971), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) Beyond his work, Dali’s curiosity and openness towards different cultures is evident in how he married Gala, “his only wife”, in the late 1920s, says Christine Argillet. “They went to eight different places of worship in Paris, including a temple and a church. He wanted to be married in every possible sense,” she says, laughing.

Blue Horses (1966), etching (Photo: Courtesy Pierre Argillet Collection) The choice of Chandigarh for the exhibition of an artist as legendary as Dali speaks of India’s evolving collector base that is spreading beyond major metropolitan cities, says Mehak Bhan, founder and director of 105arts.

While creating Chandigarh, among other things, Corbusier had designed a symbolic structure — “The Open Hand Monument” — to embody the spirit of a city born afresh after Independence and Partition. This 85-foot-high monument located in the Capitol Complex, which houses the Assembly, the secretariat and the High Court, is a symbol of “peace and reconciliation” and the city’s message that it is “open to give and open to receive”. It is a happy occurrence that The Open Hand has brought Dali and Corbusier together, and in doing so, created a space where Surrealism and Modernism meet.